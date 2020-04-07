High school football: Winters reflects on glory years with Park Panthers

The menacing growl of those Junk Yard Dogs still resonates around these parts, even if it is diminishing through the passing of years.
The diminutive man who trained those dogs, otherwise known as the offensive linemen for the Park High School football team, is Jim Winters. As offensive line coach for the Panthers from 1984-98, in 2000 and in 2005-06, he was a crucial contributor to one of the most dominant programs in the state during his run.
With Winters as a member of the coaching staff, the Panthers did not have a losing record from 1985 through ‘98. They won the WIAA Division 1 state championship in 1988 and 2005. They developed three players — Brent Moss, Johnny Clay and Kevin Barry — who made it to the NFL. And numerous others who came through the program earned All-State honors.
Now 74 and retired in Naples, Fla., with his wife of nearly 45 years, Kathryn, Winters occasionally sees former longtime Park head coach Phil Dobbs, who lives 190 miles north in Clermont. Dobbs, Park’s coach from 1973-95, added Winters to his staff in 1983 as offensive and defensive backs coach and switched him to offensive line coach one year later to replace Ralph Montgomery, who had accepted a job in Texas.
To say the least, Winters flourished in his new position, even if he required plenty of on-the-job training during his first season.
Winters has numerous memories to share during his run at Park and surprisingly blames himself for a couple of the most devastating losses in the program’s history, but this much stands: A man who demanded accountability and preached pride for so long was crucial to the Panthers’ brilliant run of success.
Here are some of his favorite memories:
Origin of the Junk Yard Dogs
Throughout his run as Park’s offensive line coach, Winters branded his players with the term “Junk Yard Dogs.” It started in 1984 after Dobbs gave him some advice and it stuck through the years as such vaunted linemen as Kevin Basil, James Herbrechtsmeier, Matt Simmons, Troy Klabo, Cory Ellis and the great Barry were developed under Winters’ exacting watch.
“It starts with Phil because Phil let you coach,” said Winters, a 1963 Park graduate. “He didn’t stifle you. You knew if you were doing something incorrectly, he’d let you know, but in a gentlemanly way, and he expected you to operate to his philosophy.
“I was in his office when he hired me as offensive line coach and I said, ‘You know, Phil, I’m not sure I can do all the things that Ralph did,’ and he just turned around and said, ‘I expect you to be better than Ralph!’ Basically, he was telling me, ‘Strap it on and get it done!’ And then he said, ‘You might want to get yourself a gimmick.’
“And I thought about the old Jim Croce song, “Bad, bad LeRoy Brown, meanest man in the whole damn town, meaner than a junk yard dog ...; And I said, ‘OK, we’re going to be ‘The Junk Yard Dogs’ and that’s how all that started.”
1988 versus 2005
Park’s 1988 state championship came about after Dobbs and his staff had been building the program for several seasons. The 2005 team, coached by Dennis Thompson, miraculously won the state championship after going 3-6 in 2004, when Thompson took over the program from Chuck Ellis
How does Winters, the only varsity coach on both of those teams (Thompson was a sophomore coach on the 1988 Panthers), compare the two teams?
“In 1988, we played two-platoon football and, what that did was]give us a lot of flexibility,” Winters said. “In 1988, I think that was one of the strong points of that team, along with having Brent Moss. We had a lot of flexibility and, if you got a player hurt, you lost one player. If you’ve got a situation where you’re going both ways with a player, you lose two positions and two starters. Any time you lose two starters, that’s devastating.
“The edge that the 2005 team had is the kids had played together and had played a lot of football as juniors. They were 3-6 that year, but had played a lot of football and were like fruit on a tree. They were ripe to get it done. We did have a lot of people who played both ways on that team, so it’s the antithesis of the ‘88 team. We had probably eight or nine people that went both ways. Basically we didn’t have a lot of injuries. We were very lucky as far as injuries were concerned.”
So who would win in a matchup of those two teams? Winters can’t say.
“It would depend on the day,” he said. “It was pretty even.”
Moss versus Clay
Two of the greatest running backs in Wisconsin high school football history played at Park. Moss was second-team All-American and MVP of the Big Ten Conference and Rose Bowl as a junior at Wisconsin in 1993. Clay was the Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin after Park’s state championship season and was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year as a junior for Wisconsin in 2009. And both played briefly in the NFL — Moss for the St. Louis Rams in 1995 and Clay for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.
How does Winters compare the two?
