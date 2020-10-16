High school football: Wallace runs for 256 yards, Burlington defense makes timely plays

It took just 43 seconds for Elkhorn to answer. On the second play after the Demons’ score, Jake Rockweiler ran 61 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at 6-6 (the kick was blocked).

After exchanging offensive series — each team had a drive-killing penalty in their respective possessions — Burlington got the ball after a punt return by Kyle Hackbarth on the Elks’ 47 with 54 seconds left in the first half.

On the drive, aided by a 25-yard pass from O’Laughlin to Ethan Safar, Wallace finished it off with a 20-yard run with three seconds left in the half for a 13-6 lead.

The third quarter was uneventful offensively as both teams again had key penalties along with key defensive plays.

Burlington finally was able to add on an insurance touchdown on a 10-play drive that took up half of the fourth quarter. Key plays on that drive were a 24-yard run by O’Laughlin on first down and 23 following a personal foul penalty on the Demons, and an 11-yard run by Wallace on fourth and 4 at the Elkhorn 15.

O’Laughlin capped the drive with a 1-yard run with 6:38 left in the game for a 20-6 lead.