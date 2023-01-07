High school girls basketball: Burlington wins overtime thriller at Fiserv Forum

The Burlington High School girls basketball team is just over halfway through what has been a special season for the program.

The Demons already have more wins this season than the previous two seasons combined and have a double-digit win total in a season for the first time since 2017-18.

After suffering a crushing blow on their home court on Thursday at the hands of Union Grove in an 80-43 loss, playing at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Friday against a strong Southern Lakes Conference opponent in Elkhorn felt an appropriate stage and dance partner to swing back into the win column in a big way.

The Demons did just that with a thrilling 62-60 overtime victory in a game that was part of the Milwaukee Bucks Prep Series.

"We are now 2-0 at the Fiserv over the last two years," Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. "I'm going to have to talk to the Bucks and get all of our games here."

It wasn't easy for the Demons (11-4, 4-3 SLC). A slow start had them down 10-0 out of the gate against the Elks (10-4, 3-3) but they managed to finish the first half on an 18-8 run to enter halftime with the score tied at 18-18.

Burlington managed to keep the game tight and push for overtime with senior guard Ella Clapp delivering key free throws. She went 6 of 8 from the line and finished with 13 points.

The game was tied 51-51 at the end of regulation, then sophomore guard Brinley Clapp, Ella's sister, gave the Demons a spark in overtime with a 3-point basket. Sophomore guard Jenna Weis and senior guard Aleah Reesman also stepped up with clutch free throw shooting to cement the victory.

"It was a total team win today," Foulke said. "Our energy came back in the second half and we managed to pull out another win."

Brinley Clapp scored a team-high 16 points for the Demons, all of them in the second half. Weis also joined in double-digit scoring with 10 points.

Freshman forward Kyrin Lile scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Elks and Grace Woyak added 11 points. Elkhorn made 10 3-pointers in the game, but dropped a second straight game after having won four in a row.

"I'm really proud of our fight all night," Foulke said. "Elkhorn was hot with their 3-point shooting. We will make some adjustments and get ready to play them again on Thursday at home."

FRANKLIN 93, HORLICK 52: The Rebels had their best offensive performance of the season Friday in their Southeast Conference game at Franklin.

Horlick (1-13, 0-5 SEC) had not scored more than 48 points in a game before Friday.

“I’m super proud of how hard the girls played tonight,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “We played as a team. Franklin is a great program. They shoot well and they are very disciplined. It is always a hard fought battle, but we never gave up.”

Senior guard Nehemiah Mayweather scored a season-high 16 points to lead the Rebels, and played well defensively with two steals. Trinity Miller, a sophomore forward, grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds and scored four points, and freshman guard Leylanna Cruz went 4 of 4 at the free-throw line and scored eight points.

“Nehemiah shot the ball well, Trinity was our defensive spark plug that got everyone going and Leylanna ran the point guard position well,” Sanders said. “They fought hard and shot with confidence.”

Franklin (12-1, 5-0 SEC), which beat Oak Creek 45-31 Tuesday to snap the Knights’ 135-game SEC winning streak, also had a season-high point total and was led by Natalie Meaux with 22 points and Aniya Boyland with 18.

OAK CREEK 72, CASE 23: The Eagles were held to their second-lowest scoring total of the season during Friday's Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.

The Eagles (2-10, 1-4 SEC) trailed 28-13 after the first half. The loss nearly matched the team's low of 22 points scored in a loss against Kenosha Bradford on Dec. 9.

Je'Quiasia Williams led Case with nine points and Taccarrii Hicks added six points.

"In the first half, the girls played great," Case assistant coach Gabby Hood said. "We just need to stay on track and dictate the game."

The Knights (7-5, 4-1 SEC), who were coming off their first SEC loss in 10 years (135 games) after losing 45-31 to Franklin Tuesday, ended a two-game losing spell with senior center Paulina Hernandez scoring 24 points.

KENOSHA TREMPER 74, PARK 33: The Panthers lost to the Trojans in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Kenosha.

No further details were available Friday night for Park (2-9, 1-4 SEC) or Tremper (10-4, 4-1).