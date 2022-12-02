High school girls basketball: Burlington holds off SLC rival Waterford to start season 4-0

In a tough, grind-it-out type of high school girls basketball game Friday, it was Burlington that landed the final blow.

Trailing Waterford 30-24 with 5:16 remaining in regulation, the Demons rallied to take the lead, then held on late for a 42-40 victory at Burlington in the first Southern Lakes Conference of the season for both teams.

It is the first win for the Demons (4-0 overall) over the Wolverines (2-3) since the 2017-18 season. Burlington is also 4-0 for the first time in more than 20 years.

“I am so proud of the way we battled all night against our rival,” Demons coach Kyle Foulke said. “Our goal is to work hard and be 1-0 every day and we’ve been able to achieve that.”

Both teams started slow offensively, and the game was tied at 15-15 at halftime.

The Wolverines led for the majority of the game, until the final three minutes.

The Demons went on a 13-4 run and tied the game at 34-34 with 2:30 remaining on a free throw by senior guard Ella Clapp. Seventeen seconds later, senior guard Aleah Reesman made a 3-pointer from the wing to give Burlington the lead for good.

Burlington made enough free throws down the stretch to take a 42-38 lead late, but Waterford was able to get the ball back in the final 30 seconds trailing by two. The Wolverines were unable to convert, but had one last chance after a pair of missed free throws with two seconds left. The last-second half-court shot fell short.

Burlington was led by Clapp with 10 points (three 3-pointers) and Reesman had nine points.

“Our bench energy was a huge factor,” Foulke said. “All 15 girls are bought into the team-first mentality and really support each other. It is a lot of fun coaching this group.”

Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said her team got a bit complacent in the second half, which allowed the Demons to rally.

“We built a lead then just kind of lost some focus,” Brechtl said. “We didn’t go get a couple of loose balls, we missed out on some defensive rebounds and just played sloppy.”

Senior guard Madison Krueger scored 11 points, nine in the second half, to lead the Wolverines. Senior guard Megan Cornell and junior forward Payton Snifka each finished with nine points.

PARK 54, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 50: The long wait for a Panthers victory ended Friday night at Park in their first Southeast Conference game of the season.

The losing streak for Park (1-2 overall) entering Friday was at 26 games and spanned three seasons. Even then, their victory against Kenosha Tremper in a 2021 WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal came on a forfeit.

Park's last outright victory came in a 2019-2020 season WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal against Madison West, where Park won 44-37. The gap between that Feb. 24, 2020 evening and Friday — 30 games.

"The girls were ecstatic," Park coach Valerie Freeman said. "It's been awhile since we've had a win. We knew what we were up against and our defense played a significant role in keeping us in it."

The Panthers trailed 29-25 to the Hawks (1-2) at halftime and by as many as 12 points in the second half. Marissa Espinoza ignited a rally with consecutive 3-point baskets and the junior guard finished with 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist.

"Things for (Espinoza) just clicked," Freeman said. "It was nice to see her shot fall. She has such wonderful practices and it doesn't always translate to games. It was so nice to see that for her. It put us where we needed to be."

The Hawks were in foul trouble in the second half during the Panthers' comeback and senior Grace Betker became the beneficiary of it, going 8 of 18 on free throws and leading the team with 24 points to go with 16 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

Once the Panthers grabbed the lead in the second half, they didn't look back.

"It was a good night," Freeman said. "They fought so hard."

UNION GROVE 71, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 29: The Broncos had no trouble in their Southern Lakes Conference opener Friday night at Union Grove.

Union Grove (2-1 overall) outscored the Falcons (0-4) 31-11 in the first half.

Sophia Rampulla led the Broncos with 18 points, six assists and seven steals. Elizabeth Spang added 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the field and Sydney Ludvigsen and Samantha Hafferkamp each scored 14 points.

“It was a good game for us,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We still have to work on some stuff, but our camaraderie is huge to our success.

“Whether you score points or not, just having a comfort zone is a huge advantage for us.”

