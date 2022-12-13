High school girls basketball: Collier-White makes her mark for St. Catherine's

Laila Collier-White had a breakout performance for the St. Catherine’s High School girls basketball team Tuesday.

The freshman guard scored a career-high 27 points and added five assists, four rebounds and three steals to lead the Angels to a 61-56 victory over Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s.

It was the first MCC win of the season for St. Catherine’s (4-3, 1-3 MCC) and snapped a three-game losing streak, all in conference play.

The Pacers (4-5, 1-3 MCC) outscored the Angels 37-31 in the second half after being held to 19 points in the first half, but Collier-White’s consistent offensive performance ensured the victory.

Collier-White, whose previous high of 25 points came in a nonconference game Nov. 29 against Park, had 16 points in the first half as St. Catherine’s took a 30-19 halftime lead.

Collier-White leads the Angels with an average of 17.8 points per game.

“Laila really stepped up and is starting to understand high school basketball,” St. Catherine’s coach Jerome King said. “She included her team from start to finish and still dominated.”

Junior forward Ariana Green had eight points and a team-high seven rebounds, and freshman guard Aniyah Price finished with eight points, two assists and two steals.

Kennedee Clark, a senior forward and the Angels’ leading scorer behind Collier-White, was held to just six points by Shoreland.

The way Collier-White played, it wasn’t a problem.

“We finally played as a team from start to finish and grabbed our first conference win,” King said. “We still have some kinks to work out, but if we continue to grow as a team off of this win, we will be okay.”

Junior forward Amanda Heusterburg, who averages 21.1 points per game, led the Pacers with 16 points, all in the second half.

BURLINGTON 50, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 36: The Demons welcomed back the seniors who went on a school trip to Denmark last week and they were a big part of helping Burlington continue its winning ways in a Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Falcons at Burlington.

Burlington (8-1, 3-1 SLC) got a big lift in the first half by senior Ella Clapp, one of the seniors on the trip. She went 3 of 4 from 3-point range in the first half and moved into second place all-time on the Demons’ 3-point scoring list.

She finished with 12 points, all in the first half, and shared team high-scoring honors with her sophomore sister, Brinley, who went 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

“Ella was big in the first half,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “Brinley also stepped up and had some key buckets and free throws.”

Defensively, senior Aleah Reesman “was a handful for Westosha on defense, making everything tough,” Foulke said. “Both teams played tough, but we made enough plays to get another win.”

Reese Rynberg had 14 points and Taya Witt had 12 for the Falcons (2-6, 1-3).

UNION GROVE 74, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 41: The Broncos rolled past the Badgers Tuesday at Union Grove to earn their fifth consecutive victory this season and their 20th straight in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Union Grove (6-1, 4-0 SLC), ranked fifth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, outscored Badger 32-17 in the first half and added 42 points in the second half to finish the game with a season high in points.

More impressively, the Broncos were able to dominate the Badgers (4-3, 2-2) without leading scorer Sydney Ludvigsen and starting senior guard Ava Domagalski.

Senior guard Sophia Rampulla delivered an all-around performance, but dominated on defense, finishing out the game with a team-high 23 points, four rebounds, three assists, three blocks, three steals and three deflections.

“Sophia really took over and led our team,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “Her defense was unbelievable today. She was all over the place and sometimes she doesn’t have to do that stuff because other players step up or Syd (Ludvigsen) is having a good game.

“I thought she took over the game and had a really nice game from not only a basketball standpoint but as a leader as well.”

Ashley Lamers, a sophomore forward making her first varsity start, was a key component to the offensive attack with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.

“For her starting her first game, she was very comfortable out there and wasn’t frantic at all,” Domagalski said. “I give kudos to her and the rest of the team for playing the way they did. We dealt with this for a couple of games, and your chemistry gets out of whack. Playing under these circumstances, it helps with the chemistry.”

Senior guard Elizabeth Spang added nine points, four assists and three steals.

Sophomore forward Ashlin Nottestad scored 14 points to lead Badger.

ELKHORN 41, WATERFORD 39: The Wolverines lost a Southern Lakes Conference game in frustrating fashion Tuesday at Elkhorn.

Waterford (2-6, 0-4 SLC) led by seven points with four minutes remaining and by six with two minutes left, but the Elks (6-1, 3-1 SLC) rallied and scored the game-winning basket with 10 seconds left.

“We played really good defense,” Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl said. “We had a two-minute stretch where it just all happened fast.”

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Wolverines used a strong defensive effort and seven first-half points from junior guard Avery Gorn to take a 18-14 lead at the half. A quick 4-0 run to open the second half grew the lead to eight points, and Waterford led 30-20 with nine minutes remaining.

Elkhorn was able to stay within striking distance, and cut the deficit to six points with two minutes left. From there, the Elks scored six points in 30 seconds, thanks to two quick Waterford turnovers, to tie the game.

“We had zero problems inbounding the ball against the press the whole day until that point,” Brechtl said. “We just got unlucky in the end.”

On the next possession, sophomore Tatijana Ninkovic drew a foul on an offensive rebound and made both free throws to give Waterford a 39-37 led with one minute remaining. The Elks tied it 10 seconds later with a pair of free throws, then got the ball back with 30 seconds left when a scramble for a loose ball resulted in a turnover.

With 10 seconds left, Elkhorn freshman Kylie Schultz was freed by a screen for an open mid-range shot near the baseline and buried it to give the Elks the lead. The Wolverines were not able to get a shot off in the final seconds after a miscommunication led to a stolen pass, Brechtl said.

Senior Megan Cornell led Waterford with eight points. Gorn and Paige Strasser each scored seven and Ninkovic finished with six, all in the second half.

PRAIRIE 87, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 26: The Hawks continued to perform in all aspects of the game to defeat the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Prairie.

“We set the tone early in the game through our defense,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “This allowed us to convert several steals and deflections into easy layups.”

Prairie (4-2, 3-1 MCC) scored 54 points in the first half, while Catholic Central (2-5, 0-4) faced offensive struggles, scoring only 11 points in the first 18 minutes.

Reese Jaramillo, a junior wing who had 20 points Saturday against Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, continued to be a force Tuesday and finished with 25 points, going 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes had an impressive game with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Sophia Lawler had a season-high 16 points.

Also performing well for Prairie was freshman guard Amiyah Galica, who had eight assists.

Each of the Hawks’ wins this season have been by more than 20 points, and their two losses were by a combined 11 points.

Catholic Central junior guard Jayden Garratt scored 11 points to lead the team and senior center Kayla Loos scored seven.

KENOSHA TREMPER 52, RACINE LUTHERAN 42: The Crusaders played their best game-opening stretch of basketball so far this season, but they fell into their recent lack of consistency and lost a nonconference game Tuesday at Lutheran.

Lutheran (3-5) led Southeast Conference co-leader Tremper 18-7 over the first 13 minutes of the game, Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said, but lost its focus and the Trojans (6-2) came back. Lutheran led 25-20 at halftime.

In the second half, Tremper started taking advantage of the Crusaders’ struggles and outscored them 32-17 in the second half.

“We played great defense in the first half, but we started to lack consistency,” Shaffer said. “We’re consistently picking ourselves up from a hole and we can’t get out. We lose confidence and we’re our own worst enemy.

“We need confidence and consistency and once we figure that out, we will be a really good team.”

Senior guard Ellie Jaramillo led Lutheran with 15 points, nine in the first half, all on 3-point baskets. Sophomore center Julia Kellner was able to score down low early and finished with 10 points.

Alaina Brown and Emily Giese each scored 16 points for the Trojans.