High school girls basketball: Crusaders shock the Novas in Division 4 regional final

When Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball advanced to the WIAA regional finals on Friday night against Kenosha St. Joseph — they knew exactly what was waiting for them: the Milwaukee Academy of Science.

The two played back on Jan. 20 in Milwaukee and the Crusaders lost 71-58. For Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer, it was an educational moment for himself and the team to play against one of the top ranked teams in the state.

"I wanted our kids to play up there just to see what it's like," Shaffer said. "And to learn something from them."

So, what became of those lessons that the Novas taught the Crusaders? What did that experience accomplish?

Your answer: providing the state tournament with one of its biggest upsets so far.

The Crusaders defeated the Novas 56-52 in the WIAA regional final in Milwaukee to advance to sectionals.

"(The Novas) play fast," Shaffer said. "They transition real fast. If we make it a half-court game — we're the better team."

The Crusaders (15-11) trailed early and found themselves down 32-23 to the Novas (20-3), ranked third in Division 4 in the latest Associated Press state poll, by halftime. But the defensive efforts of the Crusaders were still adding up.

Novas' senior Nakiyah Hurst went on a tear in the first half with 15 points. Yet, the Crusaders were able to get Hurst into foul trouble quickly. She ended the half with as many fouls as she did 3-pointers scored — three. And her playing time was quickly limited.

Hurst would foul out with seven minutes remaining in the second half. But getting her into foul trouble in the first place is when momentum heavily shifted.

"I think at times we were doubting ourselves," Shaffer said. "Our motto has been "how do we move forward" and once Hurst got into foul trouble you could see their body language change."

The Crusaders scored 10 3-pointers in their first meeting against the Novas. That too would see adjustments from both sides. While the Novas protected the perimeter — it allowed the Crusaders to attack them inside. That consistency in scoring approach paired with limiting their turnovers put the Crusaders out in front.

With 17 seconds remaining, the Novas called their final timeout and were trailing 55-52. The Crusaders were able to contest the attempted 3-point shot and Ellie Jaramillo collected the rebound before getting fouled. Jaramillo missed the first free throw attempt — but she didn't miss the second attempt. And the celebrations for an upset win picked up for the Crusaders.

A well rounded defensive effort was matched by a collective offensive night for the Crusaders.

Sarah Strande led the team with 15 points with Nevaiah Bell-Tenner and Julia Kellner each scoring 14. While five point nights for both Jaramillo and Justyce Nelson may not pop out - their contributions when they came were a major factor in the game ending with the Crusaders pulling off an upset.

Crusaders have won eight of their last 10 games and are on a five-game winning streak. Their next opponent will be another familiar foe. They will face Metro Classic Conference rivals Prairie in the WIAA sectionals on Thursday in West Allis.

The Crusaders have lost to the Hawks twice this season: 62-54 on Dec. 14 and 56-50 on Feb. 1. But if Saturday night proved anything: it is that the Crusaders certainly know how to learn from defeat.

"All I expect is to lay it on the line and give ourselves a chance, Shaffer said. "We're a great team because of every player in our program. It's a team game and it is a team game for a reason. I love this team."

PRAIRIE 67, DODGELAND 35: The Hawks continued to show what makes them a state-ranked team following Saturday's Division 4 regional final win against the Trojans at Wind Point.

“It was a really great game for us,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. "Dodgeland is a really good team.”

The Hawks (24-2), ranked 10th in Division 4, held a 14 point lead going into the second half. But, in Jaramillo's eyes, there was still plenty of work to be done.

“14 point leads aren’t comfortable for me," Jaramillo said. "They played a two-three zone on us and we were struggling a little bit. But we came out in the second half and figured out their zone.”

Once the Hawks analyzed the Trojans’s defense they found the basket with greater ease and pulled away. Three players scored in double figures for the Hawks. But Jaramillo was sure to give praise to the team as a whole.

“We played great defense today and it was another team defense kind of day," Jaramillo said. "(Jasonya ‘JJ’ Barnes) just brought it like she normally does. She got in foul trouble early and had to sit out most of the first half. But came in the second half and used her skills. She was distributing for us as well.”

Barnes scored 17 points, had five assists and went 5 of 7 at the free-throw line. Reese Jaramillo led the team in scoring with 20 points and had five assists along with five steals.

“(Reese) is a great shooter and she was patient," Jaramillo said. "She took the right shots tonight. She started the game going for pull-up jumpers and then extended her game to three pointers. I was really happy with her shot selection."

