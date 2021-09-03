High school football: Union Grove's running game wears down Westosha Central

For the first time this season, the Union Grove High School football team reached halftime with just a one-score lead.
Thanks to Cody Cotton and Nathan Williams, it didn’t stay that way for long.
Williams hit Cotton for a 45-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, then ran for two touchdowns in the fourth, sparking a 34-point second half to lead the Broncos to a 47-14 win over Westosha Central at Union Grove Friday in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.
Cotton ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and caught one touchdown pass, and the Broncos ran for 407 yards.
“We had to regroup and make some adjustments for the second half,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “We wore them out with our run game.”
Cotton got the Broncos (3-0 overall) on the board first with a 17-yard touchdown run, but the extra point attempt was no good. Westosha Central (2-1) quickly responded, taking a 7-6 lead after one quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jakob Simmons. The deficit didn’t last long, as Cotton scored again on an 18-yard run.
Entering the half up 13-7, McClelland decided to add more misdirection into the run game for the second half. He also mentioned that his offensive line was more keyed in as the game progressed.
Williams, making just his third start at quarterback, benefited greatly from the offensive line’s play. The junior ran for a 52-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to push Union Grove’s lead to 34-7, then had a 56-yard touchdown run on the following drive. Williams has three passing and three rushing touchdowns this season, with no turnovers.
“Nathan did a really good job,” McClelland said.
Cotton, who currently holds a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin, has 11 touchdowns for the season.
The Broncos outgained the Falcons 529-377 and went 8 for 9 on third-down conversion attempts. Jax Schiro led the team with 10 tackles and also scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.