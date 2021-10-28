High school football: Union Grove, Waterford set for a playoff showdown

Adam Bakken isn’t used to being in this position.
From the time he took over the Waterford High School football team in 2011 through 2019, his Wolverines owned Union Grove (the two teams didn’t meet in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic). During its 11-game winning streak dating back to before Bakken became coach, Waterford defeated Union Grove by scores that included 63-16, 62-28, 48-7 and 61-6.
But at least for this season, things have changed. Led by explosive running back Cody Cotton, the Broncos are 9-1 and have outscored their opponents 329-134.
Waterford has still had a respectable season despite playing with lower numbers in the program, but its four losses are the most it has had since the 2010 team went 3-6. Waterford’s point differential is 213-163. And its lost to Union Grove this season for the first time since 2008.
So when the two teams meet Friday night in a WIAA Division 2 second-round matchup at Union Grove, Waterford will be in the rare position of being the underdog to the Broncos.
“They’ve got a number of guys who can carry the ball and make huge plays at any point in the game regardless of down and distance,” Bakken said. “Defensively, we’ve got our work cut out for us. We’ve got to play very sound, fundamental technique defense in order to have a chance.
“If we don’t contain them a little bit, it’s going to be a long night for us.”
Here’s one dilemma for Bakken. Cotton is perhaps the most explosive player in the county this season, having rushed for 1,164 yards and 18 touchdowns despite missing three and a half games. But when he rushed for just 48 yards last week in a 35-21 first-round victory over Mequon Homestead, Garrett Foldy pounded for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Bakken knows what that’s like, having had Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller in the same backfield a few years ago. Now he’s going to be facing a similar one-two punch.
“Those guys are 1 and 1A,” Bakken said. “There’s not a whole lot of difference between the two of them. “Both are quick, both are explosive, both run hard and with that offensive line opening up some holes, they present a huge problem. Their quarterback (Nathan Williams) is also a heck of an athlete.”
While Waterford doesn’t statistically match up offensively with Union Grove, Craig McClelland knows what he’s up against. The Union Grove coach realizes how Waterford dominated the Broncos for several seasons. And after defeating the Wolverines 27-7 Sept. 19, he knows it might be much more difficult this time.
“Any time you have to play a conference opponent twice, it’s always a tough situation,” McClelland said. “Adam definitely has the upper hand in this matchup ever since I took over (in 2015). And they know what we’re going to do. There’s no surprises.
“They have the film on us, we have the film on them and, really, it just comes down to execution and expecting the unexpected. for sure. In playoff football, you win or you go home. Seedings and conference records and any conference accolades go out the window and it’s truly a one-game series.”
While Waterford might not have any one player as explosive as Cotton, they have established offensive threats.
Parker Peterson leads a balanced backfield with 733 yards and five touchdowns. There’s also Carson Bilitz (538, 6 TDs), Casey North (512, 10 TDs) and Aiden Webb (353, 3 TDs).
Union Grove will also have to watch quarterback Max Northrop. His 42-yard run in a 14-7 first-round victory over Burlington last week might have been the play of the game.
Campbellsport at Racine Lutheran
Lutheran has been on a roll, going 56-13 since it went 1-8 in 2015. But even though the Crusaders will be playing on their home turf at Horlick Field, there’s plenty of reasons for coach Scott Smith to be concerned.
Campbellsport matches Lutheran’s 8-2 record. And one of its losses was 7-0 on Sept. 7 to Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, which has won nine WIAA championships since the merger between public and private schools in 2000.
What does that mean to Smith?
“It means they have a pretty good defense,” he said. “We’ve just got to move the ball and keep it out of their hands. If we can limit their possessions, we’ll have a better chance. I just hope the weather cooperates.”
Campbellsport, a member of the Flyway Conference, has a balanced offense. Running back Joseph Gardner has rushed for 1,117 yards and 13 touchdowns. Quarterback Mitchell McCarthy has passed for 842 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions.
Lutheran will answer with quarterback Camdin Jansen and the elite receiver duo of Gavin Zawicki (50 receptions, 902 yards, 7 TDs) and Eric Ibarra (39-582-6).
“They’re definitely different,” Jansen said. “Eric is more of a slot guy. He’s going to get in those small spaces. He’s not going to draw as much attention from defenses. But he’s like a lightning strike.
“Gavin is going to hit you with that big play. He can go up and get balls, he’s super strong. I feel I can throw it up to him and I know he’s going to get it.”
Catholic Central at Reedsville
To say the least, the Hilltoppers have their hands full with Reedsville, a member of the Big East Conference. And it starts with 6-foot-4 senior quarterback Brennen Dvorachek. The senior, who won the Division 3 110- and 300-meter hurdles last June, has rushed for 1,177 yards and 19 touchdowns and has passed for 997 yards and 15 touchdowns (with one interception).
“He’s a special athlete, obviously,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “Being a state champion in the hurdles, he has athletic ability and he’s fast. His speed is the first thing that jumps out at you. He just moves real smoothly.”
For Catholic Central, senior quarterback Max Robson has rushed for 666 yards and eight touchdowns and passed for 419 yards and three TDs. Henry Amborn has rushed for 874 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“I think we’re playing real good football right now,” Aldrich said. “Hopefully, I’m not jinxing ourselves, but it’s just been relaxed atmosphere for our kids and I think they’re having a lot of fun and they’re playing hard.”