WIND POINT — Practice was drawing to a close on the morning of Feb. 13 in The Prairie School's Johnson Athletic Center, but Meg Decker wasn't interested in going through the motions during those waning minutes.

As caught on video at the top of this story, the sophomore guard for the Prairie girls basketball team hustled for the ball that was heading out of bounds after a missed shot by Saniah Kirkwood before she wiped out into a cart of basketballs near the practice court. Shaking off a small cut on her left hand, the energetic Decker trotted back out onto the practice floor, intent on getting the absolute most out of what remained in this practice.

"You will not see many players anywhere who will do that," Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. "Sometimes, it's like, 'OK, Meg, stop!' But you don't want to take that away from the kid because she has that innate ability to just go hard all the time, no matter what."

That's Meg Decker for you.

"Even in practice, I'm going at 100 percent%, as you could tell when I flew into the ball rack," Decker said with a smile that is so much a part of her personality.

And then there's Ava Collier-White, Decker's backcourt mate and close friend.

Case girls basketball coach Wally Booker, who has seen so much during the last 60 years in the realm of Racine County high school sports, placed a call into The Journal Times' sports department one day in January. The Journal Times, Booker suggested, really should write a feature about Collier-White because of her defensive mastery.

Referencing his vast knowledge of county sports history, the 77-year-old Booker said, "She's the best defensive player I've seen in Racine since Dwayne Gray (a 1992 St. Catherine's graduate)."

That's Ava Collier-White for you.

And to think the 5-foot-6 Decker and the 5-4 Collier-White are the starting guards for Prairie, which has won 45 of the 51 games they have played together for the Hawks.

Obviously, the presence of Jasonya "JJ Barnes," a third-team AP All-State player as a freshman last season, Sophia Lawler and Reese Jaramillo have factored significantly into this run of success. But the presence of Collier-White and Decker, close friends off the court and defensive stoppers on it, cannot be overstated.

"They are the glue of our team," Jaramillo said. "I can assign them to any top player. Meg has guarded 6-foot guards and, in the Union Grove game, Ava was guarding Sydney Ludvigsen. They never bat an eye.

"They take the challenge and they want the challenge and they know that their defense is an integral part of our success. They take pride in that. And every game, they show up."

Decker is the more accomplished offensively of the two, averaging 13.2 points (third on the team), along with 6.2 rebounds (third), 4.8 assists (first) and 4.2 steals (first).

Collier-White, whose sister, Laila, is the leading scorer for St. Catherine's as a freshman, averages 7.7 points, 3.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals.

With this duo setting the tone, Prairie has scored an average of 69.1 points per game while allowing an average of just 41.7. In seven games this season, Prairie has held opponents to 30 or fewer points.

"To me, defense is the effort and heart of someone," St. Catherine's coach Jerome King said. "They give 100% on defense. And Prairie's probably one of the better teams that communicates on defense."

And for both, basketball is just a part of their respective well-rounded lives.

Collier-White, who has a 3.9 grade-point average, plans to pursue business or pre-law and recently visited the University of Chicago. In addition to basketball, she is a sprinter and was a member of a 4x100-meter relay that placed second in the WIAA Division 3 Track & Field Championships last June.

But basketball seems to be her true identity. Perhaps her finest moment this season came Dec. 30, when she played an integral role in Prairie's 69-58 victory over Kenosha Bradford, a Division 1 program, in the Holiday Hoops Classic at UW-Parkside.

Since that game, Bradford (18-6) had won 11 of 13 games. And this is a school with an enrollment of 1,736 (compared to 232 for Prairie).

"I had a really good defensive game and offensive game," said Collier-White, who scored nine points against Bradford. "It was also a really big game for our team because we lost last year against Bradford (73-65 on Dec. 27, 2021).

"Before the game, coach 'J' told me that if the point guard is not able to get it to the big girls who are the best players on the team, they won't be able to run their offense. I really focused on that and I made sure their point guards had a really tough time."

That's the Collier-White Booker has long admired.

"I believe Ava's the best defender I've seen since Dwayne Gray," Booker said. "You'll never see her out of defensive position. I just think she's a great defender."

Collier-White and Decker live on the opposite ends of town, but that's OK. Collier-White usually drives Decker, who has yet to get a driver's license, to games and the two love to pay visits to Starbuck's, where they discuss basketball.

"If we know we're going to play a good player," Collier-White said, we'll say, 'OK, we know her average. Let's keep her below her average.' We set goals for each other."

Decker, who follows sisters Abby and Jill as athletes at Prairie, has a 3.990 GPA and hopes to work in the health profession one day. After she was born in Racine in 2007, she spent 4½ years in Shanghai, China after her father, Jeff, was transferred there before moving back.

"We were three blonde-headed girls in China," Meg said of of herself and her sisters. "Everyone was always touching our hair and we definitely stood out."

And now Decker is standing out on basketball courts. The root of her success is an unrelenting work ethic. As she says, "I just always have to be doing something."

"I work out a lot," she said. "I go in the weight room as much as I can, I have a treadmill in my house ... I can't go a day without doing something. It's who I am. You'll see me in the basement doing a workout by myself, I'll be running in the basement and the weight room is one of my favorite places to be."

Becoming teammates with Collier-White has helped bring out the best in Decker. These two seem to have a chemistry on and off the basketball court.

"Ava is one of my favorite people," Decker said. "We just click so well. Even though she's a year older, we're always together as much as we can. We talk at school, she picks me up at practice and takes me home every day.

"She's just of my closest friends. I love playing with her."

Will Collier-White and Decker be able to lead Prairie to its first state tournament since 2013? That will be determined within the next few weeks, but Prairie has has as much of a chance as any other team in Division 4.

"If we keep putting in the work, we have the potential to go far," Decker said. "We're still a young team, but we all work so well together."

It all starts with that backcourt.