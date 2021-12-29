High school girls basketball: Hamilton breaks through for Prairie

After dropping back-to-back games, The Prairie School girls basketball team was able to discover a new winning formula on Wednesday afternoon — chemistry between its star freshman and lone senior.

Freshman Jasonya “JJ” Barnes leads the Hawks in scoring at 24 points per game, but it was her passing that helped her team pull away for a much-needed 60-37 victory over Kenosha Tremper in the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College in Kenosha.

Barnes scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the first half before a variety of defenses led to Prairie senior forward Kennedi Hamilton having easier scoring opportunities — and a career day.

Hamilton took advantage by scoring a career-high 18 points, 14 in the second half.

“(Barnes) saw that that was the mismatch of the game,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “Kennedi was the difference in the second half.”

The Trojans (2-9) threw several different defenses at Barnes in hopes of slowing her down, many of which led to two or three players collapsing towards her. This led to Hamilton being repeatedly open under the basket for open shots.

Hamilton has been coming off of the bench for Prairie (9-2), averaging 13 minutes of playing time per game. She also finished with 10 rebounds on Wednesday.

“Kennedi was just awesome today,” Jaramillo said. “We’ve really been working on her low-post moves.”

The Hawks led 31-18 at the half and held Tremper’s leading scorer, Aliana Brown, to one basket in the second half. Brown led the Trojans with 16 points.

“We had a very slow first three quarters of the game,” Jaramillo said. “We were pretty sluggish today, but luckily, in the last ten minutes, we woke up.”

Junior guard Sophia Lawler added 10 points for Prairie.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Hawks. After starting 9-0, they lost to Union Grove and Kenosha Bradford within the past six days.

Jaramillo, who starts two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior, believes they’re close to getting back on track.

“Once we get over that midseason hump, I think we’ll be good,” Jaramillo said.

With the win, Prairie is off to its best start since it finished 24-1 in the 2013-14 season.

WATERFORD 44, EAST TROY 26: The Wolverines used a dominant rebounding effort to help snap a three-game losing streak with a nonconference victory Wednesday afternoon at Waterford.

Waterford (5-8) outrebounded the Trojans 61-28 and grabbed 28 offensive rebounds. The lopsided rebounding margin helped the Wolverines overcome 25 turnovers against East Troy’s 1-3-1 zone defense.

Waterford senior Emma Henningfeld led all players with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Payton Snifka added 11 points and Megan Cornell finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Mikayla Acker grabbed 13 rebounds for the Wolverines as well.

“We really needed this victory,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We have to keep working and start knocking down some shots.”

The Wolverines led 24-16 at halftime and limited the Trojans (2-7) to six points in the first 14 minutes of the second half.

“We didn’t capitalize on the offensive rebounds as much as we needed to, but we got them, and that means we were aggressive,” Brechtl said. “We just have to get more confident.”

Waterford held an opponent under 50 points for the seventh time this season and held them under 30 for the second time. The 26 points allowed was a season-best for Waterford’s defense.

UNION GROVE 69, JANESVILLE PARKER 19: Despite being short two players, the Broncos had no trouble with the Vikings Wednesday afternoon in the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College in Kenosha.

Sydney Ludvigsen led Union Grove (11-2) with 17 points and eight steals. Sophia Rampulla added 15 points, eight rebounds (seven offensive) and five assists in just 15 minutes of play.

“Finishing at the rim helped us build a big lead at halftime,” Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said. “I’m very happy with our progress.”

Union Grove jumped out to a 43-10 halftime lead and held Parker (1-9) to nine points in the second half. All nine players that entered the game for Union Grove scored at least two points.

The Broncos have won four consecutive games and are ranked ninth in Division 2 in the WBCA/wissports.net coaches poll.

MILTON 72, CASE 61: The Eagles continued their slump after a 7-1 start, losing the consolation game of the Janesville Craig Optimist Tournament Wednesday at Janesville.

Case (7-5), which lost its fourth straight game, trailed 13-2 in the opening minutes, but got within 33-27 at halftime. In the second half, Eagles assistant coach Chris Hood said the Red Hawks (6-6) made their 3-point shots and outscored the Eagles 39-34.

Mariah Espinoza scored 11 of her team-high 17 points in the second half and made five 3-point baskets in the game. Je’Quiasia Williams, in only her third game with Case, had a season-high 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Holly Morehart led Milton with 20 points, including five 3-pointers, and Saige Radke had 17 points (three 3s).

MUSKEGO 51, BURLINGTON 23: The Demons were limited to five points in the first half of their loss Wednesday afternoon at the Beloit Memorial Holiday Classic.

“Muskego’s 1-3-1 defense rattled us in the first half,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We played really well defensively, just couldn’t get going against the zone.”

Muskego (7-4) led Burlington 23-5 at the half.

Brinley Clapp led the Demons (4-7) with seven points and is averaging more than seven points per game over the past three games.

“Brinley had another good game for us and is starting to play great,” Foulke said.

Sierra Skack led the Warriors with 17 points.

WEST BEND EAST 56, HORLICK 24: The Rebels struggled from the free-throw line and lost their final game in the Viking Holiday Classic at New Berlin Eisenhower.

Jaylnn Golden led Horlick (1-7) with eight points and Kambria Harrell added seven points.

“Today we struggled,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “We came out flat and never found a groove.”

The Rebels shot 6 of 20 from the free-throw line in the game and trailed 26-9 at halftime.

With the loss, Horlick split its two games in the Classic. The Rebels defeated Waukesha North 48-41 Tuesday for their first victory of the year.

Cadence Xiong led West Bend East (4-7) with 16 points.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 60, ST. CATHERINE’S 44: Kennedee Clark continued her strong play Wednesday for the Angels with a double-double in a loss at the Viking Holiday Classic at New Berlin Eisenhower.

Clark, a 5-foot-11 junior forward, matched her career high with 20 points and also grabbed 14 rebounds to lead St. Catherine’s (2-8). Over her last five games, she is averaging around 12 points and 12 rebounds per game.

A few of the Angels were limited because of illness or injury, coach Adam Mulheron said, including senior guard Heavenly Griffin, their leading scorer (10 points per game). She had just six points in 29 minutes.

Sophomore Angelina Ortiz added 10 points for St. Catherine’s.

Lily Schuetz led Lutheran (7-2) with 22 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0