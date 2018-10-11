WATERFORD — During that horrific day when the events of 9/11 were unfolding throughout the day, Tracy Keller was holding her brand new baby boy at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee.
Tanner Keller had entered this world the previous day and, as Tracy was trying to make sense of what she was seeing on her television, she couldn't help but think about the big picture.
"You're just in disbelief about what's going on and here you just have this newborn," she said. "It makes you think about things."
The time would come when Tanner would become one of the best high school football players in Racine County as a running back for Waterford. After earning Offensive Player of the Year honors in the Southern Lakes Conference as a sophomore last season, Keller leads the county in rushing yards (1,274) and points (150).
And in the classroom, his favorite subject is history. Maybe that has something to do with the conversations he's had with his mother about what was going on in this world when he was born.
"She was holding me in her arms when she was watching it on TV," Keller said. "I don't know ... it's just crazy to me that I was born the day before."
Speaking of history, Keller is making some of his own — and strictly in the positive sense. Going into Waterford's final regular-season game Friday night at Delavan-Darien, Keller leads the county in rushing by 281 yards and in scoring by 66 points.
Since being held to 77 yards in Waterford's season-opening 24-0 loss to Franklin Aug. 17, Keller has averaged 170.7 yards and 3.6 touchdowns per game. The Wolverines have won all seven of those games and, barring an upset Friday night, will enter the WIAA Division 2 playoffs with an 8-1 record.
"Keller is just a tough runner inside the tackles, but he can also make you miss on the edge and he's just a phenomenal athlete," Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. "If you leave your feet to try and tackle him, he has a great stiff-arm and he's great in space.
"So you really can't leave your feet to tackle that guy. And he's just a tough kid to bring down. He's a tenacious runner and it's really impressive to watch."
Considering Keller has already produced 2,509 yards and 44 touchdowns in 19 games at Waterford and has his senior season remaining, he has already put himself in the conversation when it comes the greatest running backs in the history of Waterford's program.
He'll be the first to admit there's plenty of credit to pass around.
There's his stepfather, Mike Waldron, and Tracy, who supported him while he was developing in youth football. There's his older brother, Hunter, a former linebacker for Waterford who used to bang around with Tanner in the family's yard.
There's a veteran offensive line at Waterford, regarded by coach Adam Bakken as among the finest he has coached. And there's running back Dominic Miller, who has taken pressure off Keller by rushing for 736 yards and 11 touchdowns.
"It's the offensive line, that's all I can say," Keller said. "It's the lead blockers, play calls, everything. I just make it through the line because of their holes, I make one cut and then I'm out with my speed and my agility. The work that I put in really helps me with that."
Effort has never been an issue with Keller. The third of Tracy's four sons wanted to be exceptional in football from an early age and he disciplined himself to pay the price.
"If he wants to achieve goals, he definitely makes sure he's out there working hard at it," Tracy said. "I always got a kick out of it through the years. I would be like, 'Where's Tanner?' and then I would see him out in the yard throwing a tractor tire around and doing drills like in the middle of February. He's always been my overachiever."
Mike and Tracy Waldron allowed Keller to refine his skills on the Gladiators, a youth team that traveled through the Midwest.
"Tanner asked Mike if he could do that and Mike said, 'Yeah,' " Tracy said. "I think Tanner really appreciated him saying that he could."
And then there was Hunter Keller, a 2017 Waterford graduate who was a standout linebacker at Waterford. Hunter toughened up his little brother numerous times in the family's yard.
"We would always take our football pads and go in the front yard and hit," Keller said. "We would always hit each for no reason and we would beat each other up."
Keller's varsity debut with Waterford came Aug. 18, 2017, when he was held to 29 yards in a 55-0 loss to Franklin. Ten games later, he was the SLC's Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,235 yards and 19 touchdowns.
He's taken it another level as a junior, taking just eight games to exceed what he accomplished in 11 last season.
That offensive line of tackles Jacob Francisco and Boyd Biggs, guards Alex Ochs and Trevor Pye, and center Adam Goessl, has played a big role in his success. So has Miller, who is also a gifted runner.
"I think we're both really fast and we both get to the edge really well," Miller said. "They have to focus on one of us and that's when the other goes into play."
Senior quarterback Joe Schauer, who has yet to be intercepted this season, also takes pressure off Keller.
"He'll play through anything," Schauer said of Keller. "There's nothing more he wants to than to be out on the field on Friday nights. He'll do anything to be out there."
And by the time Keller's football career is over at Waterford in 2019, maybe he will have created some history of his own.
"I'd like to set some records and put my name in the history books here at Waterford," Keller said. "I really hope it can happen."
