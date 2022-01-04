High school girls basketball: Freshmen Barnes, Decker lead Prairie past Westosha Central

The Prairie School girls basketball coach Abby Jaramillo had hoped that Westosha Central would provide a challenging nonconference test for her young team, and she was impressed with how her team responded.

The Hawks jumped out to a 12-0 lead, but had to hang on late for a 56-48 victory over the Falcons Tuesday night at Paddock Lake.

Freshmen Meg Decker and Jasonya “JJ” Barnes provided the heroics for Prairie (10-2) on Tuesday. Barnes finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Decker scored six of her 10 points in the second half, including a 3-point basket with three minutes left to put the Hawks up by five points.

Despite finishing with less than 20 points for just the third time in her 12-game high school career, Jaramillo felt that it was Barnes’s best game of the season.

“She was running our offense like a leader,” Jaramillo said. “She showed a lot of maturity tonight.”

The Falcons (10-3), like many other teams have previously done, tried using a zone to slow down Prairie early on. Instead, the Hawks started the game with a 12-0 run and forced Westosha to switch to a man-to-man defense. The adjustment helped stop the run and Prairie went into the half with a 29-22 lead.

In the second half, the Falcons continued to chip away at the deficit and threw another wrinkle at the Hawks by using a press defense. Westosha pulled within two points with three minutes remaining, but never led thanks to Decker’s late 3.

“It was too close for comfort,” Jaramillo said. “It would’ve been great to keep that lead, but these games are so good for them to learn how to play in close games as freshmen and sophomores.”

Decker also left her mark on the game defensively, matching up against Westosha’s Ellie Reynolds, who is averaging 13 points per game. Decker held Reynolds to six points and finished with five steals.

“Meg played phenomenal defense — she’s like an Energizer Bunny,” Jaramillo said.

Sophomores Reese Jaramillo and Ava Collier-White each scored 11 points for Prairie.

Riley Spencer led the Falcons with 17 points.

HORLICK 42, PARK 40: The latest battle of the longest intra-city rivalry went to the Rebels Tuesday — just barely.

Horlick led throughout their Southeast Conference game until the Panthers tie it in the last couple minutes. But a clutch play by freshman forward Ameri Lawson and key free throws allowed Horlick to escape with the victory at Horlick.

It was just the second victory and the first SEC win of the season for the Rebels (2-7, 1-2 SEC). Park (0-8, 0-4) remained winless despite a 17-point, 13-rebound performance by junior guard Grace Betker.

“It was a battle from start to finish,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “The girls fought until the end — tonight we learned how to hold on.”

The Rebels led 25-19 at halftime and maintained the lead until the Panthers tied the game at 38-38 with under two minutes left.

That’s when Lawson made most likely the biggest play of her brief prep career. She was fouled while making a basket and converted the three-point play for a 41-38 lead. Lawson finished with seven points.

“We hit some big free throws at the end and Ameri Lawson had a huge three-point play,” Sanders said.

Senior guard Jaylnn Golden scored 18 points to lead the Rebels, including three 3-point baskets and 14 points in the first half. She went 7 of 8 at the line in the game and 2 of 2 down the stretch.

Senior guard Vantaya Johnson, Horlick’s leading scorer, scored 10 points and had 18 rebounds before fouling out prior to Lawson’s heroics.

“When Vantaya fouled out, everyone stepped up,” Sanders said.

Betker had four assists and four steals in addition to her strong scoring/rebounding performance. Sophomore guard Marissa Espinoza finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman Daneria Gillespie added eight points and eight rebounds.

CASE 75, KENOSHA TREMPER 68: Back at full strength, the Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak with a narrow Southeast Conference victory Tuesday night at Kenosha.

Sophomore guard Neveah Watson returned from a two-game absence over the Christmas break and scored 25 points to lead Case (8-5, 3-1 SEC). Senior guard Mariah Espinoza also scored 25 points for the Eagles.

