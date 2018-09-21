Waterford High School’s potent tandem of runners found even more room to roam than usual.
Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller combined for 327 yards and five touchdowns on Friday, powering the Wolverines to a 42-7 win at Waterford that kept them undefeated in the Southern Lakes Conference.
The win also locked Waterford (5-1, 4-0 SLC) into a WIAA playoff berth for the eighth straight season.
The home victors scored all of their points in the first half. In total, the Wolverines rushed for 413 yards – blowing past their season average of 249.
Coach Adam Bakken said his team took advantage of the size disparity on the offensive line.
“They were a little over-matched up front,” he said. “Our size was a lot to handle.”
Keller, who came in as Racine County’s leading rusher and scorer, carried 10 times for 187 yards. He had touchdown runs of 53, 9 and 61 yards.
His Waterford teammate, Miller, had an equally efficient night with nine carries for 140 yards and a pair of scores.
“If they get a lane,” Bakken said, “it’s going to be a big gain, usually.”
The Wolverines’ defense caused four turnovers. Elkhorn’s only score came on a 55-yard pass in the final minute.
BURLINGTON 24, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: Picking up the slack after a scoreless first half that saw standout receiver Nick Webley leave with a leg injury, the Demons shut out a winless Southern Lakes Conference opponent at Paddock Lake.
“We were looking for a spark, and it came in the third quarter,” said Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen, referring to a critical defensive play by Zach Anderson.
The senior linebacker forced a fumble, picked up the loose ball and returned it 58 yards for the game’s first score about five minutes into the second half.
While disappointed in the offense and its 11 penalties, Tenhagen said Anderson’s touchdown gave the Demons (5-1, 3-1 SLC) enough of a jolt to get by. Dalton Damon threw a touchdown pass to Jack Hartzell and finished the scoring with an 8-yard run to the end zone.
Webley, Racine County’s leading receiver with 623 yards and 10 touchdowns, was hurt in the second quarter. Minus his top target, Dalton still went 10 of 16 for 116 yards, and his 87 yards rushing finished behind only teammate Zach Wallace (12 for 119).
Accumulating a sack and three tackles for loss, Brian Konz earned praise from Tenhagen along with fellow defensive lineman Josh Letkewicz. Westosha fell to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the SLC.
WILMOT 24, UNION GROVE 7: Injuries, penalties and 17 unanswered fourth-quarter points proved to be the difference in Union Grove’s Southern Lakes Conference loss at Wilmot.
The Broncos (3-3, 2-2 SLC) were tied 7-7 entering the fourth quarter when things began to unravel for coach Craig McClelland’s team. “We were super thin to begin this game, and we had three of our starters go down in the second and third quarter,” McClelland said. “We had a lot of opportunities to score more than seven points, but penalties killed us tonight.”
Luke Nelson scored the Broncos only touchdown on a 25-yard pass from quarterback Luke Hansel. Hansel completed 14 of 36 passes for 91 yards. He also rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries.
“We played hard tonight and I love this team,” McClelland said. “We just need to learn to not make those critical mistakes in games.”
TREMPER 31, PARK 14: The Panthers struck first with a Trey Kelley 69-yard touchdown run, but couldn’t hang on in a Southeast Conference loss at Horlick Field.
Ricky Canady had the other score for the Panthers (1-5, 0-4 SEC), an 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“Trey had a great bounce-back game tonight and I’ve got to give him a lot of credit for staying strong and trusting the process after a rough few outings recently,” said Park coach Danny Hernandez. “He really stood out tonight and was doing well on both sides of the ball as he had an interception as well.”
Kelley gained 80 yards on seven carries, had two catches for 32 yards, and had a touchdown. Ricky Canady ran for 72 yards on 21 attempts. Larry Canady caught three passes for 44 yards.
MARTIN LUTHER 68, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 7: The Hilltoppers had a tough time stopping Spartans running back Darios Crawley-Reid, who rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns in a decisive Metro Classic Conference victory at Burlington.
“He’s an outstanding running back,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “It’s disheartening when a team comes out and beats you in this fashion, but we will bounce back.”
Payton Meinholz provided Catholic Central with its only touchdown, an 8-yard run in in the fourth quarter.
The Hilltoppers (3-3, 2-2 MCC) had 75 yards of total offense and turned the ball over four times, all on fumbles. The undefeated Spartans (6-0, 4-0 MCC) had 398 yards of total offense, 17 first downs and turned the ball over once.
Martin Luther scored 54 of their 68 points in the first half, 27 in the first quarter and 27 in the second.
“I thought our kids gave a great effort; we kept battling despite the score and that’s all you can ask for as a coach,” Aldrich said. “Martin Luther is an outstanding team and I give them a lot of credit for how they played.”
