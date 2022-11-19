High school girls basketball: Park trying to regain its footing

Editor’s note:

This is the fifth in a series of stories previewing Racine County girls basketball teams.

RACINE — A quarter century after winning the 1997 WIAA Division 1 championship, the Park High School girls basketball team found itself at another extreme last season.

The Panthers finished 0-22. The scored an average of 28.5 points per game while allowing an average of 60.6. For a number of reasons, this team was down to eight varsity players toward the end of the last season.

It’s hardly been a secret that several athletic programs in the Racine Unified School District have been struggling for the last several years. That was certainly the case last season for Park, which was one of the state’s strongest programs throughout the 1990s.

“The challenge at Park right now is our numbers,” said senior guard Shelby Jennings, who has a 3.9 grade-point average and hopes to attend pharmacy school at the University of Wisconsin. “Kids don’t seem to want to play sports nowadays or even go to class and do what they need to be doing.

“I feel that COVID had a lot to do with that, but it was happening before. Park has a bad reputation right now, but I think it’s starting to lift up because we are a family and I think everyone is starting to realize that we are here for you.”

Said second-year coach Valerie Freeman: “Our numbers are down because the school numbers are down. So we struggle with our numbers. We struggle with the students and the athletes staying committed.

“We had a rough time with numbers. I think we ended up with eight.”

But the general feeling on this team is that better times are ahead. Freeman, who was thrust into the coaching position just a few weeks before last season started, has had the chance to properly prepare.

Her numbers have improved — there are 13 players on the Panthers’ roster — and there are seasoned players to lead the way.

Start with point guard Grace Betker, a four-year starter who was Park’s most consistent player last season. The daughter of Jim Betker, the former longtime boys coach at Park, averaged 11.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.4 assists per game last season.

“Every game, I tried to be the best leader I was able to be out there,” said Betker, whose is ranked first academically in her class. “I tried to make sure we were had the mindset of continuing to compete even though it was tough going against a lot of these teams.”

Jennings was another player who did what she could to keep the Panthers together. She averaged 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while providing strong leadership on the court.

“Shelby brings a lot of energy to our team,” Betker said. “She’s very quick with the ball and her shot’s getting very consistent.”

Freeman, a native of Pontiac, Mich., who was an all-conference player for Pontiac Northern High School, will fill in around Betker and Jennings with a group of improving players.

Espinoza, another starter from last season, averaged 2.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Among the others who could help include My’Asia Bostick, a cousin of former St. Catherine’s All-State forward Devron Bostick, Jenna Quirk, a freshman whose father, Ron, was the starting quarterback on Park’s 1988 state championship team, and Julia Keeran.

“Our numbers are up,” said Freeman, who teaches Robotics engineering and manufacturing at Park. “And I was really excited and proud that, from the very beginning, I had no one who was ineligible. That was a very exciting moment.

“Student-athletes are what we’re trying to promote, not just athletes. Education is highly important to me.”