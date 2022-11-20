High school girls basketball: Horlick working through issues

Editor's note: This is the sixth in a series of stories previewing Racine County girls basketball teams.

RACINE — Could better days finally be ahead?

Members of the Horlick High School girls basketball team certainly hope so.

Since they finished 14-10 in the 2018-19 season, things have regressed for the Rebels. They slipped to 8-15 the following season and then to 1-6 in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

The worst was yet to come when Horlick went 3-22 last season, with two of their victories coming against winless Park. That has carried over into this season, with five players academically ineligible until December and coach Ambrial Sanders having to pull up some players from the junior varsity.

But despite Horlick's 0-2 start (the Rebels lost 79-22 to Greendale and 77-39 to Waterford), Sanders has optimism that things are going to change for the better. And she feels this way even with the graduation of Vantaya Johnson, a second-team All-Southeast Conference selection last season after averaging 12.7 points and 9.0 rebounds.

"This year, we're relatively young," Sanders said. "We have three seniors, two juniors, a ton of sophomores and a freshman. I'm looking forward to getting the girls where they need to be to perform at the varsity level."

Having a 6-foot-2 senior center, who averaged 6.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and a block per game last season. doesn't hurt. Kamya Mooney didn't start playing basketball until her freshman season at Horlick and, as Sanders said, "She's really grown as a player. We just need to keep her focused and confident and I think she's going to some nice things. I told her, 'Hey, you could be a double-double machine. You've just got to work.' "

Mooney is willing to do just that, saying, "I feel I'm better this year because I learned more court awareness and I'm more aware of what I can do with my body than last year. I can post up more, I'm stronger when I go up, I'm a very aggressive player and, defensively, I get more blocks."

On the other end of the experience spectrum is 5-6 freshman guard Leylanna Cruz, who has earned a starting role. So far, Cruz has held her own, scoring seven points against Greendale and six against Waterford.

"I'm very excited to coach Leylanna Cruz," Sanders said. "She's a freshman, a very hard worker — I actually coached her sister Genevieve Cruz, a soccer standout, when I first came to Horlick. It's going to be real nice watching her come out of her shell and watching her do some nice things out there."

The only returning eligible starter other than Mooney is Ameri Lawson, a 5-11 sophomore forward who averaged 8.3 points and 9.5 rebounds last season. Another experienced returnee is 5-6 senior guard Nehemiah Mayweather (0.0 points, 0.0 rebounds).

With more experience this season and the eventual return of the ineligible players, the Rebels seemingly have the potential to be a factor in the SEC.

"We will have a better year this year because everyone is on the same page, everyone wants to win and everyone wants to improve," Mayweather said. "We have a lot to improve as a team, but we're all supportive of each other and I feel we get along real well and we're going to get everything together.

"So give us until January. I'm pretty sure we'll prove to everyone that we'll come together as a team."

Said Lawson: "I feel we're going to be better because we're going to be more in shape and be able to get down the court faster. And we've all improved."

Other returning players with experience are Madison Tomachefsky (4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds) and Calasia Shaw (4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds).