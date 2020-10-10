High school football: Union Grove stifles Elkhorn

They added two more scores before halftime on touchdown passes of 22 yards to senior receiver Ryan Davis and 3 yards to junior tight end Luke Kokat from senior quarterback Nash Wolf, and led 20-0 at halftime.

Defensively, the linebacker quartet of juniors Gianni Scacco, Garrett Foldy, Jax Schiro and Parker Griffith, along with strong play by senior defensive end Trae Ford, kept Elkhorn’s Wing-T running game in check.

“Across the board, the defensive line was eating up double teams,” McClelland said. “The Wing-T is tough to defend, but we did a good job (filling the gaps).

“They got a couple big plays, but did not get to the edge much. We bottled them up inside.”

In what turned out to be the Elks’ only real highlight, Jake Rockweiler had a 43-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter following a Union Grove punt. The conversion failed and it was 20-6.

After that, it was all Broncos. The rest of the third quarter was scoreless, but McClelland said the momentum turned totally Union Grove’s way later in the period after Elkhorn quarterback Charles Hall fumbled and the Broncos recovered.

Williams turned it on in the fourth quarter, completing a three-touchdown night with scoring runs of 40 and 3 yards.