High school football: Winters reflects on glory years with Park Panthers

Moss versus Clay

Two of the greatest running backs in Wisconsin high school football history played at Park. Moss was second-team All-American and MVP of the Big Ten Conference and Rose Bowl as a junior at Wisconsin in 1993. Clay was the Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin after Park’s state championship season and was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year as a junior for Wisconsin in 2009. And both played briefly in the NFL — Moss for the St. Louis Rams in 1995 and Clay for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

“Brent was the toughest, most hard-nosed football player that I have seen at the high school level,” Winters said. “He came to practice and he worked the whole time. A lot of Brent’s life did not go the way he would have liked or I would have liked, but I never had a problem with him as far as asking him to do something and him doing it to the best of his ability. He gave 100% and he expected you to do the same. I remember we we playing in the Tech game (Park defeated Milwaukee Tech 35-8 after leading just 7-0 at halftime in a state quarterfinal Oct. 29, 1988). He just came up to me and said, ‘Get that line going!’ He wasn’t afraid to say it. The second half, first play, we had a little weakside blast, they overshifted and he went 50 yards for a touchdown and it was lights out, Loretta.