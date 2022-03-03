High school girls basketball: Lutheran shocks Prairie in WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal

Nearly 80 years ago, Steve Shaffer’s grandmother donated money to help fund a Lutheran school being built in Racine.

On Thursday night, her grandson led that school’s girls basketball program to a historic new level.

In front of a full John R. Belden Fieldhouse at Horlick High School, Racine Lutheran’s lone two seniors rose to the occasion and helped lead the Crusaders reach a WIAA sectional championship game for the first time in program history with a shocking 56-51 upset over Prairie in a Division 4 sectional semifinal.

“This feels great,” Shaffer said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. This team is awesome because they’ve just bought in so much.”

In a game that came down to the final seconds, Lutheran seniors Nevaiah Bell-Tenner and Justyce Nelson took over in the second half and kept their team in front of a Prairie team that started two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior.

Bell-Tenner led all scorers with 26 points, 20 in the second half, and Nelson scored eight of her 10 points in the second half.

No other Crusaders player made more than one shot in the second half.

“I’m just very proud of our team and how far we’ve come,” Bell-Tenner said. “We’re peaking at the perfect time.”

Freshman guard Jasonya “JJ” Barnes led the Hawks with 19 points and junior guard Sophia Lawler finished with 18 points. Fellow freshman Meg Decker finished with nine points and disrupted Lutheran’s offense throughout the game with her defensive pressure.

The victory was the Crusaders’ second over an Associated Press Division 4 top-10 opponent in as many games.

The Hawks (24-3), who finished the regular season ranked 10th in Division 4 in the AP poll, entered the sectional semifinal on a 16-game winning streak and won their first two playoff games by 68 and 32 points.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders (16-11) pulled off an upset of No. 1 seed and AP No. 3 Milwaukee Academy of Science last Saturday in the regional final for their fifth straight win.

Originally slated to play in West Allis, the WIAA agreed to move the game to Racine after Horlick volunteered to host. Fans took advantage of the closer location and filled most of the available bleachers on both sides of the court.

Prairie defeated Lutheran twice in the regular season and the Hawks finished 16-0 in Metro Classic Conference play, but both games were decided by eight points or less.

The Crusaders had previously frustrated Barnes with a box-and-one defense and continued to use it in the third matchup.

“We were more prepared to play as a team tonight,” Nelson said.

The decision paid off in the first half, as Lutheran jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game. The Hawks rallied to tie the game nine minutes into the half, but junior Sarah Strande and freshman Julia Kellner helped steady the Crusaders. The two combined to score 16 points in the half to help keep them in front. Strande scored 10 of Lutheran’s first 12 points.

Bell-Tenner was kept in check for most of the first half, but the guard was able to get a floater to drop right before the halftime buzzer to give Lutheran a 24-21 lead at the break.

Barnes, who was held to two points in the first half, buried a 3-point basket early in the second half to tie the game back up at 26-26. Lawler then gave Prairie its first lead of the game with a three, but the Hawks were unable to stop Lutheran’s two seniors early in the half.

Bell-Tenner prevented the Hawks from pulling away by scoring Lutheran’s first eight points of the second half. Nelson then gave the Crusaders the lead again with a three-point play that sparked a 16-2 run over the next five minutes that she capped with a three.

“I was just ready,” Nelson said. “I was out of my head — I was there playing with my team.”

Lawler ended the Lutheran run with a three, sparking a furious rally in the final five minutes from the Hawks. Barnes was called for her fourth foul with 4:28 remaining, but responded by scoring the next eight points to pull Prairie within five with 2:37 left.

The Crusaders missed four free throws in the final minutes of the game, helping Prairie still have a chance. Barnes pulled the Hawks within one point by scoring with a dazzling spin move to the rim while being fouled with 1:17 left. But once again, Bell-Tenner steadied her team with a basket 10 seconds later.

The Hawks had a chance to tie the game in the final 10 seconds after Lutheran missed another free throw, but a corner 3-point attempt was long. Bell-Tenner made two free throws to ice the game and set off a raucous celebration on the Crusaders’ side.

As the heartbroken Prairie side made its way back to the locker room, Shaffer addressed his team in a huddle on the court before his players went and celebrated in the stands with the Lutheran faithful.

Back in the Prairie locker room, coach Abby Jaramillo had an uplifting message for her team.

“I told them that it’s not what they want to hear right now, but we’re a very young team,” Jaramillo said. “I just hope that everyone learns from this experience. Just being in this environment is going to help them when we get to do it again.”

The Hawks have only one senior on their roster.

“We just weren’t hitting shots tonight,” Jaramillo said. “Nevaiah stepped up and won that game for her team. She played better than I’ve ever seen her play.”

The loss gave a remarkable season for Prairie a sour ending. In her first season as a head coach, Jaramillo turned a team that went 4-22 in its previous season into a 24-3 juggernaut that finished the season in the Division 4 top-10.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” Jaramillo said. “They work so hard. All the work I put in they returned with the same amount. It was very satisfying.”

In his sixth year as Lutheran’s coach, Shaffer credited a 30-22 MCC loss (Feb. 4) to Dominican as the turning point of the season. The Crusaders haven’t lost since.

“After that loss, we talked about doing a little more of the little things,” Shaffer said. “I said if we’re not willing to do those, we have to stop talking about beating good teams. They get all the credit.”

Much like their most recent win, the Crusaders won’t have much time to celebrate. They will travel to Brown Deer High School on Saturday to face Laconia (23-4), which defeated Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 42-30 in another sectional semifinal Thursday night. With a victory, Lutheran would reach the state semifinals in Green Bay for the first time.

Shaffer was impressed with how his team was able to move on quickly from the win over Academy of Science into preparation for the Hawks and credited his senior point guard for keeping the team focused.

“Nevaiah is one of the best leaders I’ve ever coached,” Shaffer said. “She sees the big picture pretty much all the time and says what needs to be said to the team. They all feed off of her. Without her, we’re not the team we are.”

Thanks to the play and leadership of Bell-Tenner and her teammates, the Crusaders have already made history and continued to raise the standard for their program. On Saturday, they will have a chance to reach even further heights.

