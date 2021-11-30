High school girls basketball: Case takes Kenosha St. Joseph to the limit

Olivia Spaulding's 3-point attempt hit the rim at the buzzer and the Case High School girls basketball team lost to St. Joseph Academy 67-64 in a nonconference game Monday night in Kenosha.

Jaydin Hill had scored with 15.5 seconds left to give St. Joseph a 67-64 lead.

Neveah Watson, a sophomore guard, scored 14 of her team-high 24 points in the first half to lead Case (3-1). Mariah Espinoza added 18 points for the Eagles.

"Neveah played a really strong game for Case," St. Joseph coach Jason Koker said. "I felt her activity and aggressiveness helped keep her teammates in the game from start to finish.

"As soon as we would build momentum, Case would come back and take the lead."

St. Joseph (2-0) was led by Anna Jenkins with 30 points and eight rebounds, Jayden Hill with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Deja Rivers with 15 points.

"During the final stretch, our ladies took a couple of charges and continued to push the pace so we could get better shot opportunities," Koker said. "At this time of the season, it's great to be challenged and find a way to win."