Union Grove, ranked sixth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, opened its season facing a pair of fellow ranked teams and split the two. Friday night’s game was the only one of Union Grove’s first four to not be against a ranked team.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 40, PRAIRIE 38: In a battle of two state-ranked teams, the Hawks' offense was held in check Friday at Prairie in the first Metro Classic Conference game of the season for both teams.

The Hawks (1-2 overall), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, had a difficult time finding clean shots throughout the contest. The Knights (3-1), ranked sixth in Division 3, kept numbers on sophomore starting point guard Jasonya "JJ" Barnes and limited her to five points with only four field goal attempts.

"Dominican's game plan of slowing things down and double- and triple-teaming JJ was effective," Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. "It's very hard to win games when only one player scores in double digits."

That lone player was sophomore guard Meg Decker with 16 points. She made four 3-point baskets, three in the second half.

"The good thing is that it's early in the season and we will learn from this game, which will prepare us for important games later on in the season," Jaramillo said.

ST. JOSEPH 60, ST. CATHERINE’S 57, OT: The Angels got a strong second half from freshman guard Laila Collier-White, but their youth showed Friday in their first loss of the season, in overtime to the Lancers in a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Catherine’s.

It was the first MCC game of the season for both teams and St. Catherine’s (3-1 overall) came back from a 21-17 halftime deficit to tie the game at 45-45 at the end of regulation. St. Joseph (3-0) outscored the Angels 15-12 in the extra period.

St. Catherine’s got in foul trouble and three starters, including Collier-White, fouled out.

“Being a young team has its advantages and disadvantages, and tonight we saw the disadvantages,” Angels coach Jerome King said. “Our bench stepped up when we needed it and kept us in the fight, but we just couldn’t get it done.

“We’ve got some growing up to do.”

Collier-White finished with a team-high 16 points, senior forward Kennedee Clark had 13 points and nine rebounds and junior guard Ariana Green had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Lancers had four players score in double figures, led by Na’Zyia Bobo with 19 points and Ava Rizzitano with 17.

FRANKLIN 84, CASE 44: A strong game from freshman point guard Taccarrii Hicks was not enough for the Eagles to overcome the Sabers at Case in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.

Case (0-4 overall) saw a player score at least 40 points for the second consecutive game, as Natalie Meaux led Franklin (4-1) with 40 points. Meaux made five 3-point baskets in each half and made all eight of her free throw attempts.

Hicks scored 20 points to lead the Eagles, who trailed 47-26 at the half.

“She’s gonna be a hard one to stop,” Case assistant coach Chris Hood said of Hicks. “She keeps improving.”

Isabella Baumstark added seven points for Case.

KENOSHA TREMPER 75, HORLICK 20: The Rebels struggled to slow down the Trojans at Horlick Friday in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.

The Rebels (0-4 overall) were limited to single-digit scoring in the first half, trailing 43-9. Seven of the nine first-half points came from senior center Kamya Mooney. Nehemiah Mayweather and Leylanna Cruz each scored five points in the second half.

"We have to continue to work and get better together," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. "We dug ourselves in a hole early and struggled to get out of it."

The Trojans (3-1, 1-0 SEC) had three scorers in double digits and were led by senior guard Aliana Brown with 27 points. Josie Tenuta made a game-high four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

"Tremper played very well," Sanders said. "They are a patient team. (Brown) played with poise and outscored our team."

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 48, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 36: The Lady Toppers led 25-18 at halftime, but went cold in the second half and lost to the Pacers at Somers Friday in the first Metro Classic Conference game of the season for both teams.

Kayla Loos had 14 points in the first half, including four 3-point baskets, and her sister, Tenley, had seven points for Catholic Central (1-3 overall).

But in the second half, Catholic Central coach Jeff Tarkowski said Shoreland (3-2) turned up the defensive pressure and held the Lady Toppers to just 11 points. Tenley Loos had four to finish with 11 points and Kayla Loos had just one point and finished with 15.

The Pacers’ Amanda Heusterberg led all scorers with 26 points, including 14 of Shoreland’s 30 in the second half. Anna Koestler added 10 points, eight in the second half.