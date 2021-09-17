High school football: Waterford grinds down Wilmot to end losing streak

After three straight losses, all on the road, the Waterford High School football team was glad to be back home Friday night.

The Wolverines got their running game going again and sealed the game with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter in their 28-17 victory over Wilmot in a Southern Lakes Conference game.

Waterford (2-3, 1-2 SLC) scored just one touchdown combined in two of those three losses and coach Adam Bakken was looking to get some production out of his backfield Friday. He got it.

Senior Casey North had 12 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns, senior Parker Peterson had 21 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Aiden Webb and sophomore Carson Bilitz combined for 71 yards on 13 carries. The Wolverines had 322 rushing yards.

“Our backs ran hard,” Bakken said. “Our offensive line was outstanding. We put them on the side behind Brock Malecki (6-foot, 265 pounds) and Max Sikora (6-3, 220) and (Wilmot) had a difficult time stopping them.”

Waterford led 7-3 at the half, then the Panthers (0-4, 0-3) scored on a touchdown pass on their first drive of the third quarter for the first of four lead changes in the second half.