High school football: Watch Now: Nelson, staff changing culture of Case freshman team

MOUNT PLEASANT — LeRon Ball speaks from experience when he claims purpose can be instilled into the lives of directionless kids by someone who listens and who genuinely cares.
Someone like Jon Nelson.
Ball was a troubled kid in Racine more than 20 years ago who resisted authority, did jail time for possession of marijuana and underachieved at pretty much everything he did. And then he encountered Nelson, a youth minister in Racine who took him into his home for four years and gradually helped salvage a life that was spinning out of control.
The kid was inspired by Nelson to graduate from Horlick High School in 2001 and is now a youth worker and coach who recently moved with his wife of 13 years and four children to Aurora, Colo. Looking back on where he would be without the purpose Nelson put into his life, Ball says, “I’d either be in prison or I’d be dead.”
The 68-year-old Nelson is good at this kind of thing, having worked with youth since 1984 and providing ministry for Case’s athletic programs since 2005. His project for the last three years has been coaching freshmen football players at Case and inspiring them to success both on and off the field with his staff of assistants.
The candle he lit has cut through a great deal of darkness.
“Jon is a mentor to me, so I know he can be a mentor to these young men,” said Bryan Shredl, Case’s varsity head coach since 2015. “He really does a great job in mentoring those young men, being a leader and teaching them how to be a young men.
“That’s what these guys need. They need positive role models in their lives.”
The process
Members of the Case freshman football team gradually filed into Room 226 at Case under the watchful eye of Nelson after classes let out for the day. It was a Tuesday, a day set aside for monitoring their studies and reviewing film from the previous day’s freshman game.
These kids represent a mixing pot of cultures. Some live in comfortable, stable homes. But so many others in this class are not as fortunate.
The term these kids often use is they’re “staying” somewhere rather than “living” somewhere. They don’t know what a true home is.
And in so many cases, they have minimal direction and are gradually being sucked into troubled lives.
That’s where Nelson, a 1970 Case graduate who was a three-sport athlete at the school, comes in. He hopes to provide a bridge for many of these kids to cross and set them up for a meaningful life. Just as he once did for Ball. Just as he has continued to do for countless others before and after Ball.
So on this Tuesday, he was taking charge in Room 226 as these kids walked in and sat at their desks. They were expected to be carrying backpacks with their school work and they were also expected to put away their cell phones for this session.
But kids will be kids and Nelson had to gently admonish some of them to settle down and ditch their phones.
“Hey, I’m talking!,” Nelson said as some kids continued to chat.
When one of the more studious kids reminded the others, “Everybody’s got work to do,” Nelson immediately followed with, “Yes! That’s what I like to hear!”
And when Nelson was called out of the room by someone, he reminded his student-athletes as he walked into corridor, “You guys stay busy.”
Given what’s going on in society with the breakdown of families and so many kids being raised in single-parent homes, it would be easy to consider Nelson’s undertaking as hopeless.
In the Racine Unified School District, black students have a four-year high school graduation rate of 63.6% compared to 84.2% for white students and 71.5% for Hispanic/Latino students. The poverty rate for black Racine residents has been reported to be about 37%, compared to 13.5% for white Racinians and 22.5% for Hispanic/Latino Racinians.
Nelson is trying to connect with many of these kids and make a difference.
He’s quick to point out that he has plenty of help from his assistants. He also said this story shouldn’t be about him and that he’s not doing this for any attention. He never has during his career in ministry.
Still, Nelson is clearly at the forefront of this undertaking.
It started in 2019, when Shredl and Nelson considered the possibility of someone overseeing the task of setting up Case freshman football players both in the classroom and on the field. Nelson volunteered for this undertaking, Shredl said, and was the ideal choice given his credentials.
“We had a meeting and it was something that he was willing to do and it was kind of the next chapter in his life that he wanted to move on with,” Shredl said. “We needed a freshman coach and he’s a guy who would fit in well. He’s been around the program for years giving different leadership talks here and it was an easy transition.”
Nelson hasn’t been able to connect with all of his student-athletes, but he never stops listening to them or trying to reach them as no one has been able to reach them before.
During Monday games, most of the actual game coaching is done by defensive coordinator Al Cruz, offensive coordinator Chris Walker, wide receivers-defensive backs coach Frank Purnell and linebackers coach Ryan Nelson, Jon’s son.
And Nelson’s role?
