High school girls basketball: Griffin leads Angels to first win since January

Adam Mulheron needed to know if his St. Catherine’s High School girls basketball team was going to be on its game Friday and for the rest of the season.

The answer, at least for Friday, was an emphatic yes.

The first-year Angels head coach saw what he was looking for from his team Friday as they played intense defense and rode the hot hand of senior guard Heavenly Griffin for a 58-41 victory over intracity nonconference opponent Horlick at St. Catherine’s.

It was the first victory for the Angels since Jan. 18 against Prairie. They lost 14 of their last 15 games last year, including the last seven after the win over Prairie, and finished at 3-19. St. Catherine’s lost its season opener Wednesday 58-32 to Westosha Central.

Mulheron talked to his team at practice Thursday and again before the game Friday and asked them to commit to a winning attitude and intensity, and the Angels delivered.

“We got at them in practice (Thursday) and had a conversation with them before the game,” Mulheron said. “I’ve been preaching aggressive defense and patient offense. I asked them to buy in and they bought in.

“Our defense was probably the best defense I have ever seen or coached — they were really intense.”

St. Catherine’s had 16 steals, forced 23 total turnovers and also had seven blocks, three by junior forward Kennedee Clark. The Angels held all but two players under eight points.

While the defense did its job, Griffin was hitting long-range shots, going 6 for 10 from 3-point range and finishing with a team-high 19 points.

“She was definitely on today,” Mulheron said.

Aaliyah Mayfield, a sophomore guard, also made an impression, Mulheron said, with 13 points, 10 in the second half, and nine rebounds. Tanyia Abdullah and Clark each added eight points and Clark also had a team-high five assists and nine rebounds, and Angelia Ortiz had nine rebounds.

Senior guard/forward Vantaya Johnson led the Rebels (0-2) with 21 points and she added 12 rebounds. Senior guard Jaylnn Golden had eight points and senior forward Kambria Harrell had a team-high 13 rebounds.

CASE 57, RACINE LUTHERAN 46: In another nonconference intracity matchup Friday, the Eagles broke open a close game in the second half, then saw the Crusaders battle back late at Lutheran.

Case (2-0) led 21-16 at halftime, then pushed its advantage to 14 points with four minutes left and 20 points with two minutes to go. Sophomore guard Neveah Watson was the catalyst of the run, scoring 14 of her game-high 27 points in the second half.

Lutheran, playing in its season opener, had a furious rally in the final two minutes cut the deficit to single digits.

Overall, however, the Eagles were the dominant team.

“Our defense played well,” Case assistant coach Chris Hood said. “It was nice to see us play a good defensive game.”

The Crusaders had a good defensive showing as well, keeping Mariah Espinoza and Sydni Hill in check. Espinoza had 23 points and Hill had 17 in Case’s season-opening 69-55 win over Shorewood Tuesday, but were held to a combined 11 points by Lutheran.

“We knew we couldn’t let all three be around 20 (Watson had 21 points Tuesday), so we had to try and take at least one out,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said. “We did a pretty good job on Mariah — we did not let her get the ball.”

Shaffer said the Eagles had to put some starters back in the game after Lutheran came back against their reserves in the final stretch.

“We played hard end to end,” Shaffer said. “We forced some turnovers and got in transition.”

Junior guard Ellie Jaramillo led the Crusaders with 20 points, including four 3-point baskets. Senior guard Justyce Nelson added eight points. They were without starters Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, who has a minor injury, and Sarah Strande, who was out of town.

“We had two freshmen and two sophomores starting tonight,” Shaffer said. “It was their wake-up call to varsity.”

UNION GROVE 53, WAUKESHA WEST 44: The Broncos are halfway through their season-opening nonconference gauntlet, recovering from a lackluster first half and outlasting the Wolverines Friday at Waukesha.

Union Grove (2-0) trailed 25-20 at halftime to West, the No. 3-ranked Division 2 team in the wissports.net preseason poll, and kept within striking distance in the second half. With about two minutes left, the Broncos, ranked seventh in Division 2, tied the game and coach Rob Domagalski called a time out.

Right out of the time out, junior guard Sydney Ludvigsen made her only 3-point basket of the game to put Union Grove ahead to stay. Fellow junior Sophia Rampulla helped keep West at bay by driving to the basket, drawing fouls and making 8 of 9 free throws down the stretch.

“We coaches all agreed that out of the time out, (Ludvigsen) should get the ball,” Domagalski said. “We set a double screen and she hit the 3. She wasn’t making 3s before that, but we had 100 percent confidence in her.”

In the first half, senior guard Emmy Pettit helped keep the Broncos in the game, making a pair of 3-pointers, and Rampulla had eight points. Union Grove also managed to keep the taller Wolverines off the offensive glass.

“We gave up a lot of size and they were more physical,” Domagalski said. “Limiting them to one shot was huge.”

Rampulla finished with a game-high 22 points, going 3 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 13 from the line, and Pettit (2 of 3 from 3-point range) finished with 13 points. Rampulla also had team highs with nine rebounds, three assists and three deflections, and senior guard Payton Calouette added eight rebounds.

