High school football: Wisdom from 2019 season inspires Union Grove

“Nash is right where he needs to be as a three-year starter,” McClelland said. “He knows the system, he knows the calls and he kind of knows what I’m thinking as a play caller. We’re excited to have him back and, obviously, having the weapons we have around him now, we’re really excited for him to take that next step as a leader.

“We have a lot of solid players not only on the outside, but also with our running backs.”

In terms of playmakers around Wolf, start with Ryan Davis, who caught 40 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. There’s also Kokat, who had an encouraging season at tight end.

But what makes this offense truly special is that it could be the most balanced Union Grove has had in several years.

Leading the ground game is Garrett Foldy, who rushed for 738 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore last season. There’s also Nick Williams, a star second baseman on Union Grove’s 2018 Division 2 runner-up baseball team who contributed 218 yards in his first season of high school football last year.

McClelland believes that Foldy has unlimited potential.