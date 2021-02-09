High school girls basketball: Case edges Horlick in WIAA regional quarterfinal

The Case and Horlick high school girls basketball teams both showed Tuesday what difference a week makes, especially at tournament time.
A week after the Eagles beat the Rebels 56-39 behind 33 points by Mariah Espinoza, the two teams played a much tighter game. And while the result was another Case victory, Horlick didn’t make it easy.
The Eagles had a big first half from freshman Neveah Watson to take a six-point lead, then kept the Rebels at bay in the second half for a 46-42 victory in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal at Case.
Case (3-4) will play Kenosha Indian Trail Friday in a regional semifinal at Kenosha. In its first game of the pandemic-shortened season, Case lost 68-22 to the Hawks.
Watson scored 12 of her game-high 15 points in the first half to pick up some of the scoring slack after Horlick kept a close eye on Espinoza.
“Watson played really well,” Eagles coach Wally Booker said. “We slowed it down and Watson was able to get to the basket.
“She will have a lot of opportunities to be something special.”
Watson cooled off in the second half, but that’s when junior Sydni Hill came to life for Case, scoring 11 of her 13 points. Espinoza scored just five points.
“We got a good game out of Sydni Hill,” Booker said.
Horlick wouldn’t go away, however. Nickkia Nelson made a pair of 3-point baskets and Kambria Harrell also had six points in the second half as the Rebels (0-6) got within 44-41 in the final couple minutes.
Junior Olivia Spaulding made a pair of free throws in the final minute to keep the Eagles two possessions ahead.
Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders focused on Espinoza, but admitted Watson and Hill came through for Case.
“We executed our defensive plan on Espinoza,” Sanders said. “Watson definitely gave them a spark and she got their offense going, and Sydni Hill stepped up.”
Overall, Sanders was happy with the Rebels’ performance in this pandemic-shortened season, especially considering they lost each of their first five games by double digits, including a 36-point loss to Indian Trail Feb. 1.
“I’m very proud of them — they’ve gotten better each game,” Sanders said. “They could have shut down and given up. I’m not big on moral victories, but it was a good team effort.”
Harrell finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, Nelson had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Vantaya Johnson had six points and 12 rebounds.
Horlick is tentatively scheduled to play Park on Monday at Case so the city’s oldest rivalry will continue. The Horlick and Park boys are scheduled to play each other Saturday at Burlington.
Booker expects it will be different Friday against Indian Trail (6-3).
“We have a couple days of practice and I feel really good about going and playing them,” Booker said. “We have been playing better, but we need to be more consistent.”
PRAIRIE 41, WILLIAMS BAY 23: The Hawks beat the Bulldogs behind a strong first half in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game on Tuesday at Prairie.
Prairie (4-20) advances to the WIAA Division 4 regional semifinals where they will play Kenosha St. Joseph (10-8) Friday at Kenosha.
The Hawks mixed up their defense in the first half, Prairie coach Alan Mills said, switching from a man-to-man defense to a 1-3-1 zone defense throughout. As a result, the Hawks were able to force 25 turnovers for the game and shut down the Bulldogs early as they took a 19-5 lead at halftime.
“We were very active on defense,” Mills said. “We did a good job of getting in passing lanes.”
In the second half, the Hawks were able to close out the game with strong shooting from 3-point range, Mills said. For the game, Prairie converted nine of 26 attempts (34.6%) on 3-pointers.
“We were good enough on offense to get out to a lead, maintain that lead and extend the lead,” Mills said.
Sophia Lawler led the Hawks with 15 points. Ava Collier-White also scored in double figures with 10 points and contributed on defense by leading the team with five steals. Jaclyn Palmen had a team-high six rebounds and made a major impact taking charges and making hustle plays, Mills said.
“Jaclyn Palmer, she just does so many good things,” Mills said. “She does all the little things we have to have.”
Prairie lost both of its Metro Classic Conference games against the Lancers, but in their first meeting Jan. 28, the Hawks nearly upset the Lancers at Prairie, losing 61-58. St. Joseph won 66-38 nine days later at Kenosha.
Annika Olson led Williams Bay (3-14) with nine points.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 75, JUDA 41: Julia Klein set a program record with 36 points in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal victory over Juda at Burlington.
The previous record was held by her sister, Emma, who scored 35 points in a 74-23 regional victory over Salam Feb. 19, 2019. The 5-foot-10 Julia Klein, a junior, also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lady Toppers (5-17).
Catholic Central advances to a 7 p.m. regional semifinal game Friday at Albany.
“I think she only missed maybe two or three shots all night,” Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. “She had a real good time getting to the rim and finishing there. She didn’t shoot any free throws, but she did a really good job of getting there and finishing strong — of getting a rebound and putting it back up.”
Madeline Von Rabenau added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Toppers. Other leaders were Kayla Loos (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Morgan Ramsey (12 points, eight rebounds).
Juda finished 0-14.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 61, ST. CATHERINE’S 49: For the first time in seven games, the Angels had a full bench, and it helped them hang around with the Lady Pacers for three-fourths of their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal game at Somers.
Thanks in large part to junior guard Heavenly Griffin, St. Catherine’s (3-19) trailed by just two points (23-21) at halftime to Shoreland, which swept the teams’ Metro Classic Conference matchups by a combined 41 points.
Griffin finished with 11 points, as did senior Jaidah Blunt, who had all of her points in the second half. Sophomore Kennedee Clark led St. Catherine’s with 13 points.
“We were in it until about four or five minutes left in the second half, then they pulled away,” Angels coach Jeff Tarkowski said. “Give them credit, they made some tough shots and figured out how to handle our press.”
Tarkowski was encouraged by his team’s performance, considering the Angels will lose just two seniors (Blunt and Amari Bell) to graduation. After Griffin, fellow junior Tanyia Abdullah and Clark, the rest of this year’s team is comprised of freshmen.
“It’s something to build on,” Tarkowski said.
He was also happy to have even played a full season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We made through a pandemic and that’s what I talked about,” Tarkowski said. “I’m happy we had a chance to compete. Sometimes we had only six players, we had no home court to practice at and we played every game on the road.
“We survived, so hats off to them — I’m proud of them.”
Sarah Koestler led the Lady Pacers (10-9) with 25 points, 21 in the second half.
MUSKEGO 58, BURLINGTON 25: The Demons fell behind 30-7 at halftime and saw their season end Tuesday in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal game at Muskego.
Sophomore guard Ella Clapp had 10 points and junior guard Anika Preusker added nine for Burlington (4-18), who had just four players score.
Sierra Skack had 18 points for the Warriors (4-16), who advance to play Union Grove in a regional semifinal Friday.