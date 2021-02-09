High school girls basketball: Case edges Horlick in WIAA regional quarterfinal

“I think she only missed maybe two or three shots all night,” Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. “She had a real good time getting to the rim and finishing there. She didn’t shoot any free throws, but she did a really good job of getting there and finishing strong — of getting a rebound and putting it back up.”

Madeline Von Rabenau added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Toppers. Other leaders were Kayla Loos (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Morgan Ramsey (12 points, eight rebounds).

Juda finished 0-14.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 61, ST. CATHERINE’S 49: For the first time in seven games, the Angels had a full bench, and it helped them hang around with the Lady Pacers for three-fourths of their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal game at Somers.

Thanks in large part to junior guard Heavenly Griffin, St. Catherine’s (3-19) trailed by just two points (23-21) at halftime to Shoreland, which swept the teams’ Metro Classic Conference matchups by a combined 41 points.

Griffin finished with 11 points, as did senior Jaidah Blunt, who had all of her points in the second half. Sophomore Kennedee Clark led St. Catherine’s with 13 points.