High school football: Waterford's run game shut down by Oak Creek

The Waterford High School football team encountered a buzzsaw Friday night.

The Wolverines’ ground game was ground to a halt and Waterford was shut out by perennial state power Oak Creek 35-0 in a nonconference game at Oak Creek.

Waterford (1-1), which ran for over 300 yards last week in a 42-12 victory over Milwaukee Rufus King, was no match for the Knights, who allowed just nine yards rushing on 24 carries. The Wolverines did a little better through the air with 58 yards, but had just two first downs in the game.

After a scoreless first quarter, Oak Creek had a burst of offense, thanks to quarterback Cade Palkowski. He threw three touchdown passes in a span of four minutes, hitting Steven Piontek for 6 yards, Marty Kleppek for 16 and Joey Flaherty for 37, for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Palkowski went 11 of 16 for 101 yards and was intercepted once, by Max Sikora.

Oak Creek scored two touchdowns during the third quarter, both on short runs, just 51 seconds apart.

Owen Martinson had two receptions for 30 yards for the Wolverines and quarterbacks Max Gonzalez and Max Northrop combined to go 5 for 14 with two interceptions.

Waterford’s defense didn’t play badly — Oak Creek’s leading rusher had just 51 yards and the Knights had just 120 yards on 28 carries. Flaherty had two catches for 42 yards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0