The Broncos play at home against Division 2 state semifinalist New Berlin Eisenhower Tuesday and at Division 1 state semifinalist Franklin on Nov. 30.

Nevaeh Thompson led West with 12 points.

The victory was the 346th coaching win in Domagalski’s 22-year career with the Broncos. He passed retired Prairie coach Melody Owsley (345 wins in 26 years) to become the winningest girls coach in Racine County history.

BURLINGTON 50, WAUKESHA NORTH 38: The Demons performed well on a big stage Friday afternoon, beating the Northstars in a nonconference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the first game of this season’s Milwaukee Bucks Prep Series.

Burlington, which went just 4-18 last year, evened their record at 1-1.

The Demons led 25-20 at halftime behind big first halves by senior guard Anika Preusker and junior Isabella Sanfelippo, who combined for 19 points in the first half. They finished with 14 points apiece.

“Bella hit some big well-timed shots,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “Anika Preusker was really solid for us again and is starting to establish herself as a true threat.”

Junior guard Brooke Wright scored all eight of her points in the second half for the Demons.

“Our girls are really starting to believe they can win and their confidence is really starting to show,” Foulke said. “We are going to continue to get better and be a really fun team to watch.”

Foulke added the experience “was awesome for the girls. They were really in awe of the arena and the whole event. To bring a home a big win on top of it makes a memory they will never forget.”

PRAIRIE 70, WAUWATOSA EAST 31: A 2-3 zone stymied the Hawks’ offense for the first half, but a strong start to the second half propelled them to a nonconference victory over the Red Raiders Friday at Prairie.

Freshman Jasonya “JJ” Barnes led the Hawks with 24 points and junior Sophia Lawler added 22, each scoring 11 points in the second half. Barnes also finished with nine rebounds.

“JJ creates opportunities for her teammates all the time,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “She was attacking the zone and creating opportunities for the shooters once the zone collapsed on her.”

Prairie (2-0) struggled to take control of the game in the first half, with Barnes and fellow freshman Meg Decker both playing limited minutes because of foul trouble. At the half, the Hawks led 29-20.

With Barnes and Decker back to start the second half, Prairie almost immediately pulled away. The Hawks were able to run in transition better with both of their point guards back on the floor and used their fast break offense to outscore East 41-11 in the second half.

Jaramillo was most pleased with how her team cut down on turnovers from Prairie’s 70-55 season-opening win over Waterford. After turning the ball over 32 times against the Wolverines, the Hawks finished with 14 turnovers against East.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 57, RONALD REAGAN 37: With 12 of his 13 players from last season back, Lady Toppers coach David Beebe is hoping new schemes on both offense and defense will lead to an improved record.

After Friday night’s convincing season-opening nonconference win at Milwaukee against the Division 1 Huskies, confidence throughout the team is growing.

Senior guard Maddy Von Rabenau led all scorers with 24 points and senior guard Julia Klein and junior forward Kayla Loos each scored 11 to lead Catholic Central.

The Lady Toppers fell behind 5-0 early, but Beebe’s new defensive strategy of continuously using a diamond press began to pay off.

On offense, Beebe has the Lady Toppers running a flex offense. Von Rabenau scored 14 of Catholic Central’s 29 first half points, and paced her team to a 29-22 halftime lead.

“We had some first-game jitters but were able to shake them off,” Beebe said. “Madeline really carried the team in the first half.”

In the second half, when the Huskies pulled to within 43-37, Beebe decided to switch the defense to a zone. Following the adjustment, Reagan didn’t score again as Catholic Central finished the game on a 14-0 run.

Despite having not practiced the zone much, Beebe used it to help force the Huskies to settle for more 3-point attempts. The strategy worked and they didn’t make a single 3 in the game.

MUKWONAGO 41, WATERFORD 33: Senior forward Emma Henningfeld grabbed 18 rebounds, but the Wolverines struggled on offense in their nonconference loss Friday at Mukwonago.

Megan Cornell led Waterford (0-2) with nine points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Henningfeld and Madison Krueger had eight points each.

The Wolverines held Mukwonago to 25% shooting and allowed just four made 3-pointers on 33 attempts, but shot 10 of 50 from the field and 1 of 12 from beyond the arc. Waterford also shot 12 of 30 from the free-throw line.

“We struggled to get some good looks and struggled from the free-throw line,” coach Dena Brechtl said. “We got to the rim, now we just have to believe in ourselves a little more.”

The Indians used an 8-0 run midway through the first half to take a 25-16 at halftime. In the second half, the Wolverines closed to within three at 31-28, but were unable to make enough shots to keep pace.

“It was really awesome to see the girls come out and take the defensive side of the ball serious tonight,” Brechtl said.

Waterford, which outrebounded Mukwonago 46-35, forced 13 turnovers, but were able to score only two points off them. The Indians scored just six points off 22 Waterford turnovers.

