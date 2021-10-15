High school football: Union Grove savors outright Southern Lakes Conference title

It’s been 15 years since the Union Grove High School football team has earned an outright conference championship.
Broncos head coach Craig McClelland knows what that feels like.
Union Grove had an all-around solid effort on the road Friday, especially on the offensive and defensive lines, in their 35-7 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Elkhorn in their regular-season finale at Elkhorn.
That capped off an unbeaten season for the Broncos (9-0, 7-0 SLC), who won their first outright conference championship since 2006, when they won the Lakeshore Conference.
McClelland was the quarterback of that team.
“It’s kind of cool playing in one and coaching in one,” McClelland said. “I’m glad I got to experience that.
“It’s a great feeling, but we’re not done yet. We’re definitely not satisfied with just the SLC title — there’s still work to be done. But we’ll enjoy the moment for a bit.”
Union Grove scored on its first three possessions, with rushing touchdowns by Jax Schiro, Nathan Williams and Kacey Spranger. No statistics were available Friday night.
The key for Union Grove, McClelland said, was the play of both lines, which opened holes for the Broncos’ backs on offense and shut the holes for the Elks (3-5, 2-5) on defense.
“The offensive line did a really good job,” McClelland said. “(Tight end) Luke Kokat and (fullback) Jax Schiro did a good job of understanding what we were trying to do and communicated that.
“We were able to control the line of scrimmage on offense and defense. The kids did a good job of coming out right way and not waiting for something bad to happen.”
The Broncos went up 35-0 in the second half to initiate the running clock and allow McClelland to empty the bench. Elkhorn scored late in the game against the second- and third-string defense.
“Once we got the running clock, everybody got to play,” McClelland said. “We did a lot of good things on offense, defense and special teams.”
On defense, Adam Ross had two interceptions, “which was awesome,” McClelland said. Gianni Scacco “played one heck of a game at inside linebacker” and Parker Griffith played well at outside linebacker, the coach said. “We were able to limit anything they wanted to do.”
The Broncos played without standout running back Cody Cotton, who was a healthy scratch.
Union Grove will play in Division 2 in the WIAA playoffs.