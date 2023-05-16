After leading a somewhat nomadic life during his football coaching career, Tony Shiffman is hoping to settle down in Waterford.

A bonus is that the 41-year-old Shiffman will be taking over one of the most successful programs in southeast Wisconsin. Shiffman was hired this spring to replace Adam Bakken, who led the Wolverines to a 93-32 record and at least a share of six Southern Lakes Conference championships since taking over the program in 2011.

When asked about Bakken no longer coaching the program, Waterford athletic director Jill Stobber issued a statement by email which read, "Coach Bakken has a lot of passion for the game of football and I thank him for his commitment and dedication to the Waterford program over the years. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

Shiffman, a native of Springfield, Ill., who was an offensive lineman at Augustana from 1999-2002, has made several coaching stops since he was named offensive line coach and head junior varsity coach at Springfield in 2007.

From there, he moved on to Roanoke Rapids High School in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. in 2014, Rossview High School in Clarksville, Tenn. from 2015-16, Fort Madison High School in Fort Madison, Iowa from 2017-18, Lake Forest College in Illinois from 2019-21 and Elmhurst last season.

He served as offensive line coach at all his stops except for Fort Madison, where he went 7-11 as head coach.

And now he gets his second opportunity to be a head coach. Shiffman, who is serving as a substitute teacher at Waterford this spring, is well aware of the caliber of program he is taking over.

"It's certainly been a top-tier program," Shiffman said. "The foundation has been laid. We're just trying to build off of that and continue to grow what's been started there and take it to the next level.

"It's an exciting opportunity, it's an exciting job. I've heard nothing but positive things about the community and the program itself, and the kids have been great. It's a very exciting time to be able to get this opportunity."

When asked about the several coaching stops he had made, Shiffman singled out misfortune as one of the reasons. For instance, Jeff McDonald stepped down as Elmhurst's coach after finishing 0-11 last season and all of his assistants were released.

"It's unfortunate that in the world of coaching, if you haven't been fired, you're going to get fired," Shiffman said. "When I got to North Carolina (for the Roanoke Rapids position), the coach who hired me to move to North Carolina hired me in January and then he left that job in June. I never actually coached there.

"I spent two years in Tennessee, and, unfortunately, the guy who hired me there was fired after his second year. The Fort Madison job was great, but I wanted to be a college coach and then that opportunity came to me and I jumped at that at Lake Forest.

"It's unfortunate how it looks on paper sometimes because there were, sometimes, extenuating circumstances for those moves."

Shiffman's focus has returned to high school after he and his wife of three years, Alissa, became the parents of daughter Frankie in April 2022.

"This last year with having a new-born baby was probably the hardest year of coaching in my life with trying to be at home and trying to do a good job at work," Shiffman said. "Going back to the high school level was definitely something I talked to my wife quite a bit about the last couple of years and then this opportunity came up.

"It's close to our home and it's a great program in a great conference and it's a great community. So it's something that really jumped out at me."

Shiffman is inheriting a program that rallied from slow starts each of the last two seasons to reach the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

In 2021, the Wolverines overcame a 1-3 start to advance to the second round of the playoffs. And last year, Waterford started 0-3 but again went on to earn a playoff berth.

Shiffman inherits one of the most established returning players in Racine County in running back-linebacker Carson Bilitz. As a junior last season, Bilitz earned first-team All-County honors as a running back after rushing for 1,104 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a linebacker, he had 43 solo tackles, including three for loss, 51 assists, three fumble recoveries and an interception as a linebacker.

"He's great," Shiffman said. "He's working his butt off his spring in track, and he's definitely getting the attention of a lot of good colleges."

It goes without saying that Bilitz will figure prominently in what Shiffman wants to do offensively.

"I like to think of myself as more of a pro-style coach, just because we're going to do some different things," he said. "But we're still going to hang our hat on running the football and eating the clock and playing great defense.

"That's never going to change. We're never going to go out there and throw the ball 50 times a game."