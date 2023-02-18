The Catholic Central and St. Catherine’s high school girls basketball teams each entered their Metro Classic Conference game Friday with seven-game losing streaks.

It took overtime to determine which team would break its streak, and Jayden Garratt made sure it would be the Lady Toppers.

The junior guard scored seven of her game-high 17 points in overtime as Catholic Central outscored the Angels 12-2 in the extra period for a 60-50 MCC victory at Burlington.

“This was a big confidence builder for Catholic Central going into regionals,” Lady Toppers coach Jeff Tarkowski said. “St. Catherine’s is a No. 6 seed in a higher division (Division 3).”

The Lady Toppers (5-17, 2-14 MCC), whose last victory came on Jan. 20 (43-38 over Shoreland Lutheran), tied the Pacers with two MCC wins each. It was also Catholic Central’s highest-scoring game of the season, surpassing its 57-8 nonconference victory over Milwaukee Messmer on Dec. 16.

The game was also a complete turnaround of the teams’ first meeting this season, when the Angels held the Lady Toppers to seven points in the second half in a 75-30 win on Jan. 17.

Friday’s game was a tale of two halves. St. Catherine’s (9-15, 3-13) had a solid first half behind eight points by junior guard Ariana Green and seven points by senior forward Kennedee Clark, and led 29-19 at halftime

In the second half, the Lady Toppers turned the game their way and outscored the Angels 29-19 to tie the game at 48-48 at the end of regulation. Sophomore forward Tenley Loos and senior guard Eva Lynch each had seven points in the second half, and junior guard Addison Schwenn made two critical 3-point baskets.

It was all Catholic Central in overtime, with Garratt scoring two baskets and going 3 of 4 at the free-throw line. She finished with 17 points, one point off her career- and season-high of 18 she scored against Messmer.

Lynch, who was averaging around two points a game, had one basket in overtime and finished with a career-high 13 points. Loos had 11 points and her senior sister Kayla Loos had 10. The last time the Lady Toppers had four players score in double figures was in 75-41 victory in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal game against Juda on Feb. 9, 2021.

Catholic Central, a 13th seed, opens WIAA Division 5 tournament play Tuesday in a regional quarterfinal game at No. 4 seed Johnson Creek.

Freshman guard Aniyah Price, who had 24 points in the teams’ first meeting, led St. Catherine’s with 12 points. Clark, who had 18 in the first game, had 11 points and 20 rebounds, and Green had 10 points and 17 rebounds.

The Angels host No. 11 seed Walworth Big Foot Tuesday in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal at St. Catherine's.

PARK 55, HORLICK 52: Senior guard Grace Betker came up big offensively to lead the Panthers to victory Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick.

Betker missed only three shots at the free-throw line and had a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead Park (6-17, 3-11 SEC). The senior has been a spark on the Panthers’ offense, leading the team with 19 points per game and scoring more than 20 points in seven different games this season.

“Grace Betker worked hard tonight,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “We focused on her defensively and she continued to find ways to score for her team. She’s an athlete that works hard buzzer to buzzer. She makes things happen and she plays big.”

Sophomore center My’Asia Bostick had a double-double with 14 points and 18 rebounds, and senior guard Shelby Jennings had 12 points and five rebounds.

Horlick (1-23, 0-14 SEC) trailed by six points at the midpoint of its Senior Night game. Sanders said that Nehemiah Mayweather, one of three seniors on the Rebels roster, had a “night to remember” on offense. Mayweather had 19 points to lead the team, 17 in the second half.

“(Mayweather) played with confidence and took the big shots when we needed them,” Sanders said. “I was super proud of her for leaving it all on the floor.”

Honored along with Mayweather on Senior Night were Madison Tomachefsky, who had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Kamya Mooney, who scored six points.

Sophomore forward Trinity Miller had a big rebounding night for Horlick, grabbing 14 to lead the team. Sanders said that Miller “played big on both sides of the floor” and “hustled through the final buzzer.”