Meg Decker, the third big component in the Hawks offensive game, scored 15 points.

“Meg Decker, for most of the season, was thinking she was more of a defensive specialist than an offensive distributor,” Jaramillo said. “We’ve had several talks with her over the season saying, "You can score, we want you to score." She’s been looking to score. And her offense is coming from her defense, but she’s looking to contribute on the half court as well.”

Decker had a quiet start to her first varsity season but has made quite a name for herself in recent efforts. The freshman guard has reached double digits in eight of her last 10 games – including her career high score of 28 points against Living Word Lutheran in the WIAA regional semifinals on Friday night.

UNION GROVE 80, WILMOT 38: The Broncos were dominant in Saturday's WIAA regional final against the Panthers at Union Grove.

“Wilmot played us tough the last time we played," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "So there were some question marks going into this game.”

With a player like the Panthers' stand-out sophomore McKenna Johnson on the opposite side of the court — you don’t really know what you’re covering until you’re there, according to Domagalski.

“In the first half it’s hard to simulate without preparation,” Domagalski said. “(Johnson) is a good player and her first step is really strong and her going to the left is obviously something you have to prepare for,”

Johnson scored 28 points in the teams most recent Southern Lakes Conference game on Feb. 11. On Saturday, she ended with a game-high 23 points for the Panthers (15-11) but only scored four points in the second half.

“As the game went on our girls were getting used to the speed and doing a much better job controlling (Johnson),” Domagalski said. “She was just trying to get her team back into it and by that time we had pulled away and the game was over. It has to be a team effort against players like that.”

After going up by twenty points at halftime, the Broncos continued to outscore the Panthers 37-15 in the second half to glide to victory in the regional final.

“In general, our philosophy is pushing the ball and throwing the ball down court and getting shots," Domagalski said. "We are always in attack mode."

The Broncos (24-2), ranked fifth in Division 2, saw all but a single player on the team sheet score a point on the night. Sophia Rampulla led the Broncos with 17 points and added six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Payton Calouette scored 16 points and had four steals and three assists. And Sydney Ludvigsen added 14 points and four assists.

“Sophia did a nice all-around job of not only guarding (Johnson) at times but scoring for us as well,” Domagalski said. “That’s always hard when you have to defend their best player and put points on the board.”

Madelyn Johnson scored five points for the Panthers in the loss. And Jasmine Delaney and Megan Sala each scored four points.

ARGYLE 61, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 30: A second half shooting slump sank the Lady Toppers during Saturday's WIAA regional final at Argyle.

The Lady Toppers (14-13) stayed within striking distance throughout the first half. The Orioles (16-10) led 24-18 at halftime. But the second half is where the game went sour for the Lady Toppers — shooting one of 29 from the field in the half.

"(Argyle) were able to get momentum and we couldn't get the ball in the hoop," Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. "We had opportunities. We just couldn't get our shots to fall."

Seniors Madeline Von Rabenau and Julia Klein led the Lady Toppers on the night. Von Rabenau scored a team-high 13 points and Klein added 12. The two scored 10 of the Lady Toppers' 12 second half points.

"This team and this group of seniors have set a foundation," Beebe said. "They are leaving behind a legacy to be proud of."

KETTLE MORAINE 83, CASE 27: The Eagles season came to a difficult end following Saturday's WIAA Division 1 regional final at Kettle Moraine.

The Lasers (23-3), ranked fourth in Division 1, attacked with full force in the first half and led 62-13 at halftime.

The Eagles (13-12) were held scoreless for the majority of the second half and were unable to find the basket in the final thirteen minutes of the game.

The Lasers held the Eagles as a whole and its top scorer to each of their lowest point totals this season.

Neveah Watson, who averages a team-leading 18.3 points per game, was held to two points. The sophomore guard led the team in scoring with 17 points in the regional semifinal round but, according to coach Christopher Hood, was swallowed up defensively in Saturday’s game.

“They really worked to shut Neveah down,” Hood said.

Isabella Baumstark led the Eagles with eight points and had two of the team's three 3-pointers in the second half. Mariah Espinoza, another of the Eagles’ leading scorers this season, finished out the game with seven points.

The Lasers had three players score in double figures and were led by Grace Grocholski who had 26 points and Braelyn Torres who had 19.

“This is what happens when you’ve got a team that is competitive and on a different level from the rest of us,” Hood said. “They had a number one seed and judging by that they deserved it.”

