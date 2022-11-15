High school girls basketball: Burlington opens season with impressive victory

The Burlington High School girls basketball team finished 6-18 last season, but that record might just be ready to be flipped this season.

Three of the Demons’ seven seniors scored in double figures Tuesday, led by Bella Stoughton, and Burlington opened its 2022-23 season by rallying in the second half for a 62-58 victory over Fort Atkinson in a nonconference game at Fort Atkinson.

Four players finished in double figures for the Demons and one just missed, giving them a balanced attack as they came back from a 34-28 halftime deficit.

Stoughton, a senior forward, led the second-half charge by scoring 11 of her team-high 16 points. She hit a pair of 3-point baskets early in the second half to get Burlington going and the Demons outscored the Blackhawks 34-24 in the second half.

“Bella Stoughton took charge tonight, but we were fairly balanced,” Demons coach Kyle Foulke said. “We were able to get into the lane and create fouls and we took advantage of Fort’s foul trouble.”

Senior guard Aleah Reesman had seven of her 10 points in the second half, including 3 of 4 free throws, and senior forward Brooke Wright had six of her 10 points in the second half as well.

Junior forward Kayla Warner had 11 points to round out Burlington’s double-figures scorers. Sophomore guard Brinley Clapp added nine points.

“All the girls played really well and believed they could win,” Foulke said. “It was a close game all night, but our girls put together a full game to get the win.”

Ashlie Riley had 14 points and Elly Kohl had 13 to lead Fort Atkinson, but they were held to 11 combined points in the second half.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 70, CASE 33: The Eagles struggled offensively and lost to the Lancers at Case in the nonconference season-opener for both teams.

“It was just one of those games where you have to see where you stand,” Case assistant coach Christopher Hood said. “It’s the first game of the season and we were starting right away. St. Joe’s was ready, and we were not.”

The Eagles, who averaged 54.8 points per game in the 2021 season, will be shorthanded offensively for much of the season. Junior guard Neveah Watson will not be available for most of the season, Hood said, because of an Achilles tendon injury. Watson averaged 18.3 points per game last season.

“We don’t have (Watson) for most of the season, and not having her, other people are going to have to pick up the slack,” Hood said. “It’s going to be a work in progress.”

Freshman Ellie Kreish is emerging as an early season leader and led the Eagles with 10 points, going 5 of 10 at the free throw line. Kreish, one of many underclassmen on the Case roster, is going to be “a good one,” Hood said.

Jayla Herns added seven points for Case.

Freshmen Kamryn Lecce and Frankie McLain had 21 and 17 points, respectively, to lead St. Joseph.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 57, PARK 41: The Panthers’ season began Tuesday with a nonconference loss to the Lady Pacers at Park.

Park was behind by only seven points at the half and senior forward Grace Betker did her best to help the Panthers come back, making a pair of 3-point baskets and scoring 14 of her team-high 16 points.

But Shoreland Lutheran’s Amanda Heusterberg matched Betker point-for-point, including two 3s, to help the Lady Pacers stay ahead. The rest of the Panthers had just seven points in the second half to 16 for Shoreland’s supporting cast.

Sophomore forward Daneria Gillespie had nine points and senior guard Shelby Jennings had six points for Park.

Heusterberg led the Lady Pacers with 21 points and Anna Koestler had 11.

EAST TROY 50, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 30: The Lady Toppers had no answer for the Trojans’ Amya Pluess in a season-opening nonconference loss Tuesday at East Troy.

Pluess scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the first half, nearly matching Catholic Central, which trailed 28-16 at halftime.

Pluess went 7 of 11 at the free-throw line as East Troy made 10 of 15 foul shots.

Sophomore forward Tenley Loos led the Lady Toppers with 12 points and her senior sister, Kayla, had nine points.

Catholic Central was hurt by its free-throw shooting, making just 4 of 15 attempts.