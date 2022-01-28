High school girls basketball: Burlington gets well-deserved victory

The Burlington High School girls basketball team managed to hit a pair of milestones on Friday night, thanks to hitting some timely free throws.

The Demons made nine free throws in the second half and held off a late rally from Lake Geneva Badger to snap a six-game losing streak with a 50-48 victory Friday night in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

Freshman guard Brinley Clapp led the Demons (5-11, 2-7 SLC) with 15 points, all in the second half, and sophomore Kayla Warner added 12. Both made 4 of 6 free-throw attempts in the game.

“What an incredible game,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We’ve been playing great basketball as of late in the conference.”

After trailing 20-18 at the half, the Demons rallied to take the lead early in the second half. The Badgers (8-10, 3-6 SLC) responded and the lead changed hands throughout the second half until junior Brooke Wright made a 3-point basket to put Burlington up by four points with six minutes left.

A 3-pointer from Clapp with five minutes left increased the lead to six, but Badger rallied to tie the game with two minutes left. A free throw by Clapp gave the Demons the lead back for good and two more free throws from Warner with 35 seconds left put them up four.

The Badgers cut the lead to two points with five seconds left and had a shot to tie or win at the buzzer, but Clapp knocked away the inbounds pass.

“Brinley had a breakout game for us,” Foulke said. “The girls continued to battle all night and won the dogfight late.”

The victory was Burlington’s first over Badger since the 2017-18 season and the Demons’ fifth win surpassed their season win total from last season.

Molly Deering scored 19 points to lead Badger.

RACINE LUTHERAN 76, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 33: The Crusaders’ defense was dominant in their Metro Classic Conference victory Friday at Racine Lutheran.

The Crusaders took an early lead and led the Pacers 44-14 at halftime.

“The key for us was we came out really nice defensively and created turnovers,” Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said.

The Crusaders (10-9, 9-2 MCC) shut down the Lady Pacers’ top two scorers, Amanda Heusterberg and Shay Lange, holding them to a combined four points in the first half and 12 in the game.

“We really limited their looks and didn’t give (Heusterberg) any open looks all night long,” Shaffer said. “I just thought our defense was outstanding on those two.

“We were active on defense which always makes our defense better. We were very talkative on the court, which opened up turnovers and really got us going.”

Sarah Strande led the Crusaders with 26 points. The junior was extremely efficient from 3-point range, Shaffer said, making five of her six 3-pointers and scoring 19 points in the first half. Ellie Jaramillo scored 15 points and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner added 12.

Heusterberg led Shoreland (4-13, 0-10 MCC) with 10 points and Maren Fitzpatrick finished with nine points. No one else had more than four points for the Lady Pacers.

INDIAN TRAIL 65, CASE 50: An early deficit was too much for the Eagles to overcome in their Southeast Conference game Friday night at Kenosha.

Sophomore guard Neveah Watson scored 25 points to lead Case (10-8, 5-4 SEC), but the Hawks (9-6, 3-4 SEC) jumped out to a 30-9 lead to take control of the game.

“We just didn’t have it tonight,” Case assistant coach Chris Hood said. “They had a hot start and it was downhill from there.”

After falling behind by 21, the Eagles ended the first half on a 9-0 run and trailed 30-18. Case pulled within 10 in the second half, but Indian Trail was able to prevent the game from getting any closer.

Three girls scored 10 points or more for the Hawks, with Adrianna Gonzalez leading the team with 18 points.

KENOSHA TREMPER 51, HORLICK 40: The Rebels’ spirits are still high after their Southeast Conference loss Friday at Horlick.

“The girls played well,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “We played one of the best first halves we’ve played in a while.”

Horlick faced only a two-point deficit at halftime but was outscored 25-16 in the second half.

“We told the girls you got to go out there and pick it up and compete,” Sanders said. “Tonight we competed and I was proud of them for playing until the end.”

The Rebels have lost eight straight games with Friday’s loss, but keeping the score closer boosted the team’s morale, Sanders said.

“They worked hard and it was nice getting the momentum back,” Sanders said.

Senior forward Vantaya Johnson continued to shine for Horlick and led the team with 20 points. Johnson went 7 of 10 at the free-throw line, making six in the second half. Johnson has led the team in scoring in three straight games and shows no signs of slowing down, Sanders said.

Junior guard Aliana Brown led the Trojans with 16 points.

FRANKLIN 82, PARK 30: The Panthers trailed 51-15 at halftime in their Southeast Conference loss Friday at Franklin.

Park (0-12, 0-7) was led by junior guards Grace Betker with 11 points and Nevaeh Rosso with nine. The Panthers went to the free-throw line just six times compared to 22 for the Sabers (13-5, 8-1).

Natalie Meaux led Franklin with 17 points.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 62, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 43: Missed opportunities led to a loss for the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Milwaukee.

“We were getting hammered in the paint offensively and we definitely had some opportunities which we didn’t convert on,” Catholic Central coach David Beebe said.

The Lady Toppers (10-9, 2-9 MCC) were unable to find a rhythm on either side of the ball and were outscored 27-17 in the first half and 35-26 in the second.

“We struggled as a unit tonight with our decision-making and stuff we needed to do,” Beebe said. “We couldn’t get out of our own way.”

Maddy Von Rabenau had 15 points and Kayla Loos had 11 to lead the Lady Toppers.

Erin Isabell scored 18 points to lead the Cavaliers (7-11, 3-8).

MARTIN LUTHER 69, ST. CATHERINE’S 16: The Angels (4-15, 2-10 Metro Classic Conference) trailed 39-11 at halftime and lost an MCC game Friday at Greendale.

No other information for St. Catherine’s was available Friday night.

Julia Lokker had 20 points to lead the Spartans (16-4, 11-1 MCC), ranked ninth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.

