High school girls basketball: Prairie continue perfect start with win in MCC opener

The Prairie School girls basketball team opened up Metro Classic Conference play against Catholic Central on Tuesday night. And the Hawks didn't waste time flexing their muscles.

Jasonya "JJ" Barnes scored a game-high 28 points as the Hawks won 77-44 over the Lady Toppers Tuesday at Burlington in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

Prairie (4-0 overall) led Catholic Central (3-1) 42-20 after the first half. Catholic Central coach David Beebe said the Lady Toppers committed at least 15 turnovers that set the team back early.

"In practice we have been working really hard on defense," Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. "We started the game with a lot of energy. It was important that we started out our conference games on the right foot."

The Hawks made the extra possessions count in the first half. Ava Collier-White and Kennedi Hamilton combined for 19 points in the first half. Collier-White ended the night with 16 points and Hamilton had 11.

In the second half, Barnes, a freshman point guard, started to take over — scoring 19 of her 28 points in the half and going 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

"JJ was attacking," Jaramillo said. "She has always played with a lot of confidence. One of her strengths is driving to the net and she can do that in our offense."

Julia Klein and Kayla Loos combined to score 15 of the Lady Toppers' 20 first-half points and they each finished with 10 points. Maddy Von Rabenau led the team with 12 points, all on 3-point baskets.

"We missed a lot of layups," Beebe said. "We were missing a lot of easy shots that would have made things easier for us."

RACINE LUTHERAN 58, ST. CATHERINE'S 31: A big second half helped the Crusaders pick up a win in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at St. Catherine's.

The Crusaders (3-3, 2-0 MCC) led the Angels (1-4, 0-2 MCC) by seven points at the half. Lutheran broke the game open in the second half, outscoring the Angels 31-11.

“We were focused in the second half," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "We buckled down defensively and made them take tough shots. We were also much better on offense. We had good shot selection and we made good decisions on the offensive end."

Sarah Strande led the Crusaders with a game-high 17 points. Two others reached double-digit scoring for the Crusaders with Nevaiah Bell-Tenner adding 15 points and Julia Kellner scoring 11 points.

Kennedee Clark led the Angels with nine points and Angelina Ortiz added eight points. The Angels have lost three straight games.

"We had too many mental lapses," St. Catherine's coach Adam Mulheron said. "I think they're capable of hanging with all of these teams. They're just not playing like it."

WATERFORD 49, DELAVAN-DARIEN 29: Megan Cornell led the Wolverines on offense to win a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Delavan.

The Wolverines (3-4, 2-0 SLC) led the Comets (1-3, 0-2 SLC) 23-15 after the first half. The Wolverines cleaned up their game more in the second half, but both teams had a difficult night shooting — the Wolverines shot 32% from the field and the Comets shot 30%.

"It was a pretty ugly game," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "The pieces of the puzzle weren't there for us where we wanted them to be."

Those pieces moved a lot faster in the second half. Cornell scored 12 points in the second half, finishing with a game-high 16.

"(Megan) is a quick first-step kid," Brechtl said. "She has a motor and leads us on the break."

The Wolverines have won three straight games after opening the season 0-4.

UNION GROVE 66, ELKHORN 15: The Broncos dominated the Elks, leading 37-9 at halftime and cruising to a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.

Union Grove (6-1, 2-0 SLC), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, kept its motion offense active, moving well without the ball and getting good looks at the basket, Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said.

“The kids are just feeding off each other,” Domagalski said. “We have a lot of the same kids back and it’s read and react — you can’t teach that in one day or one year.”

Sophia Rampulla had an impressive all-around game with a game-high 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists, six steals and three blocked shots. Emmy Pettit had 11 points (3 of 4 from 3-point range) and Payton Calouette had 10 points and two blocks. The Broncos shot 28 of 51 from the field (54.9%).

No one had more than five points for Elkhorn (3-3, 1-1).

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 47, BURLINGTON 40: A difficult second half proved to be the difference for the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Lake Geneva.

The Demons (3-3, 0-2 SLC) and Badgers (3-1, 1-1 SLC) were tied at 26-26 at halftime. Anika Preusker scored 10 points in the opening half, but was held without a field goal in the second half and went 0 for 2 at the free throw line.

On the opposite end, the Badgers' Lily Villarreal scored nine of her game-high 11 points in the second half going 7 of 10 at the line.

"It was a great effort by Burlington," said Demons assistant coach Rod Stoughton, who coached Tuesday's game in the absence of head coach Kyle Foulke (illness). "We are seeing improved play over last year."

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 56, PARK 37: A difficult night for the Panthers offense resulted in a nonconference loss Tuesday at Somers.

The Panthers (0-3) trailed the Lady Pacers (3-3) by 11 points at halftime and it didn't get any easier in the second half, when Shoreland outscored the Panthers 25-17. Park shot 9 of 18 at the free-throw line in the game.

Grace Betker scored a game-high 15 points for the Panthers, Shelby Jennings scored eight points and Daneria Gillespie and Emma Rae Thomas each had six points.

