UNION GROVE — Tommy Turner was passing around blame when reflecting on a disappointing season last year, but he wasn’t being a bad teammate. He included himself as part of the problem.
His Union Grove High School football team slipped to a 3-6 record last season, two years after advancing to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. Coach Craig McClelland said he didn’t see a lot of leadership last season and Turner, a senior lineman, accepted his share of the blame.
“I don’t think there really was any leadership last year,” Turner said. “Kids were just kind of there and I was a little bit that way, too. But this year, I realized this is my senior year and I need to step up, try to take on leadership and get the guys going.”
McClelland, who quarterbacked a conference championship team at Union Grove in 2006 and went on to lead the Racine Raiders to two national championships, feels that’s what it comes down to. The talent is there. It’s just a matter of what the Broncos choose to do with it.
“I think we could shock some teams that have Union Grove checked off as a win,” McClelland said. “We were close last year. It just depends on the buy-in with the kids — if they truly believe we’re going to turn some heads this year. If not, it’s going to be another one of those 3-6 or 4-5 years.”
There’s certainly plenty of experience, with eight returning starters on defense and six on offense. But the Broncos must take a big step on each side of the ball to improve from last season.
Defensively, Union Grove allowed opponents to score 36, 47, 21,55, 52 and 49 points in its six losses. It also allowed an average of 321.1 yards per game.
Improvement has the potential to be substantial considering that unit returns defensive end Dillon Brixius, linebackers Keith Storm, Cade Kevek, Drake LaRue and Luke Nelson, cornerbacks Jack Clark and Carson LaPointe and safety Owen Erickson.
Offensively, a big hole will be left by the graduation of Jack Pettit, who led the county in receiving with 43 catches for 583 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Alec Spang, who passed for a county best 1,555 yards, also is gone.
But unexpected help is coming from senior Luke Hansel, a first-team All-Racine County pitcher last spring who is playing football for the first time since his freshman year. Hansel is competing with sophomore Nash Wolf for the starting job and already feels comfortable with the role.
“I watch football a lot, so I know a lot of the schemes,” said Hansel, whose fastball has been clocked at 88 miles per hour. “As long as I make the right reads, I trust my arm to make the right throw.”
Hansel has an exceptional tutor in McClelland, who developed quarterback Matt Nelson, the 2016 All-Racine County Player of the Year.
“It’s real easy having him back there just to ask him questions and knowing that he knows what he’s talking about,” Hansel said.
While Turner at left tackle and Connor Esch at center are the only returning starters in the offensive line, either Hansel or Wolf will have plenty of skilled-position players.
LaPointe (20 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown) and Luke Nelson (19-212-1) return at wide receiver. Storm is back at fullback. And Kevek, who received some playing time at halfback as a junior, could become a go-to player.
The Broncos’ schedule will again be difficult with a nonconference matchup against St. Catherine’s and games against Southern Lakes Conference forces Burlington, Wilmot, Waterford and Lake Geneva Badger.
But if the passion is there, so might Union Grove at the end.
“I think the senior class we have right now is more involved with the younger group, so I think there were be better leadership this season,” Nelson said. “I think we could make the playoffs if we put the work in.”
Horlick is going to be the team to watch this year. Solid coaching and a committed group of players. Can’t wait for Rebel Nation to shine.
