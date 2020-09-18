High school football: Waterford working to seize its opportunity

But Bakken has a history of solving issues like this and replacing those two will likely not to a problem.

"I've had a number of people ask me this question throughout the summer," he said. "Obviously, losing the backfield we had last year with Dominic and Tanner, they were one of the best in the state of Wisconsin. I get that.

"But I can tell you right now that the guys we have replacing them, between Parker Peterson, Aiden Webb, Casey North and Justin Mittelstaedt, when you look at them physically in pads, there's not a physical difference between the backfield of juniors we have this year and the backfield of seniors we had last year."

But there's another reason to be encouraged about this offense. Even though Waterford teams have traditionally stressed the running game under Bakken, there is the basis for a productive passing game this season.

Senior Logan Martinson completed 51 of 88 passes for 800 yards and 11 touchdowns as a first-year starter last season. He was intercepted just once during the regular season.

He also has an established receiver in tight end Trevor Hancock (10 receptions for 270 yards and three touchdowns), Gavin Roanhouse, Jack McCormick and Ty Johnson.