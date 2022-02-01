High school girls basketball: Prairie battles back to beat Lutheran, sweep season series

The Prairie School girls basketball team got in a hole early in its Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Prairie.

Reese Jaramillo and Meg Decker got the Hawks out of that hole in a big hurry.

Jaramillo made three 3-point baskets and Decker had two in the first half to bring Prairie out of a 10-point deficit and help the Hawks beat Racine Lutheran 56-50 to sweep the season series with the Crusaders.

Prairie (17-2, 11-0 MCC), which received votes in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, remained a game ahead of Greendale Martin Luther (10-1) atop the MCC standings.

The Hawks were cold to start and trailed by double digits as Lutheran freshman forward Julia Kellner had eight points and junior guard Ellie Jaramillo, Reese’s cousin, and senior guard Justyce Nelson had five each.

“We started out cold shooting,” said Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo, Reese’s mother. “Teams are playing a certain defense to stop JJ (freshman guard Jasonya Barnes) and our young players are still learning how to work against those defenses.”

Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said Selma Ibarra and Sarah Strande were focusing on Barnes and it was working.

“They did a nice job frustrating her and denying her the ball, Shaffer said. “They didn’t let get in position to drive to the hoop and kept her off the boards.”

The rally began, oddly enough, when Barnes left the game with two fouls. The Crusaders went to a different defense and Reese Jaramillo, a sophomore wing, went to work.

Jaramillo scored 13 points in the first half, including three 3-point baskets, against that defense. One of them came in the final seconds of the half to give the Hawks a 25-22 halftime lead.

“Reese hit a lot of key 3s to hold us in the game,” Abby Jaramillo said.

Decker, a freshman guard, had two 3s in the first half, but more importantly, she held senior guard Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, Lutheran’s leading scorer at 14.5 points per game, to zero points in the first half and didn’t allow her to play her normal game of penetration and kicking out to the perimeter.

“Her defense was on point,” Abby Jaramillo said of Decker. “They are a potent 3-point shooting team and Meg didn’t let (Bell-Tenner) get past her.”

In the second half, Barnes got going and got Prairie’s transition game going as well. Barnes had 10 of her 12 points in the second half. Sophomore guard Lily Jorgenson had two key 3s in the second half.

“We were able to do more stuff in transition and able to get rebounds better,” Abby Jaramillo said. “We did a much better job against the defense, moving the ball more and finding openings in the defense.

“We’ve had three ugly wins in row, but they’re wins.”

Reese Jaramillo finished with a team-high 16 points, with Barnes adding 14 and Decker 11.

Shaffer said the Crusaders were right there with the Hawks in the second half, but couldn’t quite catch up.

“It was back and forth and it always seemed like it was a two-possession game,” Shaffer said. “They had nine 3s and it was nice night for them—that surprised us a little bit.

“You have to tip your hat to them. The fans got their money’s worth.”

Kellner finished with a season-high 16 points for Lutheran and Shaffer said she also had double-digit rebounds. Ellie Jaramillo had 12 points and Strande and Nelson each had eight points.

UNION GROVE 58, WATERFORD 38: The Wolverines put up a fight in the first half and Emma Henningfeld set a school record for rebounds, but the Broncos broke open a close game in the second half and remained undefeated in the Southern Lakes Conference with a victory Tuesday at Waterford.

“We played a really good strong defensive first half,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “Overall it was one of the best first halves of basketball that we’ve played.”

Union Grove (18-2, 10-0 SLC), ranked fifth in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press state poll, held only a two-point lead at halftime, but outscored Waterford 29-12 in the second half.

“In the second half we struggled to score for a while — the wheels fell off a little bit,” Brechtl said. “We had to find how to get our composure back, but it was too late.”

Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski credits the Wolverines for keeping the game close in the first half.

“We were playing this team for the second time — we had success the first time and we felt too comfortable,” Domagalski said.

Henningfeld, a senior forward, went into the game needing only two rebounds to set the single-season rebounding record and she finished the game with 13.

“(Henningfeld) has been playing so good for us,” Brechtl said. “She’s the kid that I go to when I need things figured out on the court. In addition to being a top scorer, rebounder, and team captain, she has to do a lot to help me figure things out on the court. We put a lot on her plate to have her lead this younger team.”

Henningfeld is averaging a double-double this season (10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds per game) and finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, her eighth straight double-double.

The Broncos went into the second half with more energy, Domagalski said, and took charge of the game.