“I tell people, ‘I’m the CEO,’ “ Nelson said. “The CEO stands for ‘Chief Encouragement Officer.’ I’m the Chief Encouragement Officer and I direct traffic. I do tell my offensive coordinator that I decide when we punt. I’m involved in coaching. I played the game.”
But more than anything Nelson directs traffic and points his kids to roads leading to achievement. And then listen, sometimes while wearing the “Blessed” T-shirts he distributed his players.
They are also responding. So much so that when Nelson asked for some volunteers in his class to be interviewed for this story, nearly everyone enthusiastically raised his hand.
So much for shy, awkward freshmen.
“He preaches to people, he motivates people, he’s a really good coach, he’s nice and he just makes sure everyone does good in class and on the field,” said Lincoln Myer, a wide receiver. “He helps out everyone. He gave us shirts and we have preach time. He really made me think of how blessed I am.”
Misha Grayson, a running back and linebacker, has come to understand the value he has by playing on Case’s freshman team.
“They’re teaching us more than coaches usually teach,” he said. “They’re not just teaching us football. They’re teaching us how to do good in school and how to keep our grades.
“I’ve improved a lot in school. The first day of football practice, I thought I was just going to play football and school wasn’t going to matter. But coach Jon and the other coaches really taught me how to do well in school and do better in football.”
Amire Cobb, an offensive lineman, has learned that achievement comes only with hard work — and sometimes with a little embarrassment.
“This helps me because we all get to sit in a room and catch up on homework because, as you know, homework is always a downfall with the best football players,” he said. “(Nelson) is encouraging, he’s very pushy and he’s a great coach.
“About two weeks ago, we were joking around in the back of the classroom and (Nelson) asked us a question and we didn’t know the answer. I was pretty embarrassed. He has shown me the way things should be done.”
Encouraging results
Of the three Racine public schools with football programs, Case has struggled the most over the years. Until the Eagles went 4-3 last spring, this program had not had a winning record since 1993. Since the WIAA instituted a playoff format in 1975, Case has yet to win a postseason game.
But this could be the start of a new era. When Nelson first took over the freshman program in 2019, the Eagles went 0-9. They matched the varsity’s 4-3 record last spring. And following Monday’s 14-0 victory over Tremper in Kenosha, the Case freshmen team is 5-0.
Connections are being made with student-athletes, with the idea of them maturing in the classroom and on the field for four years instead of being one and done. Each connection is first made when Nelson tries to make a home visit with each of his players prior to the season.
“The first year, I did a home visit with almost everyone of my kids because that was my goal,” Nelson said. “And it takes extra work to find them because with a lot of these city kids, if you ask them where they live, they’ll say, ‘I stay over on Racine Street’ or ‘I stay on Sixth Street.’ They don’t even use the word ‘live’ because they move so much.”
How many of his players are being raised without a father in their lives?
“I look as my roster and it’s probably pretty close to half,” he said. “And it’s not even those (minority) kids. I’m running into kids all the time who live in the ‘burbs’ who don’t have a dad in their lives.”
The goal is to provide a constant influx of more grounded and prepared student-athletes for Case’s varsity. That pipeline is already flowing.
“The idea is to have at least 20 seniors,” Nelson said. “That should be the goal every year. And to get to 20 seniors, you need at least 30 or 40 freshmen because you’re going to have some attrition. That’s what I’ve been working with Bryan with.
“Those 31 freshman I had last spring, I think almost all of them are playing now. I think we have 75 freshmen and sophomores at Case playing football. That is phenomenal in today’s high school football world!”
Nelson, who turns 69 in November, hopes to eventually groom a successor to carry on his work with the freshmen. He also hopes to develop a model for Horlick and Park to follow.
“This just isn’t about Case, even though I’m a Case guy,” Nelson said. “I’d like to build a character-based freshman football program that can be reproduced at other schools.”
In the meantime, the future of Case’s football program is in good hands.
“The numbers you see are a sign of how well it’s doing,” Shredl said. “I think the word’s gotten out in the community that our freshman program and Case is the place to be and we’re really looking forward to the future here with this group.”
Nelson once worked wonders with LeRon Ball. He’s doing the same 20 years later with a bunch of kids who need someone like Nelson in their lives.
“I said to LeRon not too long ago, “LeRon, just think about what your kids are getting now that you never got,’ “ Nelson said. “And he just started crying. He said, ‘Yeah, I never got this. I want the best for my kids.’
“That’s what I want for these kids. I really do,” nelson said. “I just want to see them get off to a great start in high school.”