With Friday’s win, Park completed a season sweep of Horlick, previously winning 71-55 at Park on Jan. 13. The Panthers’ other win in the SEC came Dec. 2 at Park, a 54-50 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail.

UNION GROVE 83, DELAVAN-DARIEN 44: The Broncos had no trouble taking care of the Comets Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.

Union Grove (22-1, 14-0 SLC), ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, completed a season sweep of Delavan-Darien (13-10, 7-7 SLC), beating the Comets 72-39 on Jan. 13 at Delavan. More importantly, the Broncos went undefeated in the SLC for the second year in a row.

“It’s a big feat because it’s the duration of the season to get to that point,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “It was a good win.”

The Broncos were more challenged by the Comets the second time around, but still had a 42-26 lead at halftime. Much of the early lead was built up by senior Sydney Ludvigsen, who scored 12 of her team-high 20 points in the first half, and seniors Sophia Rampulla and Elizabeth Spang, who each had seven points in the first half.

“We started out a little slow and Delavan-Darien played well at the beginning,” Domagalski said. “As a team, we started scoring points in bunches and Sophia (Rampulla) and Syd (Ludvigsen) were a big part of that.”

Ludvigsen finished with 20 points, five steals and four rebounds. Spang had 14 points and Rampulla had another double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and was also a defensive contributor with four steals.

Delavan-Darien was led by Rylee Crull, who scored 20 points and was the only Comets' player to score more than eight.

WATERFORD 69, WILMOT 49: After five consecutive close games, the Wolverines pulled away in the second half for a comfortable win in their Southern Lakes Conference game Friday night at Waterford to close out the regular season.

Waterford (11-13, 5-9 SLC) led Wilmot 39-34 at the half before outscoring the Panthers 30-15 in the second half. The Wolverines finished the regular season by winning three of their last four games.

“It was a really good and unselfish game,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “This week has been great for us. It definitely makes a feel more tournament ready. This is a team that rarely quits on me.”

Brooke Weber made five 3-point baskets and scored 17 points to lead the Wolverines. Payton Snifka added 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals, Megan Cornell finished with 12 points and Madison Krueger scored 10 points and had five assists.

“Brooke’s a shooter and she’s trying to find that game mode,” Brechtl said. “It was a good night to knock down shots.”

McKenna Johnson scored a game-high 22 points to lead Wilmot (7-17, 4-10 SLC). Only two other players besides Johnson scored in the second half, each making one basket.

After finishing sixth in the SLC, Waterford earned a No. 7 seed in the WIAA Division 2 tournament and will host Park (6-17) on Tuesday in a regional quarterfinal.

MARTIN LUTHER 60, RACINE LUTHERAN 53: In a close Metro Classic Conference game, the Crusaders were unable to spoil the Spartans' Senior Night Friday at Greendale.

Martin Luther led by six points for most of the second half but Lutheran (13-11, 10-6 MCC) rallied to within two points before the Spartans made enough plays to seal the win.

“I have to give credit to the girls, they played extremely hard tonight,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “That’s the type of effort and intensity we need every game from here on out. It’s time to show up and play.”

The teams played a back-and-forth first half that resulted in a tie at 24-24 at halftime. Martin Luther took control with a run halfway through the second half, but began to hold the ball to run clock and its offense stalled. The Crusaders' rally effectively ended when Sarah Strande fouled out with two minutes to go, leaving Shaffer without his leading scorer for the final minutes.

Strande scored 18 points, Julia Kellner had a team-high 19 points and Ellie Jaramillo added nine points.

Julia Lokker scored 19 points to lead the Spartans (17-7, 12-4).

“We had some looks that we probably should have made,” Shaffer said. “I can live with that. You’re going to have nights where you don’t shoot the ball well, so you’ve got to keep playing and keep plugging away.”

Lutheran, which finished fourth in the highly competitive MCC, is a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 3 tournament. The Crusaders host either Clinton or Whitewater next Friday in a regional semifinal.