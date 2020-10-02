High school football: Union Grove starts strong, finishes even stronger

After having to sit out the first week of the season, the Union Grove High School football team was more than ready to get back into action Friday.
It turns out the Broncos were more ready than they thought.
Union Grove scored three touchdowns in the first half, including a scoring pass on its first play from scrimmage, then stopped Lake Geneva Badger on the 1-yard line in the final seconds of the game to hold on for a 27-21 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Lake Geneva.
The Broncos (1-0 SLC) weren’t able to play Sept. 25 against Wilmot because of a number of positive COVID-19 tests at Wilmot High School, but Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said his guys were “chomping at the bit. We regrouped and we put our focus on Lake Geneva. This was a great opportunity to see who we were.”
The Broncos, who beat Badger last year 33-27 in overtime after losing in their previous nine meetings, wasted little time drawing first blood when senior quarterback Nash Wolf connected with junior wide receiver Cody Cotton on a 65-yard touchdown pass on their first offensive play.
Union Grove led 13-0 in the second quarter after junior running back Garrett Foldy scored on a 5-yard run.
Badger (0-2 SLC) scored on a pass play, then Broncos senior running back Nick Williams scored from two yards to give them a 20-7 lead at halftime.
Defensively, Union Grove contained Badger’s three-back, wishbone-style running attack, especially in the first half. Badger finished with 151 rushing yards.
“We knew they were coming into the game hungry (Badger lost to Westosha Central 41-39 in the season opener), but we were ready to go,” McClelland said. “It was a group effort (defensively). Our defensive line and linebackers did a good job against their flex bone.”
After a scoreless third quarter, the fourth quarter got kind of wild. The Badgers cut the gap to 20-14 on a 7-yard scoring run, but Cotton came through again, returning the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to put the Broncos up by two touchdowns again at 27-14.
A 39-yard touchdown run around right end by quarterback Tannor Garrels got Badger within 27-21. After a Union Grove punt put the Badgers at their own 5-yard line, they began a 94-yard march, aided by a couple of fourth-down penalties by the Broncos, McClelland said.
With no time outs left and less than 30 seconds left in regulation, Badger was at Union Grove’s 8. The Badgers ran to the 2 on first down and threw a pass that was tipped incomplete on second down, McClelland said. With 12 seconds left, Badger ran right and the Broncos’ defense stopped the play at the 1 with the clock running. The Badgers were unable to get off a final play.
It wasn’t the prettiest game McClelland has seen — the Broncos fumbled three times and cost themselves points with bad snaps in the red zone — but he wasn’t too disappointed.
“It was a great win,” McClelland said. “Offensively, we left a bunch of points out there, but I’ll take a sloppy win over a loss any day.”
Williams finished with 100 yards on 21 carries and senior wide receiver Ryan Davis caught seven passes for 101 yards. Wolf went 10 of 15 for 193 yards.
On defense, which McClelland said “was really a group effort,” junior linebacker Jax Schiro had eight tackles and junior defensive end Luke Kokat had seven.
For Badger, Garrels went 10 of 15 for 145 yards passing and added 68 yards rushing. Carter Lazzaroni added 63 yards on the ground and wide receiver Tyler Deleskiewicz caught six passes for 125 yards.
WATERFORD 41, DELAVAN-DARIEN 8: Behind a dominant defensive performance, the Wolverines beat the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Delavan.
Waterford (2-0 SLC) started the game with an opening-drive touchdown to get out to an early lead. The Wolverines fell behind when Delavan-Darien (0-2) scored on a safety to go up 8-7, but a long touchdown run from Parker Peterson at the end of the first quarter put Waterford ahead once again.
After quarterback Logan Martinson connected with Trevor Hancock later in the second quarter, the Wolverines entered halftime with a 22-8 lead.
Hancock got the second half started with a defensive touchdown off a forced fumble and Waterford didn’t look back. The defensive line controlled the game for the Wolverines, Waterford coach Adam Bakken said, making plenty of plays in the backfield and keeping their linebackers clean.
“The defense played really well,” Bakken said. “We were much more aggressive this week than last week.”
No statistics were available Friday night.
