UNION GROVE — It was a happy birthday for Caiden Dessart.

And it wasn't too bad of a night for his new sidekick, Carter Thompson.

With this still-emerging quarterback-receiver duo setting the tone, the Waterford High School football team put itself back into postseason contention with a 37-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Union Grove Friday night at Union Grove.

It was an impressive turnaround for Waterford (2-3, 2-1 SLC), which was coming off a 27-3 loss to Lake Geneva Badger. As for Union Grove, the young Broncos slipped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the SLC just two years after advancing to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

"Any time you win 37-0, it's a good win, right?" first-year Waterford coach Tony Shiffman said. "But I still feel we left a lot of points out here. We made a lot of silly mistakes that good teams don't make it big games. And all of the games in the SLC are big games for us now."

Based on what happened Friday night, those remaining four conference games will be far more manageable with the 6-foot-2 Dessart behind center.

He started as a freshman for East Troy last season, but transferred to Waterford after it was announced his former school would not field a varsity program this fall.

While touring Waterford this summer, Dessart met Carter Thompson in the weight room and the two struck up a friendship. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Thompson did not play football as a freshman or sophomore, but decided to give it a try this season, partly because of Dessart.

This could be the start of something big with these two new teammates.

Dessart, playing for the first time since he suffered a turf toe injury Aug. 25 against Middleton, completed 12 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for one score.

What's more, his big night came on Dessart's 16th birthday.

"Our practices were really good, we were locked in all week and communication was real good," Dessart said when asked if he envisioned such a commanding performance.

Thompson had a lot to do with Dessart's big night. He was credited with four receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown in just his fifth varsity game.

"When I first met him, he was taking a tour of the school and I was lifting weights," Thompson said. "We just got really close on the football field."

A on-field chemistry has already been established between the two teammates, as evidenced by Friday night.

"I'm close with him," Thompson said of Dessart. "We have a connection outside of the football field. He knows the routes I like to run and he throws it."

Dessart made an impact right away on this late summer night before a strong turnout at Union Grove.

He staked Waterford to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run and an 8-yard scoring pass to Thompson. In the second quarter, Dessart connected with junior Weston Hotopp on 5-yard touchdown pass as the Wolverines took a 21-0 halftime lead.

Waterford extended its lead to 37-0 in the third quarter on a safety, a 1-yard touchdown run by Dessart and a 15-yard TD run by Bilitz.

Speaking to Bilitz, Union Grove coach Craig McClelland assumed the senior running back would be Waterford's primary threat Friday night. After all, Bilitz earned first-team All-Racine County honors last season.

But while Bilitz had a respectable performance — he rushed for 74 yards on 16 carries — it was Dessart lining up behind center that gave this team such a different dimension. He had a lot to do with Waterford converting on 9 of 12 third-down opportunities and producing 319 yards of total offense.

"You can't really load up the box anymore against Bilitz and (Dessart) is able to extend plays, which is big," McClelland said. "I thought he did a pretty job tonight."

Meanwhile, Wateford's defense was just as impressive. Led by Bilitz at linebacker, Waterford held Union Grove to just 60 yards. The Wolverines were especially dominant against the run, limiting the Broncos to minus-21 yards.

"When our defense plays their assignments and makes the right checks and the right reads, they're really, really good," Shiffman said. "Our defensive coordinator, Brent Thoen, gets those guys in the right spots."

For McClelland, he'll continue trying to develop a varsity that includes 21 sophomores and three freshmen.

"It's hard being 1-4," he said. "We're trying to make our kids understand this is a necessary evil. Teams win with juniors and seniors and we have a lot of sophomores that we're starting.

"It sucks. Everybody wants to win, everybody's emotional, but it's a learning experience for our kids and, hopefully, they remember this feeling tonight. We can come out this week and put together a good string of practices to get ready for Westosha Central."

• There was a scary moment with 8:19 left in the third quarter when Waterford senior defensive back Sawyer Kastenson was hurt while playing on the kickoff team. Kastenson was on the ground for several minutes before being taken by stretcher to an ambulance.

But Kastenson raised to hand to acknowledge the crowd as he was being taken off the field and Shiffman believes he will be OK.

"Luckily, he was moving all his extremities," Shiffman said. "He'll be OK."