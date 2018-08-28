Nick Webley has a receiver’s hands.
He has the height at 6-foot-3 and he packed 10 pounds of muscle onto his 190-pound frame during the offseason.
He has a spring in his legs that allows a quarterback to float a pass in his direction and then watch Webley do the rest with his athleticism.
And he has desire, doubling as a starting cornerback and then consistently making plays on offense for the 2-0 Burlington High School football team.
Through two games this season, Webley has been the second coming of Odell Beckham Jr., in the realm of high school football in Racine County. After earning first-team All-Racine County honors as a junior, Webley already has nine receptions for 201 yards and five touchdowns.
He averages 22.3 yards per reception. He averages a touchdown reception more than every other time he touches the ball. And opposing coaches average one massive headache every time they draw up a defense to try and contain Webley.
“He’s just a phenomenal athlete,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “He plays football and basketball and in track, I believe he was inside the top 10 for triple jump at the state meet (Webley was 13th in the long jump). That tells you right there that the kid is a rare athlete who can do everything.
“If you’re not aware of where he is on the field at all times, he can burn you. Last year, he caught four touchdown passes against us, so we are well aware of Mr. Webley.”
But it took awhile for Webley to develop into this caliber of a playmaker. Instead of towering — and leaping — over opposing defense backs, there was a time when Webley was getting pushed around by his big brother, Jake.
Jake Webley was a former All-Metro Classic Conference linebacker for Catholic Central, just a mile or so northwest of Burlington High School. It was his presence on defense that helped the Hilltoppers reach the WIAA Division 7 semifinals in 2015.
That’s the big brother Nick was going against in his younger years. And Jake didn’t let Nick forget who the big brother was.
“I remember that my dad and I never took it easy on him,” Jake Webley said. “When he was very young, he would routinely get hurt or leave, crying in frustration.
“Eventually, he got taller than me, but I was still stronger and much more physical than him. I think he realized that he would need to adapt to have any shot against me.
“When he got to middle school, he started pushing me around and our games were very evenly matched. He was also much more mature. By the time he was in eighth grade, it was easy to tell he was very good.”
Webley’s ascent has continued since then. His coming-out party came Sept. 1, 2017, when Webley caught four passes — all of which went for a touchdowns — for 145 yards in the Demons’ 47-29 victory over Union Grove.
“That’s when (quarterback) Nick Klug was still battling an injury,” Nick Webley said. “He threw me my first touchdown, but the other three were thrown by Grant Tully. He really just put the ball up there and let me go get it. That’s when I started realizing that with my size and my athleticism, I can just go up and get the ball.”
Webley, who already has a scholarship offer from Division II Southwest Minnesota State, finished his junior season with 19 catches for 447 yards and nine touchdowns. He is on a pace to obliterate those numbers and is coming off his most productive game with seven receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns Aug. 23 in a 35-21 victory over Horlick.
No one appreciates his skills more than Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen, an All-State receiver for the Demons in 1996 who played with Tony Romo. Tenhagen has already tweaked the Burlington’s playbook to take advantage of Webley’s unique skills.
“We actually recently put in a couple of different plays, especially around the goal line, to get him the ball in some different ways,” Tenhagen said. “He’s definitely a red-zone threat that we’re fortunate to have. We put some things in that we don’t necessarily put in every year.”
Dalton Damon, the Demons’ first-year quarterback, has seen his transition into the starting role helped a great deal by Webley’s presence. Through two games, Damon has completed 25 of 38 passes for 345 yards, with seven passes and no interceptions.
Webley has accounted for most of that.
“Last Thursday (against Horlick), in his second touchdown catch of the night, I underthrew the ball, but he was able to come back to it, jump over the defender and still make a play,” Damon said. “Obviously, not every throw is going to be perfect, but whenever I throw it to him, it’s all right for it to not be perfectly on target because he can still make the play. He’ll catch it.”
But what might be Webley’s greatest attribute is his attitude. Even as he comes into focus on the recruiting radar for colleges, Webley is not the least bit concerned with his statistics.
That became evident to Tenhagen during the game against Horlick, when the Rebels started scrutinizing his whereabouts on the field more and more.
“Nick understands it,” Tenhagen said. “He’s a team-first kid. He’s definitely not worrying what his stats look like. The first thing he said when I told him we would probably see that coverage for the rest of the night was, ‘Well, that should open up other things in our offense, right coach?’ “
That’s what it’s all about in Webley’s world.
“It’s whatever we have to do to win,” Webley said.
