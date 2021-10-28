High school football: Union Grove, Waterford set for a playoff showdown

“If we don’t contain them a little bit, it’s going to be a long night for us.”

Here’s one dilemma for Bakken. Cotton is perhaps the most explosive player in the county this season, having rushed for 1,164 yards and 18 touchdowns despite missing three and a half games. But when he rushed for just 48 yards last week in a 35-21 first-round victory over Mequon Homestead, Garrett Foldy pounded for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Bakken knows what that’s like, having had Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller in the same backfield a few years ago. Now he’s going to be facing a similar one-two punch.

“Those guys are 1 and 1A,” Bakken said. “There’s not a whole lot of difference between the two of them. “Both are quick, both are explosive, both run hard and with that offensive line opening up some holes, they present a huge problem. Their quarterback (Nathan Williams) is also a heck of an athlete.”

While Waterford doesn’t statistically match up offensively with Union Grove, Craig McClelland knows what he’s up against. The Union Grove coach realizes how Waterford dominated the Broncos for several seasons. And after defeating the Wolverines 27-7 Sept. 19, he knows it might be much more difficult this time.