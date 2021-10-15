High school football: Union Grove savors outright Southern Lakes Conference title

It’s been 15 years since the Union Grove High School football team has earned an outright conference championship.

Broncos head coach Craig McClelland knows what that feels like.

Union Grove had an all-around solid effort on the road Friday, especially on the offensive and defensive lines, in their 35-7 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Elkhorn in their regular-season finale at Elkhorn.

That capped off an unbeaten season for the Broncos (9-0, 7-0 SLC), who won their first outright conference championship since 2006, when they won the Lakeshore Conference.

McClelland was the quarterback of that team.

“It’s kind of cool playing in one and coaching in one,” McClelland said. “I’m glad I got to experience that.

“It’s a great feeling, but we’re not done yet. We’re definitely not satisfied with just the SLC title — there’s still work to be done. But we’ll enjoy the moment for a bit.”

Union Grove scored on its first three possessions, with rushing touchdowns by Jax Schiro, Nathan Williams and Kacey Spranger. No statistics were available Friday night.