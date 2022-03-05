High school girls basketball: Crusaders' run ends in sectional final

The Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team's path to reach the program's first WIAA sectional championship game was a journey.

The Crusaders defeated two Associated Press Division 4 top-10 opponents in grinding back-to-back games: Milwaukee Academy of Science 56-52 in the regional championship Feb. 26 and Prairie 56-51 in the sectional semifinal Thursday.

All that stood between Lutheran and its first appearance in the WIAA state tournament was Laconia.

Unfortunately for the Crusaders, their incredible run ended Saturday with a 47-45 overtime loss at Brown Deer High School.

"I don't know if any team had more than a five-point lead," Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "(Laconia) is a really solid team defensively. And that's what gets you here — your defense."

The Crusaders (16-12) led 19-14 with 5:32 left in the first half. That's when the Spartans (24-4) called a timeout and went on a run of their own. The Crusaders ended the first half trailing 27-22.

"They're a strong team," Lutheran senior guard Nevaiah Bell-Tenner said. "There wasn't really much momentum going either way. I felt like we were struggling to get our offense going inside. It was hard for me to drive."

Bell-Tenner was limited to two points in the opening half. The Crusaders were still able to keep the offense flowing by connecting on five 3-pointers in the half, with Ellie Jaramillo and Sarah Strande each making two.

On the flip side, the Spartans — a strong 3-point shooting team in their own right — scored four 3-pointers in the first half. But that would be it for the rest of the game. The Crusaders' defense closed gaps in the second half and made for difficult shots from the perimeter.

"(Laconia) is a really good 3-point shooting team," Shaffer said. "I thought we surprised them with our zone."

The Crusaders opened the second half with an 11-2 run. But the two teams stayed within striking distance from that point.

"This was two good teams battling it out possession for possession," Shaffer said. "It must have been great to watch for fans."

With neither side able to break free in the closing seconds, the game went to overtime tied at 43-43. The overtime remained just as tight but the Spartans went ahead 47-45 with three seconds remaining.

A final desperation play for the Crusaders nearly gave them the go-ahead at the buzzer. The team mirrored "The Shot" by Valparaiso used to defeat Ole Miss in the 1998 NCAA Tournament. The long pass connected. The tee-up pass connected. But the shot hit the front of the rim and out as the horn sounded.

The win for the Spartans extended their winning streak to 12 games and snapped the spectacular run of the Crusaders of six straight wins. But the run that the Crusaders achieved wasn't lost on the players that propelled their program to its first sectional championship game appearance.

"I feel like from the beginning of the year, we didn't see ourselves getting here," Bell-Tenner said. "But we have grown so much. We didn't give up.

"It has been an incredible feeling to play with this team. I couldn't ask for a better team or friends to play with."

Bell-Tenner scored the Crusaders' lone points of the overtime period — both coming from the free-throw line. The senior ended the game with nine points. Julia Kellner led the Crusaders with 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Jaramillo added 11 points and Strande netted an additional 3-pointer in the second half to finish with nine points.

The Crusaders will be graduating four seniors: Justyce Nelson, Sam Fisher, Bella Jaramillo and Bell-Tenner. What happens next for the Crusaders is a matter of appreciation, reflection and aiming for bigger steps next season.

"This has been a coach's dream," Shaffer said. "I think everyone thought we would take a step back this season. I challenged our group to play better and we started being stronger, more accountable. This team battles every possession.

"The challenge now is duplicating this standard of excellence for next year. We want to put on a good show."

