High school girls basketball: Case extend winning streak to four games

The Case High School girls basketball team started this season doing something it had not done since the 2019-20 season — winning three consecutive games.

And, after a defeat at the end of November to Kenosha St. Joseph, Case responded by matching that mark again.

Monday night, they met another team on such a wave of momentum as Westosha Central entered on a three game winning streak of their own.

It wasn't pretty. It wasn't perfect. But the Eagles' 44-38 nonconference victory over the Falcons was exactly the sort of 'grind it out' game that can separate the good teams from the great teams at the end of a season.

The Eagles (7-1) were led by Nevaeh Watson on Monday night. The sophomore guard scored eight of her game-high 18 points in an opening half that ended with the Eagles holding to a 17-14 advantage.

"It was a game where no lead was safe," Case coach Wally Booker said.

The Eagles trailed in the late stages of the contest. But quality defensive work from Isabella Baumstark provided the opening needed to get over the line with the win. The freshman secured steals on consecutive possessions to help the Eagles regain the lead with 1:16 remaining in the game.

Senior guard Mariah Espinoza closed things out in the final seconds, scoring the last four points and cementing the win for the Eagles. Espinoza ended the night with 17 points and sinking a game-high three 3-pointers.

"This was an ugly win," Booker said. "But it’s the kind of game we need to win if we want to stay competitive this season."

The four game winning streak for the Eagles is their longest since winning six straight games in 2018-19.

