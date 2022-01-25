High school girls basketball: Lutheran's Jaramillo breaks Strande's 3-point record

Early on in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday against St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball coach Steve Shaffer noticed something was off about his offense.

Instead of looking towards the hoop for scoring opportunities, some were all looking for one player — and for good reason.

The Crusaders knew that junior guard Ellie Jaramillo needed just two more 3-point baskets to set the school record for most made 3s in a season, and she had already made one in the opening seconds of the game.

During a timeout six minutes in, Shaffer reassured his team that if they stuck to their principles, the rest would come naturally.

And shortly after, with six games to spare in the regular season, Jaramillo made her 56th 3-pointer of the year off a shot on the right wing to break Caroline Strande’s school record that was set just two seasons ago.

Jaramillo then began to pad her record with three more 3s in the second half as Lutheran rolled to a 67-17 victory.

“It came in the natural flow of our offense, just the way I like it,” Shaffer said about the record-breaking shot.

Fittingly, Jaramillo led all scorers with 15 points. Junior Sarah Strande, Caroline’s younger sister, added 13 points and senior Justyce Nelson finished with 11 points.

The Crusaders (9-9, 8-2 MCC) led 29-8 at the half and outscored the Angels 38-9 after the break. They made 12 3-pointers and 13 2-pointers.

“For whatever reason, this has been my best 3-point shooting team I’ve had at Lutheran,” Shaffer said. “I just have one of those teams this year, I can’t explain it.”

Jaramillo is shooting 38 percent from 3-point range this season.

Heavenly Griffin led the Angels (4-13, 2-8 MCC) with six points and Angelina Ortiz and Arianna Jones each scored five.

PRAIRIE 54, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 31: Playing their first game in seven days, the Hawks pulled away in the second half of their Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Prairie for their seventh straight victory.

Freshman guard Jasonya “JJ” Barnes led Prairie (15-2, 9-0 MCC) with 16 points and junior Sophia Lawler added 13.

“Us being off a week wasn’t a good thing for us at this time of the season,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “There’s pretty wins and there’s ugly wins and this was an ugly one but we pulled it out.”

The Hawks showed signs of rust early, as Lawler was the only player to make more than one shot from the field in the first half. Lawler scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half and helped give Prairie a 23-17 halftime lead.

In the second half, Barnes and fellow freshman starter Meg Decker took over on both sides of the ball to give the Hawks separation. Decker scored eight of her 12 points in the half and Barnes was unofficially credited with three steals and four assists.

The Lady Toppers (9-8, 2-8 MCC) never pulled closer than six points in the second half. Catholic Central also had an unnamed starter miss the second half because of injury.

“We played physical and aggressive tonight,” Lady Toppers coach David Beebe said. “Prairie is a good team.”

Kayla Loos led Catholic Central with 15 points and senior guard Julia Klein added eight.

CASE 78, PARK 38: Freshman Isabella Baumstark got her first start of the season Tuesday and she led the way for the Eagles in their SEC victory over the Panthers at Case.

Baumstark, who has been splitting time between the junior varsity and varsity, scored 14 points, 12 coming in the first half, as Case (10-7, 5-3 SEC) took a 43-19 lead over Park (0-10, 0-6) at halftime.

“She has been doing well and got a chance to start on varsity,” Eagles assistant coach Chris Hood said. “She got hot from the beginning.”

Sophomore guard Nevaeh Watson also had a strong first half, scoring 10 of her 13 points in the first half, and senior forward Rachaele Luter had 10 points, all in the second half, and also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.

Other strong contributors were senior center Camiria Sardin (eight points coming off the bench) and junior forward Brianna Bigelow (seven points, six rebounds). All but one player scored at least one point and the only one who didn’t score, senior Spanish exchange student Matilde Llacer Lopez, played well on defense, Hood said.

“It was one of those games where everybody got a chance to contribute,” Hood said. “It was nice to see some girls stand out.”

The Panthers were led by junior guard Grace Betker who matched Baumstark with 14 points. Senior forward Kimani Moss and freshman forward Daneria Gillespie each added eight points.

UNION GROVE 74, ELKHORN 26: The Broncos continued their domination in the Southern Lakes Conference Tuesday, beating the Elks for their 10th straight victory.

Union Grove (17-2, 9-0 SLC), ranked fifth in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press state poll, went into the game missing players because of non-COVID related illnesses, but didn’t miss a beat.

“We were up big early and cruised to a win,” Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said.

Union Grove led 45-14 at halftime and continued its defensive dominance in the second half, holding the Elks (5-13, 2-7 SLC) to just 12 points. The Broncos have held Elkhorn to its two lowest scores of the season — Union Grove beat the Elks 66-15 on Dec. 7 in the teams’ first meeting.

“It was a well-rounded effort by everybody,” Domagalski said.

Sydney Ludvigsen scored a season-high 20 points to lead Union Grove. Junior Sophia Rampulla finished the game with 12 points, five assists, and five steals, and senior guard Emmy Pettit added 11 points and five assists.

Mikayla Champeny led Elkhorn with 12 points, but six other players were held to a combined 14 points.

OAK CREEK 72, RACINE HORLICK 19: The Rebels had no answer for the Knights’ defense Tuesday in a Southeast Conference loss at Horlick.

“We started off playing some good defense,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “They weren’t shooting that well in the beginning of the first half, but while they weren’t scoring, neither were we.”

Horlick (2-14, 1-7 SEC) struggled to find a rhythm offensively and was outscored 38-7 in the first half.

“We tend to go on these scoring droughts,” Sanders said. “Tonight offensively we were dry from start to finish.”

Vantaya Johnson led the Rebels with 11 points. The senior has been a standout for Horlick in recent weeks and is averaging 12.4 points per game. Johnson scored eight of the team’s 12 points in the second half.

“Vantaya Johnson has started to consistently score for us even in tough games,” Sanders said. “If we can keep her going and scoring, we can start winning.”

Oak Creek (11-6, 8-0 SEC), which extended its SEC winning streak to 126 games, was led by Paulina Hernandez with 21 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0