High school girls basketball: Prairie breaks loose for big MCC victory over Lutheran

The last time The Prairie School and Racine Lutheran high school girls basketball teams played each other, Lutheran ended Prairie’s season in the WIAA playoffs last March.

On Tuesday, the Hawks may have had a little incentive to return the favor of a loss.

They definitely took care of business, breaking open a close game in the first half with a adjustment and it was the springboard for a 70-29 victory over the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.

For the first six minutes, the game was close, Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said, as the Crusaders played a box-and-one on Prairie standout Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes.

With about 12 minutes left in the first half, the Hawks (10-2, 6-1 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, made an adjustment on offense. Glass-Barnes took off from there, finishing the first half with 20 points to give Prairie a 40-14 lead.

“Glass-Barnes was patient and made great decisions against the box-and-one,” Hawks coach Abby Jaramillo said. “That allowed her to take high-percentage shots while also creating many wide open opportunities for her teammates.”

Glass-Barnes had an impressive stat line of 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Defensively, the Hawks stymied Lutheran (7-6, 4-2), keeping the Crusaders’ leading scorers in check. Sophomore guard Meg Decker held Lutheran senior guard Sarah Strande to just two points, 13 under her average, and junior guard Ava Collier-White kept senior Ellie Jaramillo in check with 11 points.

“We played some of the best on-ball defense that I have seen our team play, which allowed very few opportunities for Lutheran to run their dribble drive offense,” Abby Jaramillo said.

Decker was still able to have her own stellar stat line of 18 points (4 of 4 from 3-point range), nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals. Junior wing Reese Jaramillo had 15 points and seven rebounds and Collier-White had nine points and seven steals.

Sophomore forward Julia Kellner led Lutheran with 14 points.

“We could have attacked them a little better, but give them credit — they won more of those battles. We turned ball over, they got their transition game going and the next thing you know, we’re down 40-14 at the half.”

CASE 58, HORLICK 45: Taccarrii Hicks scored 29 points to give the Eagles a Southeast Conference victory on Tuesday in Racine.

The Eagles (3-10, 2-4 SEC) trailed 22-20 at halftime with the Rebels (1-14, 0-6 SEC) making three 3-point baskets in the first half.

Hicks picked up the pace for the Eagles in the second half. The freshman guard scored 21 of her 29 points in the second half and finished with four 3-pointers while going 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

"(Hicks) is a really good leader," Case assistant coach Gabby Hood said. "She makes sure everyone else around her gets the ball and can score, as well."

Angelina Ortiz joined Hicks in having a strong second half for the Eagles, scoring 11 of her 15 points in the half.

The Rebels had three scorers reach double figures. Kamya Mooney provided a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, Leylanna Cruz scored 12 points off of four 3-pointers to go with four assists and a steal, and Ameri Lawson added 10 points and nine rebounds.

"We needed to put together two good halves," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. "We were up by two at halftime but had no answer for Hicks in the second half.

"She plays with poise and tonight she worked hard on both ends of the floor."

Horlick's attempt to end their seven-game losing spell was lost out at the free throw line. The Rebels missed 17 free throws — going 6 of 23 at the line.

OAK CREEK 62, PARK 22: A difficult shooting night sank the Panthers during Tuesday's Southeast Conference game at Park.

The Panthers (2-11, 1-5 SEC) trailed 33-15 after the first half and finished 7 of 40 shooting from the field and 0 of 11 from 3-point range.

The Knights (8-5, 5-1 SEC) finished 22 of 67 from the field and 7 of 26 on 3-point attempts.

Grace Betker led the Panthers with 11 points while providing six rebounds and two steals. My'Asia Bostick added five points with eight rebounds.

UNION GROVE 62, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 21: The Broncos used their fast-paced offense to pull away early in a nonconference victory Tuesday night at Union Grove.

Union Grove (10-1), ranked fourth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, jumped out to a 36-12 lead at halftime and held South Milwaukee (3-10) to three made shots in the second half.

Senior guard Sophia Rampulla led the Broncos to their ninth consecutive win with 27 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

“I’m happy with how we played,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We did what we were supposed to do and came away with a dominant win.”

Ava Domagalski added 11 points, all of which came in the first half. She also finished with four steals. Sydney Ludvigsen had 10 points and five steals.

Jenna Tierney led South Milwaukee with 10 points. No other player made more than one shot for the Rockets.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 61, WATERFORD 41: A tough first half made for an uphill climb for the Wolverines during Tuesday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.

The Wolverines (6-9, 1-5 SLC) hit a wall midway through the first half and struggled to keep up offensively against Badger (8-3, 4-2). Waterford trailed 31-13 by halftime.

"It was rough," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "Everything was blown up. Everything was spiraling. (The Badgers) are a pretty quick team and we couldn't keep up."

The Wolverines found greater success in the second half. The offense recalibrated and their defense switched into man coverage. The changes closed the large halftime gap down to eight points — only for Badger to make consecutive 3-pointers followed by reaching the foul bonus.

Megan Cornell scored 14 of her team-high 19 points in the second half for Waterford. Badger was led by Molly Deering's game-high 25 points.

MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 69, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 33: The Lady Toppers were upended by a difficult first half in Tuesday's Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.

The Lady Toppers (3-7, 0-6 MCC) trailed 36-9 after the first half. Tenley Loos scored eight of the nine first-half points. The sophomore guard matched Cavaliers (6-5, 2-4 MCC) freshman forward Hanna Bultman with a game-high 14 points.

Jayden Garratt provided a big lift for the Lady Toppers in the second half. The junior guard was held scoreless in the first half but responded by scoring 12 of the team's 24 second half points.