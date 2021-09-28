High school football: Watch Now: Nelson, staff changing culture of Case freshman team

Amire Cobb, an offensive lineman, has learned that achievement comes only with hard work — and sometimes with a little embarrassment.

“This helps me because we all get to sit in a room and catch up on homework because, as you know, homework is always a downfall with the best football players,” he said. “(Nelson) is encouraging, he’s very pushy and he’s a great coach.

“About two weeks ago, we were joking around in the back of the classroom and (Nelson) asked us a question and we didn’t know the answer. I was pretty embarrassed. He has shown me the way things should be done.”

Encouraging results

Of the three Racine public schools with football programs, Case has struggled the most over the years. Until the Eagles went 4-3 last spring, this program had not had a winning record since 1993. Since the WIAA instituted a playoff format in 1975, Case has yet to win a postseason game.

But this could be the start of a new era. When Nelson first took over the freshman program in 2019, the Eagles went 0-9. They matched the varsity’s 4-3 record last spring. And following Monday’s 14-0 victory over Tremper in Kenosha, the Case freshmen team is 5-0.