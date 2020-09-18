High school football: Waterford working to seize its opportunity

WATERFORD — Considering his teams have won 78 of the 101 games he's coached at Waterford High School during the last nine years, Adam Bakken obviously knows how to motivate his players.
They may be even more motivated than usual this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just a few months ago, it appeared that no one would be playing football this fall and that the seniors would be cheated out of their last season.
But now that a seven-game season has been salvaged, Waterford's players have had a relentless work ethic. They realize that the plug could be pulled at any time and they're treating each game as if it's their last.
"For a while, I was pretty worried that we wouldn't have a senior season and it put things in perspective," defensive back Jake Kempken said. "Taking games for granted, we just can't work like that now that we have the chance to play and I think all of us seniors are happy about it."
And that can only mean another exceptional season for the Wolverines, who have either won or seriously contended for the Southern Lakes Conference championship every season since Bakken arrived in 2011.
Sure, Waterford has been hit hard by graduation, most notably with the backfield of Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller. Those two combined for rush for 2,737 yards and 36 touchdowns last season, giving Waterford one of the most productive backfields in the state.
But Bakken has a history of solving issues like this and replacing those two will likely not to a problem.
"I've had a number of people ask me this question throughout the summer," he said. "Obviously, losing the backfield we had last year with Dominic and Tanner, they were one of the best in the state of Wisconsin. I get that.
"But I can tell you right now that the guys we have replacing them, between Parker Peterson, Aiden Webb, Casey North and Justin Mittelstaedt, when you look at them physically in pads, there's not a physical difference between the backfield of juniors we have this year and the backfield of seniors we had last year."
But there's another reason to be encouraged about this offense. Even though Waterford teams have traditionally stressed the running game under Bakken, there is the basis for a productive passing game this season.
Senior Logan Martinson completed 51 of 88 passes for 800 yards and 11 touchdowns as a first-year starter last season. He was intercepted just once during the regular season.
He also has an established receiver in tight end Trevor Hancock (10 receptions for 270 yards and three touchdowns), Gavin Roanhouse, Jack McCormick and Ty Johnson.
"We've typically been an 80-20 or maybe 75-25 run-pass team," Bakken said. "That percentage is going to look a little different this year. I'm not saying we're not going to be a run-first team, but with a returning quarterback, with Trevor Hancock and Gavin Roanhouse, who are 6-5 and 6-4 and two of the fastest people on our team, they present huge matchup problems.
"Ty Johnson is 6-3 and one of the fastest guys on our team. And then there's Jack McCormick. So we've haven't had a group of receivers like this maybe since I've been here. And we have a returning quarterback who can put the ball on the line."
A big question is how well Bakken replaces three graduated offensive linemen, two of which earned first-team All-County honors. The returning starters are tackle Ian Schaal and guard Brock Malecki.
"It doesn't matter how good your backs are," Bakken said. "If we don't create some creases and move some people, how fast and how physical your backs are becomes irrelevant.
"We have a lot of inexperience and we don't have a lot of depth in the defensive line. As of right now, that's a major concern. And we don't have that scrimmage to evaluate things."
Defensively, the Wolverines appear sound with the return of Roanhouse and Hackcock at the ends, Matt Rowe at inside linebacker and John Tromp and Jake Kempken in the secondary.
That group helped Waterford limit opponents to 111 points and an average of 186.8 yards per game last season.
"Both Gavin and Trevor are back at defensive end," Bakken said. "If I was coaching against them, they're a nightmare matchup because of their size and strength. But, honestly, one of the biggest things I could be concerned about it how quick they are and how well they move."
While there are holes to fill on this year, Waterford has has a history of keeping a good thing going under Bakken. And they will have even more incentive this season.
"COVID sucked," Hancock said. "It wasn't fun sitting around doing nothing. I was getting of nervous, kind of like, 'When's the season going to start? I want to play football my senior year. I've been working for this.
"I started thinking, 'I've got to make every day count because you never know when the last one is going to be."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!