The conference schedule opens this weekend for high school football and there are two strong matchups on tap involving Racine County teams.
Burlington, trying to open with three straight victories for the first time since 2013, travels to Union Grove for a Southern Lakes Conference showdown. The Demons are running hot with the quarterback-receiver connection of Dalton Damon to Nick Webley. They have hooked up for five touchdowns already.
Union Grove will try to regroup after a second-half meltdown against St. Catherine's last Friday, when it allowed 39 points. Craig McClelland plans to get some playing time for sophomore quarterback Nash Wolf, who is 5-foot-10 and 145.
"He's tough as nails for his size and he's going to be able to make any throw that we ask him to make," McClelland said.
Also, Catholic Central hosts St. Catherine's in a Metro Classic Conference game at the Topper Bowl.
St. Catherine's, which is tied for seventh among medium division schools in this week's AP state poll, is the obvious favorite. But Catholic Central, which was forced to forfeit its last three games last season because of low numbers, is making an impressive comeback.
The Hilltoppers won their opener after going winless last season and were competitive in a 41-21 loss to Jackson Living Word Lutheran last week. Living Word Lutheran returned two interceptions for touchdowns in that game.
In another intriguing matchup, Waterford will try to defeat defending Southern Lakes Conference champion Lake Geneva Badger for the first time since 2014.
Rebels keeping a good thing going
Horlick graduated running backs Joe Garcia and George Sims, who combined for 2,357 yards and 35 touchdowns on last year's 10-1 team. Garcia was second-team AP All-State.
But the Rebels have picked up where they left off, averaging 284 yards and 6.8 yards per attempt through games. Their balanced attack features three players who double as starting linebackers — Jaydin McNeal (185 yards), Jager Clark (155) and Stephon Chapman (150).
But here's something you may not know. In addition to the Rebels graduating three starting offensive linemen, one returning starter who Horlick coach Brian Fletcher declined to identify elected not to play this season.
That means Horlick is doing this with a virtually entirely new offensive line and backfield.
"It's a system that has been run from the youth program all the way up to the high school," Fletcher said when asked to explain Horlick's continuing success with its running game. "Coaches were on board with what we're looking for. We're just going to play basic football, be fundamentally sound, and hopefully not make mistakes that are going to cost us ballgames."
Carthron on the radar
While quarterback Da'Shaun Brown, who is being recruited by programs that include Wisconsin, is St. Catherine's most high-profile player, there is at least one more who could be playing for a major program next season.
He is 6-foot-2, 290-pound Tim Carthron, a two-way starting lineman who is in his fourth year as a starter.
"He definitely has a lot of interest with some of the similar schools that are interested in Da'Shaun," St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller said. "Timmy has to put up some good film and continue to play as physical and as explosive as he can.
"There's a bunch of schools that are aware that Timmy is out there. Most of the coaches who have come in have said he would be a great three-technique defensive tackle."
On the way back
There's welcome news about Elijah Solis, the two-way starter for Racine Lutheran who suffered a scary injury in the Crusaders' 24-0 victory over Park last Friday. While Solis did suffer a concussion, Lutheran coach Scott Smith said he is otherwise fine and should be able to return Sept. 7, when Lutheran plays Martin Luther at Greendale.
"We're going to have to have someone pick up the slack from the defensive and and tight end positions," Smith said. "He's got probably the best hands I've ever seen for a high school player."
Smith said Sully Stanke will replace Solis at both positions against Somers Shoreland Lutheran Thursday at Horlick Field.
This week's honors
Team: It took awhile for St. Catherine's to get going against Union Grove last week, but it was something to see once the Angels did. Trailing 7-0 at halftime, St. Catherine's erupted for 39 points to close out its nonconference schedule with a resounding victory.
The highlight came when Da'Shaun Brown threw a 52-yard touchdown strike to Azarien Stephens on a third-and-45 play in the third quarter.
Offense: Burlington senior receiver Nick Webley is off to a spectacular start to his senior season. He was virtually unstoppable during a 35-21 victory over Horlick with seven catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
"We talked about it after the game," Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. "A lot of times, we had guys in position. It wasn't like we lost him in coverage. It was just that he was able to go up and make the play. Even in some of the still-shot pictures we've got, we have guys with hands in his face. The guy had tremendous focus and was able to go up and get the ball."
Defense: With quarterback Da'Shaun Brown around, it's easy for other aspects of St. Catherine's team to be overshadowed. Take a defense that has allowed seven points and one rushing yard through the Angels' first two games.
It was inside linebacker D.J. Carter who was instrumental in St. Catherine's holding Union Grove to minus-18 rushing yards in 23 attempts last Friday. The senior had six solo tackles, two assists, three tackles for loss, one sack and an interception in the Angels' 39-7 victory.
Special teams: Davis Voss has been indispensable for Racine Lutheran, starting on the offensive and defensive lines and handling the kicking duties. He made three extra-point kicks and his first field goal — from 27 yards — in the Crusaders' 24-0 victory over Park.
