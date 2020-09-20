High school football: Wisdom from 2019 season inspires Union Grove

UNION GROVE — In terms of records and playoff runs, the Union Grove High School football program has easily surpassed over the years what it accomplished last season.
In terms of true character, though, the 2019 Broncos might stand by themselves in this history of this program.
This was the situation: During the opening kickoff return of last season against Racine Lutheran, Division I recruit Mickey Rewolinski went down and then hobbled off the field after a long delay. The defensive lineman, who is now with Eastern Michigan University, suffered a leg injury and was lost for the season.
It was a punch in the gut for the Broncos, who lost five of their first six games and appeared to be going nowhere. But then they regrouped to finish the regular season with three straight victories — including a stirring 33-27 overtime victory over traditional Southern Lakes Conference power Lake Geneva Badger — and actually salvaged a playoff berth.
“Last year, we started off with probably the worst possible scenario,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said.
But the Broncos came away with a supreme lesson in character building that players are carrying over into this season.
“I learned that even when we lose our best players, we can come back,” said senior defensive end Trae Ford. “When Mickey went out, that’s when I got to start., so I had to step up for that. I had big shoes to fill, but we did it and made the playoffs.”
Said tight end-defensive end Luke Kokat: “That hurt us at the beginning of the season, but we got the team together, got our spirits back up — Mickey was at every practice — and we finished out the season pretty strong.”
Combine that never-say-die attitude with what shapes up as an experienced, talented team and this could be a special year for the Broncos.
McClelland, a former record-breaking quarterback with the Racine Raiders who specializes in developing strong passers, has another one in senior Nash Wolf. The three-year starter completed 108 of 165 passes for 1,117 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions last season.
“Nash is right where he needs to be as a three-year starter,” McClelland said. “He knows the system, he knows the calls and he kind of knows what I’m thinking as a play caller. We’re excited to have him back and, obviously, having the weapons we have around him now, we’re really excited for him to take that next step as a leader.
“We have a lot of solid players not only on the outside, but also with our running backs.”
In terms of playmakers around Wolf, start with Ryan Davis, who caught 40 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. There’s also Kokat, who had an encouraging season at tight end.
But what makes this offense truly special is that it could be the most balanced Union Grove has had in several years.
Leading the ground game is Garrett Foldy, who rushed for 738 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore last season. There’s also Nick Williams, a star second baseman on Union Grove’s 2018 Division 2 runner-up baseball team who contributed 218 yards in his first season of high school football last year.
McClelland believes that Foldy has unlimited potential.
“He worked his butt off in the weight room in the offseason, his football IQ is high and his want and his drive is through the roof,” McClelland said. “So to have a kid like that where you don’t have to coach effort and to have someone with his ability, he’s like the total package.
“We’re going to lean on Garrett a lot this year and I think he’s ready for it.”
Speaking of Williams, McClelland said, “Having a great athlete like Nick helps. He’s a super, super smart kid and you don’t have to tell him twice how to do something. This year, he looks smooth, he looks explosive and he looks strong. We definitely have the ability to spread the wealth here.”
Fortifying this offense all the more is the return of three starting linemen. Andrew Avila and Gavin Hood are back at the tackles while Casey Shevokas is making the switch from guard to center.
“We’re not behemoths upfront, but we do a lot of different things where we like the slender linemen,” McClelland said. “Some of them are three-year starters, they know our system and what we expect.”
Defensively, the Broncos return seven starters Ford and Kokat at ends, Foldy at middle linebacker, Gianni Scacco at inside linebacker, Noah France at strong safety and Adrian Ross and Cody Cotton at cornerbacks.
The bottom line is that there doesn’t seem to be too much this team is missing. That talent and experience are there. So is the wisdom from last year.
“We’ve all been playing with each other for awhile,” Wolf said. “My senior class has been playing together since the seventh grade, so the chemistry is there. We’re all close, it’s great in the locker room ... we’re going to be somebody to watch out for this year.”
Added Foldy, “We accomplished a lot, but we’ll definitely accomplish more this year.”
