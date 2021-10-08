High school football: Waterford clinches playoff berth on Senior Night

The Waterford High School football team’s Senior Night was memorable for multiple reasons.

The Wolverines allowed one first down and shut out Delavan Darien 35-0 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford, clinching a playoff spot for the 11th consecutive season.

On a more personal level, the night was made even more special for Waterford (5-3, 4-2 SLC), thanks to the return of senior linebacker Carson Gaylord, who had missed the first seven games of the season with a knee injury.

And on his first play of the season, Gaylord intercepted a pass.

“He’s been working like hell to get back,” coach Adam Bakken said about Gaylord.

Following Gaylord’s interception, senior Casey North put the Wolverines up 7-0 with a 5-yard touchdown run. Junior wide receiver Owen Martinson scored Waterford’s next two touchdowns, catching touchdown passes of 15 and 30 yards from junior Max Northrop to increase the lead to 21-0.

Shortly before the half, North scored again on a 25-yard touchdown run and the Wolverines led the Comets (1-6, 1-5 SLC) 28-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Carson Phillips scored Waterford’s only touchdown on a 15-yard run.