“It’s a lot different when she’s out there,” Case assistant coach Chris Hood said of Watson. “She’s a hard person to stop and when she gets going, a lot of girls benefit from having that kind of guard.”

The Eagles got off to a slow start, falling behind 15-5 early. Behind four 3-point baskets by Espinoza in the first half, they were able to pull ahead for a 30-24 lead at halftime.

The Trojans (2-10, 1-3 SEC) responded early in the second half, but Case pulled away again. Tremper made one final run to pull within four with one minute left, but the Eagles made six free throws to secure the win. Case made its final 10 free throw attempts of the game.

“We had some pretty good performances tonight,” Hood said.

Aliana Brown led Tremper with 34 points.

UNION GROVE 72, BADGER 25: The Broncos committed 20 turnovers, but otherwise controlled flow of play in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Lake Geneva.

Union Grove (12-2, 5-0 SLC), which scored at least 70 points for the fifth time this season, still led 44-11 at halftime, thanks to full-court pressure and 23 combined points by senior guard Sydney Ludvigsen (12) and junior guard Carolyn May (11).

The starters didn’t play much in the second half and no one played more than 24 minutes for Union Grove, ranked eighth in Division 2 in the WBCA/wissports.net coaches poll.

The stat that pleased Broncos coach Rob Domagalski the most was that of their 29 baskets, there were assists on 23 of them. Seniors Payton Calouette, Ali Torhorst and Sophia Rampulla had four assists each.

“That’s a good sign we’re moving the ball well and getting better shots,” Domagalski said. “It’s one of the things we’ve been working on, but we’re still making some mistakes.”

Domagalski is still looking for ways to cut down on turnovers, especially with tough opponents on the horizon.

“We need to do better decision-making on offense,” he said. “With 20 turnovers, that’s something we have to clean up. We have to find ways to challenge ourselves and stay focused.”

May finished with a career-high 15 points, Calouette had 13 — each had three steals as well, as did junior forward Faith Smith — and Ludvigsen finished with 12 points. Rampulla had nine rebounds and senior guard Emmy Pettit had four steals.

No one scored more than seven points for the Badgers (6-4, 3-3).

WATERFORD 54, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 40: Emma Henningfeld continued her domination of the boards Tuesday, grabbing 11 offensive rebounds and 17 total boards in the Wolverines’ nonconference victory at Waterford.

Henningfeld, a 5-foot-10 senior forward, led Waterford (6-8), which has won two straight games after losing four of its last five, with 11 points. She has been a force on the boards with her ninth double-digit rebounding performance, which was one off her season high.

“Emma is a rebounding machine,” Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl said. “She’s a tough kid.”

Waterford had one of its better nights shooting, going 23 of 68 (33%) from the field. Sophomore guard Payton Snifka was 3 of 4 from the field and had nine points, matching junior guard Madison Krueger’s total. Junior guard Megan Cornell had eight points and helped the Wolverines with five assists and seven rebounds (six offensive) as they had a 38-27 rebounding advantage.

Waterford trailed 4-0 early, but took a 27-23 halftime lead. In the second half, the Wolverines kept their advantage around 10 points for most of the second half, Brechtl said.

MARTIN LUTHER 75, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 39: The Lady Toppers had no answer for the Spartans’ Julia Lokker in a Metro Classic Conference loss Tuesday at Catholic Central in Burlington.

Lokker had 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead four Spartans to score in double figures. Ava Hoppert had 13 and Katie Blazei and Joselyn Gonzales each had 10 points for Martin Luther (10-2, 5-0 MCC), ranked seventh in Division 3 in the WBCA/wissports.net coaches poll.

Senior guard Julia Klein and junior center Kayla Loos led Catholic Central (7-4, 2-4) with nine points each, and senior guard Maddy Von Rabenau added eight points.

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 49, ST. CATHERINE’S 34: The Patriots (5-3) beat the Angels (2-9) in a nonconference game Tuesday at St. Catherine’s.

No details about the game were available Tuesday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0