“Carolyn May and Elizabeth Spang came into the game and hit some big threes for us to pull away, but it’s really a team effort for us,” Domagalski said.

Senior point guard Emmy Pettit scored 14 points to lead the Broncos and May added 10.

“(Pettit) was our floor general today and she led by example,” Domagalski said.

The Broncos are keeping focus moving toward the end of the season.

“We have to pick up the slack and fight our way through for the rest of the year — we really have to remain focused the rest of the way,” Domagalski said. “We’re one step closer to winning the conference.”

BRADFORD 70, CASE 59: The Eagles hung tough with the Red Devils for three quarters of their Southeast Conference game, but faded down the stretch Tuesday night at Kenosha.

Case (10-9, 5-5 SEC) led Bradford 33-32 at the half and was tied at 44-44 midway through the second half, but ran into foul trouble. The Eagles were outscored 26-15 over the final nine minutes of the game.

“I thought our girls had a couple strong performances defensively, but once the fouls started piling up, they started pulling away,” Case assistant coach Chris Hood said.

Sophomore guard Naveah Watson led the Eagles with 21 points and senior Mariah Espinoza added 18 points. Fellow senior Olivia Spaulding finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers in the second half.

Case has lost four of its last five games, but three of the losses came against the top three teams in the SEC (Oak Creek, Franklin, Bradford).

Syderah Farmer led the Red Devils (13-5, 6-3 SEC) with 25 points, 17 in the second half.

WILMOT 44, BURLINGTON 35: The Demons fought, but couldn’t overcome offensive struggles and lost to the Panthers Tuesday in a Southeast Conference game at Wilmot.

Wilmot took a 16-11 lead in the first half, but the Demons picked up the pace in the second to close the gap.

“We dug ourselves in a big hole in the first half, but we battled back really well,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We really struggled shooting tonight, but the girls battled hard and made it a game.”

The Demons scored 24 points in the second half.

Sophomore Kayla Warner scored nine points to lead Burlington and Brinley Clapp added eight points, all in the second half.

Sophomore McKenna Johnson went 11 of 12 at the free-throw line and scored 23 points to lead the Panthers, her fourth straight 20-point game. Her senior sister, Madelyn, added 11 points for Wilmot.

FRANKLIN 68, HORLICK 19: The Rebels trailed by 26 points at halftime in their Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Franklin.

The Sabers (14-5, 9-1 SEC) broke away early and outscored Horlick (2-16, 1-9) 32-6 in the first half. In both meetings this season, the Rebels were held to 19 points.

“We struggled to take care of the ball,” Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders said.

The Rebels were at more of a disadvantage going into the game because senior point guard Jaylnn Golden suffered an injury during practice this week.

“She’s a huge part of our team,” Sanders said. “We are hoping to have her back for Friday.”

Horlick plays Friday at home against Park.

Freshman Amari Lawson led the Rebels with six points and senior Vantaya Johnson added five points.

Senior Madilynn Grulkowski scored 12 points to lead Franklin and sophomore Natalie Meaux added 10 points.

DOMINICAN 36, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 18: The Lady Toppers struggled on offense in the first half and lost a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Whitefish Bay.

Dominican (11-8, 7-5 MCC) held Catholic Central (10-10, 2-10 MCC) to two points in the first half and led 16-2 at the half.

“We just did not execute tonight,” Beebe said. “It was not a good first half for us.”

The Knights used a box-and-one defense to slow the Lady Toppers down in the first half. Catholic Central was held scoreless for the first 13 minutes of the game.

In the second half, Catholic Central was able to cut the lead down to nine points but was unable to pull closer.

“We were doing good things on defense, we just couldn’t execute on offense to get things rolling,” Beebe said.

Senior guard Maddy Von Rabenau led the Lady Toppers with 12 points.

Alicia Burgos-Schroeder led Dominican with 10 points.

OAK CREEK 63, PARK 20: The Panthers were no match for the Knights Tuesday in a Southeast Conference game at Park.

Park (0-13, 0-8) trailed 39-11 at halftime and scored just nine points in the second half.

Grace Betker led the Panthers with 10 points and just three other players scored.

Lola Pendergast led Oak Creek (13-6, 10-0), which extended its SEC winning streak to 128 games, with 10 points. Eight other scored at least four points each.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 55, ST. CATHERINE’S 27: The Angels (4-15, 2-10 Metro Classic Conference) lost to the Lancers (12-7, 7-4) Tuesday in an MCC game at St. Catherine’s.

No details were available on the game Tuesday night.

