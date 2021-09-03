High school football: Union Grove's running game wears down Westosha Central

For the first time this season, the Union Grove High School football team reached halftime with just a one-score lead.

Thanks to Cody Cotton and Nathan Williams, it didn’t stay that way for long.

Williams hit Cotton for a 45-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, then ran for two touchdowns in the fourth, sparking a 34-point second half to lead the Broncos to a 47-14 win over Westosha Central at Union Grove Friday in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

Cotton ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and caught one touchdown pass, and the Broncos ran for 407 yards.

“We had to regroup and make some adjustments for the second half,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “We wore them out with our run game.”

Cotton got the Broncos (3-0 overall) on the board first with a 17-yard touchdown run, but the extra point attempt was no good. Westosha Central (2-1) quickly responded, taking a 7-6 lead after one quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jakob Simmons. The deficit didn’t last long, as Cotton scored again on an 18-yard run.