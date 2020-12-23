High school football: Waterford's Hancock, Burlington's Wallace lead All-Southern Lakes Conference team

The All-Southern Lakes Conference high school football team has a distinct Racine County flavor.

Six players on the All-SLC first-team offense and five on the first-team defense are from Burlington, Union Grove and Waterford, led by Trevor Hancock of Waterford and Zach Wallace of Burlington.

Hancock and Wallace are the only two-way first-team selections, Hancock earning the spots at tight end and defensive line, and Wallace earning spots at running back and defensive back.

Other county players on the first-team offense are senior quarterback Peyton O’Laughlin and senior wide receiver Ethan Safar of Burlington, sophomore lineman Noah Moris of Union Grove and senior lineman Ian Schaal of Waterford.

Other county selections on the first-team defense are senior lineman Gavin Roanhouse and senior linebacker Justin Mittelstaedt of Waterford, and junior linebacker Garrett Foldy of Union Grove.

The Offensive Player of the Year was Elkhorn senior running back Jake Rockweiler and the Defensive Player of the Year was Wilmot senior linebacker Caden Mulhollon.

County schools earned a majority of spots on the second team.