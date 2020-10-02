High school football: Union Grove starts strong, finishes even stronger

Defensively, Union Grove contained Badger’s three-back, wishbone-style running attack, especially in the first half. Badger finished with 151 rushing yards.

“We knew they were coming into the game hungry (Badger lost to Westosha Central 41-39 in the season opener), but we were ready to go,” McClelland said. “It was a group effort (defensively). Our defensive line and linebackers did a good job against their flex bone.”

After a scoreless third quarter, the fourth quarter got kind of wild. The Badgers cut the gap to 20-14 on a 7-yard scoring run, but Cotton came through again, returning the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to put the Broncos up by two touchdowns again at 27-14.

A 39-yard touchdown run around right end by quarterback Tannor Garrels got Badger within 27-21. After a Union Grove punt put the Badgers at their own 5-yard line, they began a 94-yard march, aided by a couple of fourth-down penalties by the Broncos, McClelland said.