“Brent was the toughest, most hard-nosed football player that I have seen at the high school level,” Winters said. “He came to practice and he worked the whole time. A lot of Brent’s life did not go the way he would have liked or I would have liked, but I never had a problem with him as far as asking him to do something and him doing it to the best of his ability. He gave 100% and he expected you to do the same. I remember we we playing in the Tech game (Park defeated Milwaukee Tech 35-8 after leading just 7-0 at halftime in a state quarterfinal Oct. 29, 1988). He just came up to me and said, ‘Get that line going!’ He wasn’t afraid to say it. The second half, first play, we had a little weakside blast, they overshifted and he went 50 yards for a touchdown and it was lights out, Loretta.
“John Clay, he was the greyhound. He was 6-3 and 218 pounds and he could fly. In that semifinal game against Mequon Homestead (when Clay scored on an 80-yard run to give Park a 20-13 victory on Nov. 12, 2005), Clay just broke away. He wasn’t going to put his head down and give you the Brent Moss straight-ahead (power), but he’d give you this and he’d give you that.
He was a tough, hard-nosed football player. He would give you the big play and give you the best possibility of going the distance.”
The legend of Kevin Barry
As a junior lineman for Park in 1995, Dobb’s final season as coach, Barry was an honorable mention pick on the All-Racine County football team. As a senior, the 6-5, 325-pound Barry developed into one of the most dominating players in Wisconsin high school football history. He was named the AP Player of the Year in Wisconsin and earned first-team All-State honors on offense and defense.
What is Winters’ choice for Barry’s signature moment at Park?
“It was a double-team combo block and he burst through the double-team and then a back came out to take him on and he threw him,” Winters said. “And then he was chasing the quarterback around in the backfield. That was one of the moments.”
A big regret
It was on Nov. 15, 1996 when Park lost to Hartland Arrowhead 20-6 in a state semifinal. Arrowhead went on to win its third state championship in four seasons one week later. In retrospect, Winters wishes he would have spent more time developing an offensive lineman who had transferred from Horlick so Barry could have played exclusively on defense that day.
“If I could have just turned Kevin loose and let him play defense and raise hell out there, they couldn’t have blocked him,” Winters said. “He would have been in their backfield all night long because he wouldn’t have had to worry about playing both ways. That was a faux pas on my part.”
A second regret
In one of the most memorable games in Racine County history, Waukesha South traveled to Horlick Field to play defending state champion Park on Nov. 3, 1989. It was a state semifinal between two undefeated teams played before as estimated crowd of 6,000 and Park went on to lose 34-31 in overtime.
One year earlier, Winters had given the team a rousing halftime pep talk when Park was leading Waukesha South just 10-7 at halftime (the Panthers went on to win 24-14). He didn’t do it in the rematch one year later and it bothers him to this day.
“Geoff Schick, a linebacker on the team, said I gave a mesmerizing speech at halftime,” Winters said. “It was something I felt those kids needed to get over the hump. So I talked about how some things only come around once in life and you damn well better grab them.
“The next year, I just knew how much much better of a team we were and I didn’t do it. I had a speech ready to go and I didn’t do it. I was going to say, “We’re going to get it done in the second half.’ Well, we didn’t. Consequently, I’ll take blame for that.
“These are 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kids and they get a pretty good swagger when you’re winning. And we were 11-0. But when it starts getting tough and the other team is playing with you, then they’re looking at you with eyes as big as manhole covers and you’d damn well have something to say.
“I had something to say, I didn’t and I’ll rue that to the day I die.”
And finally
When Waukesha South scored its winning touchdown against Park in that 1989 game, it attacked a part of the field where one of the Panthers’ best defensive players usually would be. He was linebacker Dan Miller, who had suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier in the playoffs.
“I knew Danny Miller since he was in the second grade,” Winters said. “He knew what to do and he had good technique. He was the invert back on the outside and nothing got outside.
“I said jokingly, ‘Danny, you cost us the 1989 state championship ... you got hurt.”
But Miller, who started on Park’s 1988 championship team, eventually earned a second state championship. This time, it was as coach of St. Catherine’s 2018 state championship team.
Horlick @ Park-9.jpg
Horlick @ Park-13.jpg
Horlick @ Park-10.jpg
Horlick @ Park-1.jpg
Horlick @ Park-2.jpg
Horlick @ Park-3.jpg
Horlick @ Park-4.jpg
Horlick @ Park-5.jpg
Horlick @ Park-6.jpg
Horlick @ Park-7.jpg
Horlick @ Park-8.jpg
Horlick @ Park-11.jpg
Horlick @ Park-12.jpg
Horlick @ Park-14.jpg
Horlick @ Park-15.jpg
Horlick @ Park-16.jpg
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!