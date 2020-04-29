High school football: Wojick made an unforgettable impact as Horlick coach

Wojick, a native of Cook County, Ill., who had been an assistant the previous five seasons at Evanston Township High School, had described for a Journal Times reporter during that visit “The Program.” It was an all-encompassing team-building concept he has learned during his coaching career that he planned to implement at Horlick.

Wojick guaranteed results and when the reporter suggested that he was perhaps an idealist who was on Cloud Nine, the coach’s temper flashed for the first time in his new position.

“I didn’t spend the past five years watching ‘The Program’ work, learning what makes it tick and working with it to come to Horlick and not see it work,” Wojick bristled. “I know it works, that it will work at Horlick. I know this for a fact!”

In Wojick’s first season as coach in 1972, the Rebels followed up that 0-8-1 season — the first time the program had gone winless since 1932 — by going 6-3 and winning the South Shore Conference championship.

Indeed, “The Program” worked.

“I wanted year-round contact with the athletes,” Wojick said 48 years later. “’The Program’ was based on the belief that they dedicate themselves to my program and I dedicate myself to them and their families.