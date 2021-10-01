High school football: Waterford spoils Elkhorn's homecoming with win

The Waterford High School football team continued to push momentum in the right direction Friday at Elkhorn.

The Wolverines won 27-7 in a Southern Lakes Conference game to spoil the Elks’ homecoming and extend their winning streak to three games after having lost three straight.

Waterford (4-3, 3-2 SLC) controlled the game with efficiency on the ground and solid defense. The Wolverines rushed for 264 yards and scored all four touchdowns with their run game.

Sophomore Carson Bilitz led the Wolverines with 111 rushing yards on 19 attempts. Senior Casey North rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts and senior Aiden Webb and junior Max Northrop also added rushing touchdowns for the Wolverines.

“We could have a new leading rusher every week,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said.

The Wolverines' defense limited the Elks (3-3, 2-3 SLC) to 137 yards of offense and eight first downs. Wolverines’ junior Owen Martinson had an interception on defense and had three catches for 13 yards on offense.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position where we have to win,” Bakken said. “I give a lot of credit to the kids. It’s good to see their work ethic and to see how much these kids care.”

