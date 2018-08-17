WATERFORD — Not that this will likely go very far in soothing their pain, but players on the Waterford High School football team earned considerable respect Friday night.
While the Wolverines lost to Franklin 24-0 in a nonconference game at Waterford and an increasingly frustrated Adam Bakken was wondering what else could go wrong with his team, someone else was quite impressed.
That someone was Franklin coach Louis Brown, who took the Sabers to the WIAA Division 1 championship game two years and defeated the Wolverines 55-0 in the season opener last year. In the postgame gathering with his players, Brown lauded Waterford for how hard it hit and how hard it played in a game Franklin took control of from the onset.
“The reason I play teams like that is, No. 1, they accept the invitation to play us,” Brown said. “That tells me a lot about their coaches and where they’re headed. I liked the fact that they want to challenge themselves and I know they’re going to be physical.
“Our guys are going to be sore tomorrow. That was a physical game in the trenches and that’s what we want. They made us play. We weren’t super happy at halftime, believe it or not.
“Give them a lot of credit. They’re a smaller school in a smaller conference and the fact that they want to play up against a school that has a traditional program, give them a lot of credit.”
Bakken’s primary goal entering this season was to level the playing field against elite competition considering the Wolverines’ three losses last season were by lopsided margins. Did Waterford come closer to achieving that goal Friday night?
It depends on how one looks at this game.
If there’s a plus side, it’s that Waterford’s defense tightened after allowing 17 points by early in the second quarter. There was no giving up by Waterford and Bakken conceded afterward that he had no issue with his players’ effort.
What didn’t please Bakken was a one-dimensional offense that made the Wolverines’ predictable. Partly because he lacked protection and partly because Franklin had the luxury of being able to tee off against the passing game with its lead, Waterford quarterback Joe Schauer only completed 2 of 10 passes for 28 yards.
For much of night, Waterford relied on Tanner Keller, the fifth-leading rusher in Racine County as a sophomore last season. Keller did what he could — he was largely responsible for Waterford’s most impressive drive of the night — but he could only do so much.
Keller finished with 77 yards on 20 carries. No other Waterford player rushed for more than nine yards.
Behind Keller, Waterford drove from its own 19-yard line to Franklin’s 8 during an eight-minute play drive in the second half. Keller had 11 carries for 52 yards during that series. But a 26-yard field goal attempt by Michael Durand was short with 1:03 left in the second quarter and Franklin went into its locker room with a 17-0 halftime lead.
“We didn’t convert any of the opportunities we had for big plays,” Bakken said. “We can be one-dimensional. We can’t run the ball 90 percent of the time and get 90 percent of our yards from running the ball. We can’t do it because the teams we play are too good.
“And we can’t spot teams, especially great teams like Franklin, 17 points. Then we became too predictable and too one-dimensional on offense and that’s not us. We can’t become a pass-first team. When we see eight or nine guys in the box, it makes it very difficult to run against — especially a team like Franklin.”
Brown liked what he saw from Keller.
“We definitely keyed on 9 (Keller),” he said. “He’s a special player.”
Franklin struck quickly behind two touchdown passes from Matt Devinger within the first five minutes of the game. The Sabers added a 31-yard field goal by Jack Takerian in the second quarter and a 9-yard scoring run by Nolan Jessup in the third.
“We played them relatively even after the first quarter,” Bakken said. “It doesn’t make me feel any better with the overall outcome, but, especially, defensively, we are young and I understand it’s going to take a little more time.
“But you look at our offense with all the returning players ... to not score any points, we’ve got to look at that side of the ball. I’m proud of our effort, but we have to take advantage of the big plays.”
Franklin 24, Waterford 0
Franklin;14;3;7;0;—;24
Waterford;0;0;0;0;—;0
First quarter
F — Kent 30 pass from Devinger (Takerian kick)
F — Harris 50 pass from Devinger (Takerian kick)
Second quarter
F — Takierian 31 FG
Third quarter
F — Jessup 9 run (Takerian kick)
;Franklin;Waterford
First downs;17;9
Rushes-yards;35-166;31-91
Passing yards;232;28
Passes;19-33-2;2-10-0
Punts-avg.;0-0;5-38.2
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-1
Penalties-yds;7-50;5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — F: Jessup 5-57, Devinger 7-34, Wilson 8-30, Young 5-16, Nelson 2-11, Selar 1-11, Alba 4-7, MNiller 2-0. W: Keller 20-77, Miller 5-9, Schauer 4-8, Michalik 1-5, Ketterhagen 1-(-8).
PASSING — F: Devinger 12-20-0-162, Miller 5-7-1-57, Alba 2-4-1-13. W: Schauer 2-10-0-28.
RECEIVING — F: Harris 4-98, Jessup 4-52, Spaudling 4-29, Knaak 16, Nelson 2-14, Kent 1-13, Wilton 1-7, Naase 1-3. W: Kempken 1-17, Keller 1-11.
