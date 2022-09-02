High school football: Weis runs wild for Burlington in SLC opener

The Burlington High School football team needed a spark after beginning the season with a pair of nonconference losses.

Drew Weis had just the cure for the Demons’ blues Thursday night.

The senior running back ran for 264 yards and three touchdowns on just 18 carries, including a game-sealing 49-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, to lead Burlington to a 34-24 victory over Elkhorn at Elkhorn in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

The biggest difference between the first two games and Thursday was the offense. In their first two games, Demons’ junior quarterback Jack Sulik passed for a combined 623 yards and the team ran for a total of just 100 yards.

Thursday, the Elks (2-1) played for the pass and offensive coordinator Steve Tenhagen set up an plan to give the running game more focus.

“It was really crucial we were able to get the running game going,” Burlington coach Eric Sulik said. “They dropped eight back into coverage and that opened up the run game.

“Coach Tenhagen drew up a great game plan and Drew Weis put those numbers up.”

It still took a little while for the Demons to get up to speed as they played from behind, just like they had had to do in their first two games.

Elkhorn scored first, late in the first quarter, on a 2-yard run, and Weis’ 3-yard run on the first play of the second quarter tied the game. The Elks went ahead again 14-7 in the second quarter on another short touchdown run, and again, Weis came through, this time on a 52-yard touchdown run with 3:49 left in the first half.

After a defensive stop, kicker Benjamin Graham, who had to rush over to Elkhorn and suit up after playing a soccer match for Burlington at Wilmot Thursday, kicked a 42-yard field goal to give the Demons just their second lead of the season; the other lead was 2-0 after an early safety in their first game of the season against Janesville Parker.

It was a lead Burlington would not let go — Weis and Graham helped make sure of that.

After a long drive to open the third quarter stalled on Elkhorn’s 14-yard line, Graham extended the lead to 20-14 with a 31-yard field goal. Graham was 3 for 3 on extra points along with the two field goals.

Elkhorn answered back on its next drive with a field goal to make it 20-17, then Jack Sulik threw one of the just 13 passes he attempted, hitting junior receiver Tommy Teberg on an 8-yard touchdown pass to the right pylon at the goal line with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.

Elkhorn still wasn’t done, however. The Elks had a more than six-minute drive in the fourth quarter and capped it with an 8-yard scoring run to get back to within 27-24 with 5:27 left.

Elkhorn chose to do an onside kick after the score, but the ball didn’t go 10 yards and the Demons recovered anyway.

Weis then applied the final dagger on the first play after the onside kick with his 49-yard touchdown run that featured a couple broken tackles, good downfield blocking and Weis blowing past the final two defenders to the end zone.

Weis averaged 14.7 yards per carry.

“We got to the outside and got the offense rolling,” Eric Sulik said.

Burlington was extremely efficient on offense, doing all of its scoring with a time of possession of 12 minutes compared to Elkhorn’s 34.

Eric Sulik was also pleased with the play of his special teams. Graham had touchbacks on almost all of his kickoffs in addition to his placekicking duties and Elkhorn had one moderately long kickoff return. The Demons also didn’t have to punt.

“Graham is a difference maker,” Sulik said. “He’s kicking so well and I can’t tell you the last time we got touchbacks (on kickoffs). He even had a tackle tonight.”

Jack Sulik was 7 of 13 for 69 yards and one touchdown. Junior receiver Drew Lang caught four passes for 52 yards.