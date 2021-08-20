High school football: Young Burlington squad falls in season opener

The Burlington High School football team had a major changeover from last year to this year, with many new faces on the roster for the 2021 season.

That group performed well overall, especially on defense, but the offense struggled to score points and the Demons lost to Whitnall 17-7 in their nonconference season opener Friday at Greenfield.

First-year Burlington head coach Eric Sulik said his defense was solid, allowing just 133 yards of total offense and holding the Falcons to one touchdown through three quarters.

The teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter and Whitnall added a field goal.

“We started 15 new kids today, including four sophomores,” Sulik said. “We’re very young, but we’ll get better. It will be a process.”

No other statistics were available Friday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0