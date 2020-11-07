High school football: Waterford runs over Westosha Central

That was the only score of the game for the Falcons. It was all Waterford the rest of the second quarter, with four touchdowns in a span of 5:06.

The first two came on passes from quarterback Logan Martinson to wide receiver Gavin Roanhouse, the first on a 15-yard fade route and the second on a 24-yard wheel route, which made it 20-7. All five of Martinson’s completions in the game went to Roanhouse, for 70 yards.

“Gavin is 6-foot-5 and they had a 5-8 guy on him,” Bakken said. “Gavin is really fast and is a huge matchup nightmare. When we throw up a 50-50 ball, I like our chances.”

Westosha fumbled on its next possession and Waterford's Parker Peterson scored on a 40-yard run soon after. On the ensuing kickoff, the Falcons fumbled and Waterford recovered, leading to a 10-yard TD run by Mittelstaedt, and it was 34-7 at halftime.

Mulhollon left the game late in the first half after a hard hit by the Waterford defense, but that wasn’t the last bad thing to happen to them.

The Wolverines’ Ty Johnson took care of that, returning the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and a 42-7 lead.