This one promises to be a classic.
It certainly was last season, when the Racine Lutheran High School football team held off Martin Luther 34-31 in a Metro Classic Conference showdown at Greendale.
Lutheran went on to advance to the third round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs while Martin Luther made it to the Division 4 semifinals before losing 17-0 to eventual undefeated state champion Lodi.
“They made it to the final four of their playoffs last year and they’ve got most of their guys back,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said.
The Crusaders are making another trip to Greendale Friday night for a rematch and the two principal players from last season are back.
Lutheran junior running back Tyler Tenner ranks second in Racine County in rushing with 429 yards and eight touchdowns. But as impressive as he’s been, Martin Luther running back Darios Crawley-Reid has been downright spectacular.
The 5-foot-8, 187-pound Crawley-Reid has already rushed for 746 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 35 carries. He’s averaging 21.3 yards for each of his rushing attempts.
In last year’s game, Tenner rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. Crawley-Reid rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
“He’s one of the best running backs I’ve seen in 24 years,” Smith said of Crawley-Reid. “He’s shifty, he’s a very strong kid and he’s got sprinter’s speed. So if he gets outside, you don’t have a very good chance of tracking him down.”
Smith said Lutheran will play its basic defense against Crawley-Reid. But he has something else in mind.
“Because he also plays free safety on defense, we’re going to try to make him use all his energy to get to whatever we’re doing on offense,” Smith said.
Maximizing his opportunity
Jaydin McNeal waited for his chance.
Actually, he did more than wait. He did everything he could in the meantime to become a dominant player once his name was called by Horlick High School football coach Brian Fletcher.
McNeal, who mostly concentrated on being a linebacker as a junior last season, has been a sensation so far in the Rebels’ Wing T offense. He has rushed for 405 yards — third in Racine County — and is coming off a career-best performance of 220 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries in a 41-8 victory over Kenosha Bradford.
Through three games, McNeal is averaging an astounding 16.2 yards per carry.
McNeal wasn’t going to see many carries last season with Joe Garcia, a second-team AP All-State player, and George Sims getting the majority of the work. He rushed for 30 yards on only four carries.
What’s been the biggest difference? McNeal was listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds as a junior. This year, he’s listed at 6-1 and 210. And Fletcher can assure you that those extra pounds are all muscle.
“Jaydin was in the weight room with me every morning at 6 a.m., Fletcher said. “So he’s put in a lot of work. He’s been passionate about getting bigger and stronger and all of his work has really shown.
“He’s broken some tackles and there have been three or four runs so far this year, where he’s got five, six, seven, eight yards after the contact. He’s a strong powerful runner and he’s also got a little wiggle in his step and he’s got the speed to pull away.”
But teams focusing on McNeal are doing so at their own risk, because the Rebels have a number of other options in their backfield. There’s also Stephon Chapman and Jager Clark, among others.
“We’re kind of a three- or four-headed monster when you look at our backfield,” Fletcher said. “You can take away one guy or maybe even two guys with a defensive scheme. But the way our offense is designed, something is always going to open up.
“So if you’re looking to shut down Chapman or Jager in the middle, then Jaydin is going to have a good night. Next week, they might shut down Jaydin, but then Jager or Stephon might have a good night. And Darrion Folsom had a good night for us last week.
“I like what we’re doing, I like the way our kids have bought into it and they all understand their role.”
Trying to end a drought
Burlington is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2013, but the Demons aren’t going to want to duplicate what they did that season. After that 3-0 start, Burlington lost five of its next six games and didn’t even make the playoffs.
For Burlington to open with four straight victories for the first time since 2004, it will have to beat Lake Geneva Badger Friday night at Don Dalton Stadium. The last time Burlington defeated Badger was Sept. 13, 1996, when Steve Tenhagen, now Burlington’s coach, returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown and caught a 19-yard scoring pass from Tony Romo in the Demons’ 41-7 victory at Lake Geneva.
It should be noted that Burlington and Badger did not play each other from 1997 through 2008 while the two programs were in separate conferences. But it’s still been a long time for Burlington.
Case dealing with tough stretch
Case has made a gradual progression through Bryan Shredl’s three seasons as coach. With losses of 41-0 to Lincoln-Way West and 40-7 to Oak Creek in the last two weeks, the assumption could be made that the Eagles’ progress has hit a road block.
Shredl doesn’t agree with that, pointing out that Lincoln-Way West is one of the best teams in Illinois while Oak Creek is greatly improved under first-year coach Joel Paar, a Racine native.
What’s more, Case has been hit by injuries, with quarterback Ben Brawner and linebackers Chris Fish and Mason Guillame among those out.
The Eagles will need to regroup in a hurry because another stiff test awaits with Franklin, ranked sixth among large schools in this week’s AP state poll, coming to Hammes Field Friday night.
“This is the hardest part of our schedule, obviously,” Shredl said. “Franklin, year in and year out, are state champions, semifinals, quarterfinals, whatever. Every year, they are making it deep into the playoffs.
“We’re just trying to battle through adversity. The biggest thing we talked about is just fighting through some of the things we’re having to deal with now. We have a few injuries, but we’re not trying to use those as excuses.
“We just trying to move forward and really compete with these real good teams.”
A rising star
Joel Paar, a 1986 St. Catherine’s graduate, who was once coach of The Prairie School baseball program before it merged with Racine Lutheran, is in his first season as Oak Creek’s football coach. In the opinion of Horlick’s Brian Fletcher and Case’s Bryan Shredl, he has taken a good program and made it better.
‘They might be the team to beat this year (In the Southeast Conference),” Fletcher said. “They’re playing really good football right now. They’ve got some weapons and their coach has done a good job, so they’re a dangerous football team.”
Added Shredl, “He’s really taking that program to the next level. It’s very surprising. On film, I didn’t think they were as good as they were when they came to play us. They smacked us right in the mouth. They are a good football team.”
This week’s honors
Team: Waterford is arriving right on schedule, just as it did last year. After a season-opening 24-0 loss to Franklin, the Wolverines have rolled to victories of 34-17 over Kenosha Indian Trail and 41-20 over Lake Geneva Badger.
A young Waterford defense actually allowed more rushing yards (288) than Badger (274). But with running backs Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller combining for 266 and five touchdowns, Waterford was too much to overcome.
Offense: Dalton Damon has had an impressive first three games as Burlington’s quarterback, passing for 702 yards, with 11 touchdowns and just one interception.
He played at another level in a 48-7 victory over Union Grove, completing 18 of 25 passes for 357 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 29 yards on three carries.
Defense: Horlick held Bradford to 82 rushing yards last week and it was linebacker Jager Clark who was as responsible as anyone else for that effectiveness. The senior had six solo tackles, five assists and two tackles for loss in the Rebels’ 41-8 victory.
“He did a real good job of taking away the inside run,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said.
Special teams: As if Tyler Tenner didn’t do enough damage for Racine Lutheran by rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns, he also returned a punt 80 yards for a score in a 56-14 victory over Somers Shoreland Lutheran.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.